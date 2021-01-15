Testo traduzione Connexion di Zayn: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!
Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!
All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolata Connexion.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Connexion di Zayn!
Traduzione testo Connexion Zayn
Testo[Verse 1] Funny when you come to my
That’s when you hit me up
That’s when we feel a little closer
Just when I started thinkin’
It’s like a force we can’t explain
Work like a magnet, babe
Thought of you in the last/next moment
Givin’ me that feeling [Pre-Chorus] Could be my suspicion
Maybe I’m just out here overthinkin’, oh, oh
Like you come into the picture
When I start to feel like something’s missing, oh, oh, oh-ooh [Chorus] And I don’t wanna miss out on another love
So I’m gonna dive right in, go headfirst into the unknown (Unknown)
Like it’s all I know (Like it’s all I know)
Baby, could you give it up?
Don’t wanna stop and words ain’t enough
Feels just likе a drug
It really fuck me up [Post-Chorus] Darling (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Oh, could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Could you givе (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Connexion? (Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah)
Darling (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Oh, could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Connexion?
[Verse 2] Love you every single night
That’s when I feel your love
That’s when I take your clothes off
Can we stay in the bedroom?
‘Cause you’re always on my brain
I can’t get away
Leavin’ for you next mornin’
Give into the feeling [Pre-Chorus] Could be my suspicion
Maybe I’m just out here overthinkin’, oh, oh (Oh, oh)
Like you come into the picture
When I start to feel like something’s missing, oh, oh, oh-ooh [Chorus] And I don’t wanna miss out on another love
So I’m gonna dive right in, go head first in to the unknown (Unknown)
Like it’s all I know (Like it’s all I know)
Baby, could you give it up?
Don’t wanna stop and words ain’t enough
Feels just like a drug
It really fuck me up [Post-Chorus] Darling (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Oh, could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Connexion? (Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah)
Darling (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Oh, could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Connexion?
Traduzione
è divertente quando tu vieni da me
è quando ti fai sentire
è quando ci sentiamo un po’ più vicini
proprio quando ho iniziato a pensare
è come una forza che non riusciamo a spiegare
funziona come una calamita, tesoro
ti ho pensato nell’ultimo, prossimo momento
che mi davi quella sensazione
potrebbe essere il mio sospetto
forse sto solo pensando troppo oh oh
come te che ti presenti di fronte ai miei occhi
quando inizio a sentire qualcosa che mi manca oh oh oh
e non voglio perdermi un altro amore
quindi mi ci butto dentro, ci butto la testa nell’ignoto
(ignoto)
come se fosse tutto quello che so (come se fosse tutto quello che so)
baby, potresti cedere
non voglio fermarmi e le parole non sono abbastanza
mi sembra proprio come una droga
mi incasina per davvero
tesoro (oh oh oh)
oh potresti dare (oh oh oh )
connessione (yeah yeah)
tesoro (oh oh oh)
oh potresti dare (oh oh oh )
potresti dare (oh oh)
connessione?
ti amo ogni notte
è quando sento il tuo amore
è quello che succede quando ti tolgo i vestiti
possiamo rimanere nella stanza
perché ti ho sempre in testa
non riesco a distrarmi
lasciandoti per la mattina dopo
mi lascio andare al sentimento
potresti essere il mio sospetto
forse sto solo pensando troppo (oh oh )
come se tu ti presentassi di fronte ai miei occhi
quando inizio a sentire qualcosa che mi manca, che mi manca (oh oh oh)
e non voglio perdermi un altro amore
quindi mi ci butto dentro, ci butto la testa nell’ignoto
(ignoto)
come se fosse tutto quello che so (come se fosse tutto quello che so)
baby, potresti cedere
non voglio fermarmi e le parole non sono abbastanza
mi sembra proprio come una droga
mi incasina per davvero
tesoro (oh oh oh)
oh potresti dare (oh oh oh )
connessione (yeah yeah)
tesoro (oh oh oh)
oh potresti dare (oh oh oh )
potresti dare (oh oh)
connessione?