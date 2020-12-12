CinemaMusicaNetflixNews cinemaUltime News

The Prom: audio, testo e traduzione di Changing Lives

di Federica Marcucci
the prom

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta Changing Lives tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di Changing Lives tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

(Spoken intro)
[FRANK] It’s Frank DiLella with New York One’s On Stage, and we’re here for the opening night of Eleanor!, the Eleanor Roosevelt musical

[BARRY] Let’s talk process

(Song)
When I’m in character, I go insane
I stagger, I stammer, I sob
I make the audiences feel my pain
And if they don’t leave depressed, then I’ve not done my job

[DEE DEE] Each time I find a role like Eleanor
The artist inside of me thrives
I put on that wig and those prosthetic teeth
And know I’m changing lives
By the time I get tuberculosis in Act Two

[BARRY] Even the people who are dead inside

[BOTH] Will shout “Bravo!” on cue

(Spoken)
[SHELDON] The first review is in! The New Jersey Star-Ledger

[DEE DEE] Don’t tell me, unless it’s a rave. Or a mixed positive

[SHELDON] It says we’re a hit!

[BARRY] Oh my God!

(SONG)
We’re a hit and I think we deserve it!

[DEE DEE] That’s for sure

[BARRY] Also it means that this tour de force
Will not be forced to tour

(Spoken)
[DEE DEE] To Eleanor! May she run for eternity!

[ENSEMBLE] To Eleanor!

(Song)
[ALL] Cheers to a show that’s so inspiring
It’s almost too much to sit through
And if we’ve won that might mean one more thing

[BARRY] That in ten years or so, we’ll do Eleanor 2!

[DEE DEE] I can predict what the reviews will say
Before the next note has arrived
It’s ground-breaking

[ENSEMBLE] Earth-shaking

[BARRY] Life-affirming

[ENSEMBLE] Breathtaking

[BARRY and DEE DEE] Gut-wrenching

[ALL] Heart-aching

[BARRY and DEE DEE] In two words, it’s history-making
That’s why every actor strives
For adulation
And compensation
That comes from nightly
Changing lives

(Spoken Outro)
[BARRY] It’s just what we do

Leggi la traduzione di Changing Lives tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

(Introduzione parlata)
[FRANK] Sono Frank DiLella con i New York One’s On Stage, e siamo qui per la serata di apertura di Eleanor!, il musical di Eleanor Roosevelt

[BARRY] Parliamone

(Cantato)
Quando sono nel personaggio, divento pazzo
Barcollo, balbetto, singhiozzo
Faccio sentire il mio dolore al pubblico
E se non diventano depressi, allora non ho fatto il mio lavoro

[DEE DEE] Ogni volta trovo un ruolo come Eleanor
L’artista dentro di me prospera
Ho messo quella parrucca e quei denti protesici
E sappi che cambierò vite
Quando avrò la tubercolosi nel secondo atto

[BARRY] Anche le persone che sono morte dentro

[TUTTI E DUE] Grideranno “Bravo!” al momento giusto

(Parlato)
[SHELDON] La prima recensione è positiva! Lo Star-Ledger del New Jersey

[DEE DEE] Non dirmelo, a meno che non sia un delirio. O un positivo misto

[SHELDON] Dice che siamo un successo!

[BARRY] Dio mio!

(Cantato)
Siamo un successo e penso che ce lo meritiamo!

[DEE DEE] Certamente

[BARRY] Inoltre significa che questo tour de force
Non sarà costretto a fare un tour

(Parlato)
[DEE DEE] Ad Eleanor! Possa lei essere sul palco per l’eternità!

[ENSEMBLE] Ad Eleanor!

(Cantato)
[TUTTI] Salute per uno spettacolo che è così stimolante
È quasi troppo per sedersi
E se abbiamo vinto, potrebbe significare ancora una cosa

[BARRY] Che tra dieci anni o giù di lì, faremo Eleanor 2!

[DEE DEE] Posso prevedere cosa diranno le recensioni
Prima che arrivi la prossima nota
È rivoluzionario

[ENSEMBLE] Scuotendo la terra

[BARRY] Affermare la vita

[ENSEMBLE] Mozzafiato

[BARRY e DEE DEE] Straziante

[TUTTI] Dolorante

[BARRY e DEE DEE] In due parole, fa la storia
Ecco perché ogni attore si impegna
Per l’adulazione
E un risarcimento
Accade ogni notte
Cambiare vite

(Finale Parlato)
[BARRY] È proprio quello che facciamo

Avete già visto The Prom su Netflix?

0
