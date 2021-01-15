Testo traduzione Windowswill di Zayn e Devlin: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!

Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!

All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolataWindowswill.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di When love’s around di Zayn!

Traduzione testo Windowswill Zayn feat. Devlin

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1: Zayn] Fuckin’ on the countertop, window to the floorShe been on my mind, that for she to be on the rope [Pre-Chorus: Zayn] She with me when I flow, she with me when I don’tFuckin’ on the countertop, [?] She can ride me blind, I give anything she wantI never let her know, so she come back for moreAre you there yet? ‘Cause I’m right hereAre you waitin’ for the right time to call me back? [Chorus: ZAYN] Cigarettes and fuckin, fuckin’ on the windowsillIn my bеd, yeah, tell me whеn you’re gettin’ hereOnly thing I wanna kno-o-ow, ohIs there far where you are?Cigarettes and fuckin’ on the windowsillBreak the glass, go and show me how you really feelCome and give me some loveThat’s the way you show me love [Verse 2: Zayn] I see the way she lookin’ like she lookin’ in my soulLike, stop it, maybe this could lead to something that I won’t [Pre-Chorus: Zayn] She with me when I flow, she with me when I don’tFuckin’ on the countertop, [?] She can ride me blind, I give anything she wantI never let her know, so she come back for moreAre you there yet? ‘Cause I’m right hereAre you waitin’ for the right time to call me back? [Chorus: ZAYN] Cigarettes and fuckin, fuckin’ on the windowsillIn my bed, yeah, tell me when you’re gettin’ hereOnly thing I wanna kno-o-ow, ohIs there far where you are?Cigarettes and fuckin’ on the windowsillBreak the glass, go and show me how you really feelCome and give me some loveThat’s the way you show me love [Verse 3: Devlin] Your cigarettes on the windowsillYou left here from the night beforeI take one, never light it upNight comes and I want you moreSo I can play dumbWhen the rain comes, it will more than pourBut don’t want no fake love, just a real freakAnd I’m waitin’, impatientAll I can do is man my stationWhen the body is that hot, it’s a curse and [?] And I ain’t no salvationThis girl could walk though hellAnd I’m sure she tempt Satan, if she ain’t the devil herself [Chorus: ZAYN] Cigarettes and fuckin’ on the windowsillIn my bed, yeah, tell me when you’re gettin’ hereOnly thing I wanna kno-o-ow, ohIs there far where you are?Cigarettes and fuckin’ on the windowsillBreak the glass, go and show me how you really feelCome and give me some loveThat’s the way you show me love

sc*pando sul bancone, dalla finestra al pavimento

lei mi è stata in testa, lei ha camminato sul filo

lei è con me quando canto, lei è con me quando non lo faccio

sc*pando sul bancone

lei mi può cavalcare alla cieca, io le do tutto quello che vuole

non le faccio mai sapere, quindi lei ritorna perché ne vuole ancora

sei già venuta? Perché io sì

stai aspettando il momento giusto per richiamarmi?

sigarette e sess*, sc*pando sul davanzale

sono nel letto, yeah, dimmi se sei già venuta

l’unica cosa che voglio sa sa sapere oh

sei già arrivata oltre?

sigarette e sesso sul davanziale

rompi il vetro, dai fammi vedere come stai davvero

vieni e dammi un po’ di amore

ecco come mi dimostri l’amore

vedo che lei mi guarda, mi guarda l’anima

mi piace, fermati, forse questo potrebbe portare qualcosa che non voglio

lei è con me quando canto, lei è con me quando non lo faccio

sc*pando sul bancone

lei mi può cavalcare alla cieca, io le do tutto quello che vuole

non le faccio mai sapere, quindi lei ritorna perché ne vuole ancora

sei già venuta? Perché io sì

stai aspettando il momento giusto per richiamarmi?

sigarette e sess*, sc*pando sul davanzale

sono nel letto, yeah, dimmi se sei già venuta

l’unica cosa che voglio sa sa sapere oh

sei già arrivata oltre?

sigarette e sesso sul davanziale

rompi il vetro, dai fammi vedere come stai davvero

vieni e dammi un po’ di amore

ecco come mi dimostri l’amore

le tue sigarette sul davanzale

sei rimasta qui dalla notte scorsa

io ne prendo una, non la accendo mai

la notte arriva e ne voglio ancora

quindi posso fare lo scemo

quando la pioggia arriva, farà ben più di un acquazzone

ma non voglio un amore finto, solo un po’ di pazzia

e sto ancora aspettando, impaziente

tutto quello che posso fare è darmi una calmata

quando il corpo è così bello è un maleficio

e io non posso ottenere la salvezza

questa ragazza potrebbe essere la mia strada verso l’inferno

e sono sicuro che lei tenta Satana, sempre che non sia lei stessa il diavolo

sigarette e sess*, sc*pando sul davanzale

sono nel letto, yeah, dimmi se sei già venuta

l’unica cosa che voglio sa sa sapere oh

sei già arrivata oltre?

sigarette e sesso sul davanziale

rompi il vetro, dai fammi vedere come stai davvero

vieni e dammi un po’ di amore

ecco come mi dimostri l’amore