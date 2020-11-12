Si intitola “Therefore I Am” il nuovo singolo inedito di Billie Eilish disponibile da giovedì 12 novembre in tutti gli store digitali e per la programmazione radiofonica.
Ecco il video della canzone!
Il brano è il primo inedito dall’uscita di No time to die, colonna sonora dell’atteso nuovo episodio della saga di 007 e da My Future.
Solo in Italia Billie Eilish vanta 4 singoli certificati Oro, 4 singoli certificati Platino, un Triplo Platino per “Bad Guy”, e un disco di Platino per il disco d’esordio “when we all fall asleep, where do we go”.
Qui sotto potete acquistare la canzone e leggerne il testo con relativa traduzione!
Testo traduzione Therefore I Am Billie Eilish[Chorus] I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am
I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am [Verse 1] Stop, what the hell are you talking about?
Get my pretty name outta your mouth
We are not the same with or without
Your world’s an ideal [Pre-Chorus] So go have fun
I really couldn’t care less
And you can give her my best, but just know [Chorus] I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am
I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am [Verse 2] I don’t want press to put your name next to mine, we’re on different lines
So I wanna be nice enough, they don’t call my bluff
‘Cause I hate to find
Articles, articles, articles
I’d rather you remain unremarkable
Interviews, interviews, interviews
When they say your name, I just get confused
ginger[Pre-Chorus] So go have fun
I really couldn’t care less
And you can give her my best, but just know [Chorus] I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am
I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am [Bridge] I’m sorry, I don’t think I caught your name
I’m sorry, I don’t think I caught your name [Chorus] I’m not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you’re the man
I think, therefore, I am (Dann)
I’m not your friend or anything (Damn)
Damn, you think that you’re the man (You’re the man)
I think, therefore, I am
Traduzione
non sono la tua amichetta, né nulla di simile
cavolo, tu pensi di essere l’unico uomo
io penso, dunque sono
fermati, di cosa stai parlando?
togliti il mio nome dalla bocca
noi non siamo gli stessi, con o senza
il tuo mondo è un ideale
Quindi vai a divertirti
davvero, non p0trebbe fregarmene di meno
e tu puoi dare a loro il mio meglio, ma lo sai
non sono la tua amichetta, né nulla di simile
cavolo, tu pensi di essere l’unico uomo
io penso, dunque sono
non sono tua mica, o niente di simile
cavolo pensi di essere l’unico uomo
io penso, quindi sono
non voglio che la stampa metta il tuo nome accanto al mio, siamo su due strade diverse
quindi voglio essere carina abbastanza, affinché non dicano che io fingo
perché odio dover trovare
articoli articoli articoli
vorrei che restassi nell’oblio
interviste interviste interviste
quando dicono il tuo nome, io sono confusa
Quindi vai a divertirti
davvero, non p0trebbe fregarmene di meno
e tu puoi dare a loro il mio meglio, ma lo sai
non sono la tua amichetta, né nulla di simile
cavolo, tu pensi di essere l’unico uomo
io penso, dunque sono
non sono tua mica, o niente di simile
cavolo, tu pensi di essere l’unico uomo
io penso, dunque sono
mi spiace, non penso di aver preso il tuo n0me
mi spiace, non penso di aver preso il tuo n0me
non sono la tua amichetta, né nulla di simile
cavolo, tu pensi di essere l’unico uomo
io penso, dunque sono (cavolo)
non sono tua amica, né nulla di simile (cavolo)
cavolo, tu pensi che sei l’unico (tu sei l’unico uomo)
io penso quindi sono