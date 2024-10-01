The Weeknd – Timeless: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

The Weeknd prosegue quanto iniziato con il brano Dancing in the Flames, il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album Hurry Up Tomorrow, pubblicando il 1 ottobre il singolo Timeless con Playboi Carti.

Come ogni canzone di Abel Tesfaye, anche questo brano è accompagnato da un videoclip musicale (in questo caso particolarmente allusivo) che accompagna le suggestioni del testo e della melodia.

Il video ufficiale

Testo di Timeless di The Weeknd

Ever since I was a jit knew I was was the shit

Shorty keep wanna come round she wanna get hit

she think she the main, because I keep her by my side

DOUBLE 00 buss down tha watch she know

That I’m timeless

I put my son in some Rick

I pull that gun off the hip

Pockets hold 22 clips

I break her heart

Comme garçon

Get put on a shirt

Get put on a blimp

bitch like a stain

Get ready to lick

I had to tell her dat

Ever since I was a jit knew I was the shit

She singing my songs she wanna die lit

tryna get hit

House like a bank

Deposit this bit

Deposit that check

Smile on my face

ain’t playing shit

come and get checked

Ice on my neck

00 wrist

She in the scat

Helluva cat

Fresh out trench

400 packs

Uh yeah I’m spinning in Paris

Dress for these hoes they Finna flock

Just poured a 4 in a soda it pop

Them drugs Finna hit

I’m wrestling all of my demons i feel like The rock

Ever since I was a kid I been legit

If I was you ***

Xo tatted all over her body oh

She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it yah

Ever Since I was a jit I been legit

You should let Her go she wanna be it

Double O tatted on her body

It don’t matter what they say im timeless yah

City on fire when im coming home

Fill up the sky, i fill up the Dome

They’ll play it one day, it’s a hell of a show

But its gonna hurt cause we did it first

Feel like skateboard p

BBC boys on the creep

Feel like it’s 03, Neptune drum with a beam

She hippy flipping a bean, she wanna fuck with the team

She fell in love with the cream, she fell in love with the scene

Her man quiet not a peep,broke his heart ptsd

Hold his chest let it breathe, let it breathe

Niggas scheme

And I got a priest, he got a cross

Get outta line send him to God

I Shed a tear, pray for a loss

Ever since I was a kid I been legit

If I was you ***

Xo tatted all over her body oh

She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it yah

Ever Since I was a jit I been legit

You should let Her go she wanna be it

Double O tatted on her body

It don’t matter what they say im timeless yah

Traduzione

Da quando ero un idiota sapevo di essere la m***a

La tipa continua a voler venire, vuole farsi colpire

Pensa di essere la principale, perché la tengo al mio fianco

DOPPIO 00 buss giù per l’orologio, sa

Che sono senza tempo

Ho messo mio figlio in un po’ di Rick

Tiro fuori quella pistola dal fianco

Le tasche contengono 22 caricatori

Le spezzo il cuore

Comme garçon

Fatti mettere una maglietta

Fatti mettere su un dirigibile

P***na come una macchia

Preparati a leccare

Ho dovuto dirle che

Da quando ero un idiota sapevo di essere la m***a

Canta le mie canzoni, vuole morire illuminata

Cerca di farsi colpire

La casa è come una banca

Deposita questo pezzo

Deposita quell’assegno

Sorriso sulla mia faccia

Non sto scherzando

Vieni a farti controllare

Ghiaccio sul collo

Polso 00

Lei è nello scat

Gatto infernale

Fresco fuori dalla trincea

400 pacchi

Uh sì, sto girando dentro Parigi

Vestiti per queste t***e che Finna affollano

Ho appena versato un 4 in una soda, pop

Quelle droghe che Finna prende

Sto lottando contro tutti i miei demoni, mi sento come The Rock

Fin da quando ero un bambino sono stato legittimo

Se fossi in te ****

Xo tatuata su tutto il corpo oh

Vuole solo rotolare e non mi dispiace yah

Fin da quando ero un idiota sono stato legittimo

Dovresti lasciarla andare, lei vuole essere tutto

Double O tatuato sul suo corpo

Non importa cosa dicono, sono senza tempo yah

La città in fiamme quando torno a casa

Riempi il cielo, riempio la Cupola

Un giorno lo faranno, è uno spettacolo infernale

Ma farà male perché l’abbiamo fatto per primi

Mi sento come uno skateboard p

I ragazzi della BBC sono inquietanti

Mi sento come se fosse 03, Nettuno suona la batteria con una trave

Lei hippy che lancia un fagiolo, vuole s***re con la squadra

È caduta innamorata della crema, si è innamorata della scena

Il suo uomo zitto non un fiato, gli ha spezzato il cuore ptsd

Tienigli il petto lascialo respirare, lascialo respirare

I n***i progettano

E io ho un prete, lui ha una croce

Esci dalla riga mandalo da Dio

Ho versato una lacrima, pregato per una perdita

Fin da quando ero un bambino sono stato legittimo

Se fossi in te ***

Xo tatuato su tutto il suo corpo oh

Vuole solo rotolare e non mi dispiace yah

Fin da quando ero un idiota sono stato legittimo

Dovresti lasciarla andare, lei vuole essere quello

Double O tatuato sul suo corpo

Non importa cosa dicono io sono senza tempo yah

Cosa ne pensate di Timeless di The Weeknd?