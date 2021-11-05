GingerGeneration.it

The Weeknd – One right now: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
the weeknd one right now

The Weeknd ha rilasciato oggi venerdì 5 novembre un nuovo singolo che è intitolato One Right now.

Il pezzo è una super collaborazione con il rapper Post Malone, nei giorni scorsi anticipata sui social da entrambi gli artisti, e arriva dopo il brano Moth to a Flame pubblicato dalla star canadese lo scorso ottobre.

Audio One right now di The Weeknd

Testo One right now di The Weeknd

You say you love me but I don’t care
That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on
You think it’s so easy
Fuckin’ with my feelings
I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now

Said you wanna have my babies
I fucked you so good, you should pay me
Don’t call me baby
When you did me so wrong
But I got over what you did already
Body for a body I’m so petty
How many of your friends fit in my Rolls
Bought you a new face
You should call me Dad baby
Hermes
But you dropped the bag baby
Truth is
Maybe one’s just not enough

You say you love me but I don’t care
That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on
You think it’s so easy
Fuckin’ with my feelings

I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now

You’re a stain on my legacy
We can’t be friends, can’t be family
You probably fuck all my enemies
I can’t let you be next to me oh
You belong to the world now
So just leave me alone now
We’re not in touch no more

You say you love me but I don’t care
That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on
You think it’s so easy
Fuckin’ with my feelings
I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now

Testo One right now di The Weeknd

Dici che mi ami ma non mi interessa
Che mi sono rotto la mano sullo stesso muro su cui mi hai detto che ti ha f******to
pensi che sia così facile
C***o con i miei sentimenti
Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora
uno proprio adesso

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora
uno proprio adesso

Hai detto che vuoi avere i miei bambini
Ti ho s*****o così bene, dovresti pagarmi
non chiamarmi piccola
Quando mi hai fatto così male
Ma ho superato quello che hai già fatto
Corpo per corpo sono così meschino
Quanti dei tuoi amici entrano nei miei Rolls
Ti ho comprato una nuova faccia
Dovresti chiamarmi papà baby
Hermes
Ma hai lasciato cadere la borsa baby
La verità è
Forse uno non è abbastanza

Dici che mi ami ma non mi interessa
Che mi sono rotto la mano sullo stesso muro su cui mi hai detto che ti ha f******to
pensi che sia così facile
C***o con i miei sentimenti

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora
proprio adesso

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora
proprio adesso

Sei una macchia sulla mia eredità
Non possiamo essere amici, non possiamo essere una famiglia
Probabilmente ti f***i tutti i miei nemici
Non posso lasciarti stare accanto a me oh
appartieni al mondo adesso
lasciami solo ora
Non siamo più in contatto

Dici che mi ami ma non mi interessa
Che mi sono rotto la mano sullo stesso muro su cui mi hai detto che ti ha f******to
pensi che sia così facile
C***o con i miei sentimenti
Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora
uno proprio adesso

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora
uno proprio adesso

Ne ho uno in arrivo e uno proprio ora
uno proprio adesso

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati