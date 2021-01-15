Testo traduzione Connexion di Zayn: ecco una delle nuove canzoni del cantante britannico!

Zayn è tornato! Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Nobody is listening, il suo terzo di carriera solista!

All’interno della tracklist dell’album troviamo un totale di 11 pezzi, fra cui il primo e il singolo singolo, Better e Vibez, e una canzone intitolata Connexion.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Connexion di Zayn!

Traduzione testo Connexion Zayn

Testo

[Verse 1] Funny when you come to myThat’s when you hit me upThat’s when we feel a little closerJust when I started thinkin’It’s like a force we can’t explainWork like a magnet, babeThought of you in the last/next momentGivin’ me that feeling [Pre-Chorus] Could be my suspicionMaybe I’m just out here overthinkin’, oh, ohLike you come into the pictureWhen I start to feel like something’s missing, oh, oh, oh-ooh [Chorus] And I don’t wanna miss out on another loveSo I’m gonna dive right in, go headfirst into the unknown (Unknown)Like it’s all I know (Like it’s all I know)Baby, could you give it up?Don’t wanna stop and words ain’t enoughFeels just likе a drugIt really fuck me up [Post-Chorus] Darling (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Oh, could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Could you givе (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Connexion? (Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah)Darling (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Oh, could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Connexion?

Traduzione

[Verse 2] Love you every single nightThat’s when I feel your loveThat’s when I take your clothes offCan we stay in the bedroom?‘Cause you’re always on my brainI can’t get awayLeavin’ for you next mornin’Give into the feeling [Pre-Chorus] Could be my suspicionMaybe I’m just out here overthinkin’, oh, oh (Oh, oh)Like you come into the pictureWhen I start to feel like something’s missing, oh, oh, oh-ooh [Chorus] And I don’t wanna miss out on another loveSo I’m gonna dive right in, go head first in to the unknown (Unknown)Like it’s all I know (Like it’s all I know)Baby, could you give it up?Don’t wanna stop and words ain’t enoughFeels just like a drugIt really fuck me up [Post-Chorus] Darling (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Oh, could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Connexion? (Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah)Darling (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Oh, could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Could you give (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)Connexion?

è divertente quando tu vieni da me

è quando ti fai sentire

è quando ci sentiamo un po’ più vicini

proprio quando ho iniziato a pensare

è come una forza che non riusciamo a spiegare

funziona come una calamita, tesoro

ti ho pensato nell’ultimo, prossimo momento

che mi davi quella sensazione

potrebbe essere il mio sospetto

forse sto solo pensando troppo oh oh

come te che ti presenti di fronte ai miei occhi

quando inizio a sentire qualcosa che mi manca oh oh oh

e non voglio perdermi un altro amore

quindi mi ci butto dentro, ci butto la testa nell’ignoto

(ignoto)

come se fosse tutto quello che so (come se fosse tutto quello che so)

baby, potresti cedere

non voglio fermarmi e le parole non sono abbastanza

mi sembra proprio come una droga

mi incasina per davvero

tesoro (oh oh oh)

oh potresti dare (oh oh oh )

connessione (yeah yeah)

tesoro (oh oh oh)

oh potresti dare (oh oh oh )

potresti dare (oh oh)

connessione?

ti amo ogni notte

è quando sento il tuo amore

è quello che succede quando ti tolgo i vestiti

possiamo rimanere nella stanza

perché ti ho sempre in testa

non riesco a distrarmi

lasciandoti per la mattina dopo

mi lascio andare al sentimento

ginger

potresti essere il mio sospetto

forse sto solo pensando troppo (oh oh )

come se tu ti presentassi di fronte ai miei occhi

quando inizio a sentire qualcosa che mi manca, che mi manca (oh oh oh)

e non voglio perdermi un altro amore

quindi mi ci butto dentro, ci butto la testa nell’ignoto

(ignoto)

come se fosse tutto quello che so (come se fosse tutto quello che so)

baby, potresti cedere

non voglio fermarmi e le parole non sono abbastanza

mi sembra proprio come una droga

mi incasina per davvero

tesoro (oh oh oh)

oh potresti dare (oh oh oh )

connessione (yeah yeah)

tesoro (oh oh oh)

oh potresti dare (oh oh oh )

potresti dare (oh oh)

connessione?