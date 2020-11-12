Si intitola “Therefore I Am” il nuovo singolo inedito di Billie Eilish disponibile da giovedì 12 novembre in tutti gli store digitali e per la programmazione radiofonica.

Ecco il video della canzone!

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am

Il brano è il primo inedito dall’uscita di No time to die, colonna sonora dell’atteso nuovo episodio della saga di 007 e da My Future.

Solo in Italia Billie Eilish vanta 4 singoli certificati Oro, 4 singoli certificati Platino, un Triplo Platino per “Bad Guy”, e un disco di Platino per il disco d’esordio “when we all fall asleep, where do we go”.

Qui sotto potete acquistare la canzone e leggerne il testo con relativa traduzione!

Testo traduzione Therefore I Am Billie Eilish

[Chorus] I’m not your friend or anythingDamn, you think that you’re the manI think, therefore, I amI’m not your friend or anythingDamn, you think that you’re the manI think, therefore, I am [Verse 1] Stop, what the hell are you talking about?Get my pretty name outta your mouthWe are not the same with or withoutYour world’s an ideal [Pre-Chorus] So go have funI really couldn’t care lessAnd you can give her my best, but just know [Chorus] I’m not your friend or anythingDamn, you think that you’re the manI think, therefore, I amI’m not your friend or anythingDamn, you think that you’re the manI think, therefore, I am [Verse 2] I don’t want press to put your name next to mine, we’re on different linesSo I wanna be nice enough, they don’t call my bluff‘Cause I hate to findArticles, articles, articlesI’d rather you remain unremarkableInterviews, interviews, interviewsWhen they say your name, I just get confused[Pre-Chorus] So go have funI really couldn’t care lessAnd you can give her my best, but just know [Chorus] I’m not your friend or anythingDamn, you think that you’re the manI think, therefore, I amI’m not your friend or anythingDamn, you think that you’re the manI think, therefore, I am [Bridge] I’m sorry, I don’t think I caught your nameI’m sorry, I don’t think I caught your name [Chorus] I’m not your friend or anythingDamn, you think that you’re the manI think, therefore, I am (Dann)I’m not your friend or anything (Damn)Damn, you think that you’re the man (You’re the man)I think, therefore, I am

Traduzione

non sono la tua amichetta, né nulla di simile

cavolo, tu pensi di essere l’unico uomo

io penso, dunque sono

fermati, di cosa stai parlando?

togliti il mio nome dalla bocca

noi non siamo gli stessi, con o senza

il tuo mondo è un ideale

Quindi vai a divertirti

davvero, non p0trebbe fregarmene di meno

e tu puoi dare a loro il mio meglio, ma lo sai

non sono la tua amichetta, né nulla di simile

cavolo, tu pensi di essere l’unico uomo

io penso, dunque sono

non sono tua mica, o niente di simile

cavolo pensi di essere l’unico uomo

io penso, quindi sono

non voglio che la stampa metta il tuo nome accanto al mio, siamo su due strade diverse

quindi voglio essere carina abbastanza, affinché non dicano che io fingo

perché odio dover trovare

articoli articoli articoli

vorrei che restassi nell’oblio

interviste interviste interviste

quando dicono il tuo nome, io sono confusa

Quindi vai a divertirti

davvero, non p0trebbe fregarmene di meno

e tu puoi dare a loro il mio meglio, ma lo sai

non sono la tua amichetta, né nulla di simile

cavolo, tu pensi di essere l’unico uomo

io penso, dunque sono

non sono tua mica, o niente di simile

cavolo, tu pensi di essere l’unico uomo

io penso, dunque sono

mi spiace, non penso di aver preso il tuo n0me

mi spiace, non penso di aver preso il tuo n0me

non sono la tua amichetta, né nulla di simile

cavolo, tu pensi di essere l’unico uomo

io penso, dunque sono (cavolo)

non sono tua amica, né nulla di simile (cavolo)

cavolo, tu pensi che sei l’unico (tu sei l’unico uomo)

io penso quindi sono