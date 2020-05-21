The Weeknd: arriva il remix di In You Eyes con Doja Cat

È disponibile da oggi, giovedì 21 maggio, In Your Eyes Remix, la nuova versione della hit di The Weeknd feat. Doja Cat.

Il brano si arricchisce della voce eterea della cantante, astro nascente della scena rap statunitense, che ha conquistato Tik Tok con la sua “Say So”, divenuta in pochissimo tempo uno dei trend più pubblicati sul social del momento.

In Your Eyes è il secondo singolo estratto dall’album dei record , After Hours, ed è attualmente uno dei brani più trasmessi in radio, oltre ad aver totalizzato più di 144 milioni di stream su Spotify e più di 23 milioni di views su YouTube. L’album, considerato da pubblico e critica come il progetto discografico del 2020, è stabile in Top 10 nella classifica FIMI/gfk da 8 settimane, dopo avervi debuttato alla #1, così come in Canada, Australia, Regno Unito, Irlanda, Svezia, Norvegia, Paesi Bassi, Belgio, Italia (per la prima volta) e Nuova Zelanda. L’album ha raggiunto la #1 su Apple Music in oltre 85 paesi e ha dominato la Spotify Global Chart, in cui 7 brani si sono classificati nella Top 10.

Audio di In You Eyes Remix di The Weeknd e Doja Cat

Cosa ne pensate del brano di The Weeknd e Doja Cat?

[Intro: Doja Cat & The Weeknd] OhYeah [Verse 1: The Weeknd] I just pretend that I’m in the dark, andI don’t regret ’cause my heart can’t take a lossI’d rather be so obliviousI’d rather be with you [Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd] When it’s said, when it’s done, yeahI don’t ever wanna knowI can tell what you done, yeahWhen I look at you [Chorus: The Weeknd] In your eyesI see there’s something burning inside youOh, inside youIn your eyesI know it hurts to smile, but you try toOh, you try toYou always try to hide the painYou always know just what to sayI always look the other wayI’m blind, I’m blindIn your eyesYou lie, but I don’t let it define youOh, define you[Verse 2: Doja Cat & The Weeknd] I never lied when I cried for youAnd I know you cried, too (Know you cried, too)You’re really nice, just couldn’t get now you’re throughAlways had to say bye to you (And I taught myself to say)Love the way you’re talkin’, love your style but, ooh, babeI know that you got it for me and it’s R-E-D, too hard to see youHate the way I feel love, only hurts with real loveAnd he’s taking every part of me, when you look, you can see loveOne day, I’m giving you spaceAnd the next day, you’re giving me facesAnd I like parties, not displacesComin’ out of my bag for you to get wastedI (Can’t stop staring at you)It’s like I forgot that staring is rudeAnd that’s what five shots could turn me into (Oh yeah)But you’ve done most things that gentlemens do, so (Oh) [Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd] When it’s said, when it’s done, yeahI would never let you know (Let you know)I’m ashamed of what I’ve done, yeahWhen I look at you [Chorus: The Weeknd] In your eyes (Your eyes)I see there’s something burning inside you (Inside you)Oh, inside you (Oh, inside you)In your eyesI know it hurts to smile, but you try to (Try to)Oh, you try to (I try to, babe)You always try to hide the pain (Oh, oh)You always know just what to say (Oh yeah)I always look the other wayI’m blind, I’m blindIn your eyes, you lie, but I don’t let it define you (Oh)Oh, define you[Outro: Doja Cat] Oh