Testo traduzione Windowswill di Zayn e Devlin: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!
Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!
All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolataWindowswill.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di When love’s around di Zayn!
Traduzione testo Windowswill Zayn feat. Devlin
Testo[Verse 1: Zayn] Fuckin’ on the countertop, window to the floor
She been on my mind, that for she to be on the rope [Pre-Chorus: Zayn] She with me when I flow, she with me when I don’t
Fuckin’ on the countertop, [?] She can ride me blind, I give anything she want
I never let her know, so she come back for more
Are you there yet? ‘Cause I’m right here
Are you waitin’ for the right time to call me back? [Chorus: ZAYN] Cigarettes and fuckin, fuckin’ on the windowsill
In my bеd, yeah, tell me whеn you’re gettin’ here
Only thing I wanna kno-o-ow, oh
Is there far where you are?
Cigarettes and fuckin’ on the windowsill
Break the glass, go and show me how you really feel
Come and give me some love
That’s the way you show me love [Verse 2: Zayn] I see the way she lookin’ like she lookin’ in my soul
Like, stop it, maybe this could lead to something that I won’t [Pre-Chorus: Zayn] She with me when I flow, she with me when I don’t
Fuckin’ on the countertop, [?] She can ride me blind, I give anything she want
I never let her know, so she come back for more
Are you there yet? ‘Cause I’m right here
Are you waitin’ for the right time to call me back? [Chorus: ZAYN] Cigarettes and fuckin, fuckin’ on the windowsill
In my bed, yeah, tell me when you’re gettin’ here
Only thing I wanna kno-o-ow, oh
Is there far where you are?
Cigarettes and fuckin’ on the windowsill
Break the glass, go and show me how you really feel
Come and give me some love
That’s the way you show me love [Verse 3: Devlin] Your cigarettes on the windowsill
You left here from the night before
I take one, never light it up
Night comes and I want you more
So I can play dumb
When the rain comes, it will more than pour
But don’t want no fake love, just a real freak
And I’m waitin’, impatient
All I can do is man my station
When the body is that hot, it’s a curse and [?] And I ain’t no salvation
This girl could walk though hell
And I’m sure she tempt Satan, if she ain’t the devil herself [Chorus: ZAYN] Cigarettes and fuckin’ on the windowsill
In my bed, yeah, tell me when you’re gettin’ here
Only thing I wanna kno-o-ow, oh
Is there far where you are?
Cigarettes and fuckin’ on the windowsill
Break the glass, go and show me how you really feel
Come and give me some love
That’s the way you show me love
Traduzione
sc*pando sul bancone, dalla finestra al pavimento
lei mi è stata in testa, lei ha camminato sul filo
lei è con me quando canto, lei è con me quando non lo faccio
sc*pando sul bancone
lei mi può cavalcare alla cieca, io le do tutto quello che vuole
non le faccio mai sapere, quindi lei ritorna perché ne vuole ancora
sei già venuta? Perché io sì
stai aspettando il momento giusto per richiamarmi?
ginger
sigarette e sess*, sc*pando sul davanzale
sono nel letto, yeah, dimmi se sei già venuta
l’unica cosa che voglio sa sa sapere oh
sei già arrivata oltre?
sigarette e sesso sul davanziale
rompi il vetro, dai fammi vedere come stai davvero
vieni e dammi un po’ di amore
ecco come mi dimostri l’amore
vedo che lei mi guarda, mi guarda l’anima
mi piace, fermati, forse questo potrebbe portare qualcosa che non voglio
lei è con me quando canto, lei è con me quando non lo faccio
sc*pando sul bancone
lei mi può cavalcare alla cieca, io le do tutto quello che vuole
non le faccio mai sapere, quindi lei ritorna perché ne vuole ancora
sei già venuta? Perché io sì
stai aspettando il momento giusto per richiamarmi?
sigarette e sess*, sc*pando sul davanzale
sono nel letto, yeah, dimmi se sei già venuta
l’unica cosa che voglio sa sa sapere oh
sei già arrivata oltre?
sigarette e sesso sul davanziale
rompi il vetro, dai fammi vedere come stai davvero
vieni e dammi un po’ di amore
ecco come mi dimostri l’amore
le tue sigarette sul davanzale
sei rimasta qui dalla notte scorsa
io ne prendo una, non la accendo mai
la notte arriva e ne voglio ancora
quindi posso fare lo scemo
quando la pioggia arriva, farà ben più di un acquazzone
ma non voglio un amore finto, solo un po’ di pazzia
e sto ancora aspettando, impaziente
tutto quello che posso fare è darmi una calmata
quando il corpo è così bello è un maleficio
e io non posso ottenere la salvezza
questa ragazza potrebbe essere la mia strada verso l’inferno
e sono sicuro che lei tenta Satana, sempre che non sia lei stessa il diavolo
sigarette e sess*, sc*pando sul davanzale
sono nel letto, yeah, dimmi se sei già venuta
l’unica cosa che voglio sa sa sapere oh
sei già arrivata oltre?
sigarette e sesso sul davanziale
rompi il vetro, dai fammi vedere come stai davvero
vieni e dammi un po’ di amore
ecco come mi dimostri l’amore