The Weeknd – One right now: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Novembre 2021 The Weeknd ha rilasciato oggi venerdì 5 novembre un nuovo singolo che è intitolato One Right now. Il pezzo è una super collaborazione con il rapper Post Malone, nei giorni scorsi anticipata sui social da entrambi gli artisti, e arriva dopo il brano Moth to a Flame pubblicato dalla star canadese lo scorso ottobre. Audio One right now di The Weeknd Testo One right now di The Weeknd You say you love me but I don’t care That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on You think it’s so easy Fuckin’ with my feelings I got one comin’ over and one right now One right now I got one comin’ over and one right now One right now Said you wanna have my babies I fucked you so good, you should pay me Don’t call me baby When you did me so wrong But I got over what you did already Body for a body I’m so petty How many of your friends fit in my Rolls Bought you a new face You should call me Dad baby Hermes But you dropped the bag baby Truth is Maybe one’s just not enough You say you love me but I don’t care That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on You think it’s so easy Fuckin’ with my feelings I got one comin’ over and one right now One right now I got one comin’ over and one right now One right now You’re a stain on my legacy We can’t be friends, can’t be family You probably fuck all my enemies I can’t let you be next to me oh You belong to the world now So just leave me alone now We’re not in touch no more You say you love me but I don’t care That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on You think it’s so easy Fuckin’ with my feelings I got one comin’ over and one right now One right now I got one comin’ over and one right now One right now I got one comin’ over and one right now One right now Testo One right now di The Weeknd Dici che mi ami ma non mi interessa Che mi sono rotto la mano sullo stesso muro su cui mi hai detto che ti ha f******to pensi che sia così facile C***o con i miei sentimenti Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora uno proprio adesso Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora uno proprio adesso Hai detto che vuoi avere i miei bambini Ti ho s*****o così bene, dovresti pagarmi non chiamarmi piccola Quando mi hai fatto così male Ma ho superato quello che hai già fatto Corpo per corpo sono così meschino Quanti dei tuoi amici entrano nei miei Rolls Ti ho comprato una nuova faccia Dovresti chiamarmi papà baby Hermes Ma hai lasciato cadere la borsa baby La verità è Forse uno non è abbastanza Dici che mi ami ma non mi interessa Che mi sono rotto la mano sullo stesso muro su cui mi hai detto che ti ha f******to pensi che sia così facile C***o con i miei sentimenti Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora proprio adesso Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora proprio adesso Sei una macchia sulla mia eredità Non possiamo essere amici, non possiamo essere una famiglia Probabilmente ti f***i tutti i miei nemici Non posso lasciarti stare accanto a me oh appartieni al mondo adesso lasciami solo ora Non siamo più in contatto Dici che mi ami ma non mi interessa Che mi sono rotto la mano sullo stesso muro su cui mi hai detto che ti ha f******to pensi che sia così facile C***o con i miei sentimenti Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora uno proprio adesso Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora uno proprio adesso Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora uno proprio adesso