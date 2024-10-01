GingerGeneration.it

The Weeknd – Timeless: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

 The Weeknd prosegue quanto iniziato con il brano Dancing in the Flames, il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album Hurry Up Tomorrow, pubblicando il 1 ottobre il singolo Timeless con Playboi Carti.

Come ogni canzone di Abel Tesfaye, anche questo brano è accompagnato da un videoclip musicale (in questo caso particolarmente allusivo) che accompagna le suggestioni del testo e della melodia.

Il video ufficiale

Testo di Timeless di The Weeknd

Ever since I was a jit knew I was was the shit
Shorty keep wanna come round she wanna get hit
she think she the main, because I keep her by my side
DOUBLE 00 buss down tha watch she know
That I’m timeless
I put my son in some Rick
I pull that gun off the hip
Pockets hold 22 clips
I break her heart
Comme garçon
Get put on a shirt
Get put on a blimp
bitch like a stain
Get ready to lick
I had to tell her dat
Ever since I was a jit knew I was the shit
She singing my songs she wanna die lit
tryna get hit
House like a bank
Deposit this bit
Deposit that check
Smile on my face
ain’t playing shit
come and get checked
Ice on my neck
00 wrist
She in the scat
Helluva cat
Fresh out trench
400 packs
Uh yeah I’m spinning in Paris
Dress for these hoes they Finna flock
Just poured a 4 in a soda it pop
Them drugs Finna hit
I’m wrestling all of my demons i feel like The rock

Ever since I was a kid I been legit

If I was you ***
Xo tatted all over her body oh
She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it yah
Ever Since I was a jit I been legit
You should let Her go she wanna be it
Double O tatted on her body
It don’t matter what they say im timeless yah
City on fire when im coming home
Fill up the sky, i fill up the Dome
They’ll play it one day, it’s a hell of a show
But its gonna hurt cause we did it first
Feel like skateboard p
BBC boys on the creep
Feel like it’s 03, Neptune drum with a beam
She hippy flipping a bean, she wanna fuck with the team
She fell in love with the cream, she fell in love with the scene
Her man quiet not a peep,broke his heart ptsd
Hold his chest let it breathe, let it breathe
Niggas scheme
And I got a priest, he got a cross
Get outta line send him to God
I Shed a tear, pray for a loss
Ever since I was a kid I been legit
If I was you ***
Xo tatted all over her body oh
She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it yah
Ever Since I was a jit I been legit
You should let Her go she wanna be it
Double O tatted on her body
It don’t matter what they say im timeless yah

Traduzione

Da quando ero un idiota sapevo di essere la m***a
La tipa continua a voler venire, vuole farsi colpire
Pensa di essere la principale, perché la tengo al mio fianco
DOPPIO 00 buss giù per l’orologio, sa
Che sono senza tempo
Ho messo mio figlio in un po’ di Rick
Tiro fuori quella pistola dal fianco
Le tasche contengono 22 caricatori
Le spezzo il cuore
Comme garçon
Fatti mettere una maglietta
Fatti mettere su un dirigibile
P***na come una macchia
Preparati a leccare
Ho dovuto dirle che
Da quando ero un idiota sapevo di essere la m***a
Canta le mie canzoni, vuole morire illuminata
Cerca di farsi colpire
La casa è come una banca
Deposita questo pezzo
Deposita quell’assegno
Sorriso sulla mia faccia
Non sto scherzando
Vieni a farti controllare
Ghiaccio sul collo
Polso 00
Lei è nello scat
Gatto infernale
Fresco fuori dalla trincea
400 pacchi
Uh sì, sto girando dentro Parigi
Vestiti per queste t***e che Finna affollano
Ho appena versato un 4 in una soda, pop
Quelle droghe che Finna prende
Sto lottando contro tutti i miei demoni, mi sento come The Rock

Fin da quando ero un bambino sono stato legittimo

Se fossi in te ****
Xo tatuata su tutto il corpo oh
Vuole solo rotolare e non mi dispiace yah
Fin da quando ero un idiota sono stato legittimo
Dovresti lasciarla andare, lei vuole essere tutto
Double O tatuato sul suo corpo
Non importa cosa dicono, sono senza tempo yah
La città in fiamme quando torno a casa
Riempi il cielo, riempio la Cupola
Un giorno lo faranno, è uno spettacolo infernale
Ma farà male perché l’abbiamo fatto per primi
Mi sento come uno skateboard p
I ragazzi della BBC sono inquietanti
Mi sento come se fosse 03, Nettuno suona la batteria con una trave
Lei hippy che lancia un fagiolo, vuole s***re con la squadra
È caduta innamorata della crema, si è innamorata della scena
Il suo uomo zitto non un fiato, gli ha spezzato il cuore ptsd
Tienigli il petto lascialo respirare, lascialo respirare
I n***i progettano
E io ho un prete, lui ha una croce
Esci dalla riga mandalo da Dio
Ho versato una lacrima, pregato per una perdita
Fin da quando ero un bambino sono stato legittimo
Se fossi in te ***
Xo tatuato su tutto il suo corpo oh
Vuole solo rotolare e non mi dispiace yah
Fin da quando ero un idiota sono stato legittimo
Dovresti lasciarla andare, lei vuole essere quello
Double O tatuato sul suo corpo
Non importa cosa dicono io sono senza tempo yah

Cosa ne pensate di Timeless di The Weeknd?

