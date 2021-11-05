The Weeknd – One right now: audio, testo e traduzione

The Weeknd ha rilasciato oggi venerdì 5 novembre un nuovo singolo che è intitolato One Right now.

Il pezzo è una super collaborazione con il rapper Post Malone, nei giorni scorsi anticipata sui social da entrambi gli artisti, e arriva dopo il brano Moth to a Flame pubblicato dalla star canadese lo scorso ottobre.

Audio One right now di The Weeknd

Testo One right now di The Weeknd

You say you love me but I don’t care

That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on

You think it’s so easy

Fuckin’ with my feelings

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

Said you wanna have my babies

I fucked you so good, you should pay me

Don’t call me baby

When you did me so wrong

But I got over what you did already

Body for a body I’m so petty

How many of your friends fit in my Rolls

Bought you a new face

You should call me Dad baby

Hermes

But you dropped the bag baby

Truth is

Maybe one’s just not enough

You say you love me but I don’t care

That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on

You think it’s so easy

Fuckin’ with my feelings

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

You’re a stain on my legacy

We can’t be friends, can’t be family

You probably fuck all my enemies

I can’t let you be next to me oh

You belong to the world now

So just leave me alone now

We’re not in touch no more

You say you love me but I don’t care

That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on

You think it’s so easy

Fuckin’ with my feelings

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

Testo One right now di The Weeknd

Dici che mi ami ma non mi interessa

Che mi sono rotto la mano sullo stesso muro su cui mi hai detto che ti ha f******to

pensi che sia così facile

C***o con i miei sentimenti

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora

uno proprio adesso

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora

uno proprio adesso

Hai detto che vuoi avere i miei bambini

Ti ho s*****o così bene, dovresti pagarmi

non chiamarmi piccola

Quando mi hai fatto così male

Ma ho superato quello che hai già fatto

Corpo per corpo sono così meschino

Quanti dei tuoi amici entrano nei miei Rolls

Ti ho comprato una nuova faccia

Dovresti chiamarmi papà baby

Hermes

Ma hai lasciato cadere la borsa baby

La verità è

Forse uno non è abbastanza

Dici che mi ami ma non mi interessa

Che mi sono rotto la mano sullo stesso muro su cui mi hai detto che ti ha f******to

pensi che sia così facile

C***o con i miei sentimenti

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora

proprio adesso

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora

proprio adesso

Sei una macchia sulla mia eredità

Non possiamo essere amici, non possiamo essere una famiglia

Probabilmente ti f***i tutti i miei nemici

Non posso lasciarti stare accanto a me oh

appartieni al mondo adesso

lasciami solo ora

Non siamo più in contatto

Dici che mi ami ma non mi interessa

Che mi sono rotto la mano sullo stesso muro su cui mi hai detto che ti ha f******to

pensi che sia così facile

C***o con i miei sentimenti

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora

uno proprio adesso

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora

uno proprio adesso

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora

uno proprio adesso