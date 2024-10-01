The Weeknd – Timeless: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 1 Ottobre 2024 The Weeknd prosegue quanto iniziato con il brano Dancing in the Flames, il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album Hurry Up Tomorrow, pubblicando il 1 ottobre il singolo Timeless con Playboi Carti. Come ogni canzone di Abel Tesfaye, anche questo brano è accompagnato da un videoclip musicale (in questo caso particolarmente allusivo) che accompagna le suggestioni del testo e della melodia. Il video ufficiale Testo di Timeless di The Weeknd Ever since I was a jit knew I was was the shit Shorty keep wanna come round she wanna get hit she think she the main, because I keep her by my side DOUBLE 00 buss down tha watch she know That I’m timeless I put my son in some Rick I pull that gun off the hip Pockets hold 22 clips I break her heart Comme garçon Get put on a shirt Get put on a blimp bitch like a stain Get ready to lick I had to tell her dat Ever since I was a jit knew I was the shit She singing my songs she wanna die lit tryna get hit House like a bank Deposit this bit Deposit that check Smile on my face ain’t playing shit come and get checked Ice on my neck 00 wrist She in the scat Helluva cat Fresh out trench 400 packs Uh yeah I’m spinning in Paris Dress for these hoes they Finna flock Just poured a 4 in a soda it pop Them drugs Finna hit I’m wrestling all of my demons i feel like The rock Ever since I was a kid I been legit If I was you *** Xo tatted all over her body oh She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it yah Ever Since I was a jit I been legit You should let Her go she wanna be it Double O tatted on her body It don’t matter what they say im timeless yah City on fire when im coming home Fill up the sky, i fill up the Dome They’ll play it one day, it’s a hell of a show But its gonna hurt cause we did it first Feel like skateboard p BBC boys on the creep Feel like it’s 03, Neptune drum with a beam She hippy flipping a bean, she wanna fuck with the team She fell in love with the cream, she fell in love with the scene Her man quiet not a peep,broke his heart ptsd Hold his chest let it breathe, let it breathe Niggas scheme And I got a priest, he got a cross Get outta line send him to God I Shed a tear, pray for a loss Ever since I was a kid I been legit If I was you *** Xo tatted all over her body oh She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it yah Ever Since I was a jit I been legit You should let Her go she wanna be it Double O tatted on her body It don’t matter what they say im timeless yah Traduzione Da quando ero un idiota sapevo di essere la m***a La tipa continua a voler venire, vuole farsi colpire Pensa di essere la principale, perché la tengo al mio fianco DOPPIO 00 buss giù per l’orologio, sa Che sono senza tempo Ho messo mio figlio in un po’ di Rick Tiro fuori quella pistola dal fianco Le tasche contengono 22 caricatori Le spezzo il cuore Comme garçon Fatti mettere una maglietta Fatti mettere su un dirigibile P***na come una macchia Preparati a leccare Ho dovuto dirle che Da quando ero un idiota sapevo di essere la m***a Canta le mie canzoni, vuole morire illuminata Cerca di farsi colpire La casa è come una banca Deposita questo pezzo Deposita quell’assegno Sorriso sulla mia faccia Non sto scherzando Vieni a farti controllare Ghiaccio sul collo Polso 00 Lei è nello scat Gatto infernale Fresco fuori dalla trincea 400 pacchi Uh sì, sto girando dentro Parigi Vestiti per queste t***e che Finna affollano Ho appena versato un 4 in una soda, pop Quelle droghe che Finna prende Sto lottando contro tutti i miei demoni, mi sento come The Rock Fin da quando ero un bambino sono stato legittimo Se fossi in te **** Xo tatuata su tutto il corpo oh Vuole solo rotolare e non mi dispiace yah Fin da quando ero un idiota sono stato legittimo Dovresti lasciarla andare, lei vuole essere tutto Double O tatuato sul suo corpo Non importa cosa dicono, sono senza tempo yah La città in fiamme quando torno a casa Riempi il cielo, riempio la Cupola Un giorno lo faranno, è uno spettacolo infernale Ma farà male perché l’abbiamo fatto per primi Mi sento come uno skateboard p I ragazzi della BBC sono inquietanti Mi sento come se fosse 03, Nettuno suona la batteria con una trave Lei hippy che lancia un fagiolo, vuole s***re con la squadra È caduta innamorata della crema, si è innamorata della scena Il suo uomo zitto non un fiato, gli ha spezzato il cuore ptsd Tienigli il petto lascialo respirare, lascialo respirare I n***i progettano E io ho un prete, lui ha una croce Esci dalla riga mandalo da Dio Ho versato una lacrima, pregato per una perdita Fin da quando ero un bambino sono stato legittimo Se fossi in te *** Xo tatuato su tutto il suo corpo oh Vuole solo rotolare e non mi dispiace yah Fin da quando ero un idiota sono stato legittimo Dovresti lasciarla andare, lei vuole essere quello Double O tatuato sul suo corpo Non importa cosa dicono io sono senza tempo yah Cosa ne pensate di Timeless di The Weeknd?