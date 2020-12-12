The Prom: audio, testo e traduzione di Changing Lives

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.
Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.
Ascolta Changing Lives tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:
Leggi il testo di Changing Lives tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom
(Spoken intro)
[FRANK] It’s Frank DiLella with New York One’s On Stage, and we’re here for the opening night of Eleanor!, the Eleanor Roosevelt musical
(Song)
When I’m in character, I go insane
I stagger, I stammer, I sob
I make the audiences feel my pain
And if they don’t leave depressed, then I’ve not done my job
The artist inside of me thrives
I put on that wig and those prosthetic teeth
And know I’m changing lives
By the time I get tuberculosis in Act Two [BARRY] Even the people who are dead inside [BOTH] Will shout “Bravo!” on cue
(Spoken)
[SHELDON] The first review is in! The New Jersey Star-Ledger
(SONG)
We’re a hit and I think we deserve it!
Will not be forced to tour
(Spoken)
[DEE DEE] To Eleanor! May she run for eternity!
(Song)
[ALL] Cheers to a show that’s so inspiring
It’s almost too much to sit through
And if we’ve won that might mean one more thing
Before the next note has arrived
It’s ground-breaking [ENSEMBLE] Earth-shaking [BARRY] Life-affirming [ENSEMBLE] Breathtaking [BARRY and DEE DEE] Gut-wrenching [ALL] Heart-aching [BARRY and DEE DEE] In two words, it’s history-making
That’s why every actor strives
For adulation
And compensation
That comes from nightly
Changing lives
(Spoken Outro)
[BARRY] It’s just what we do
Leggi la traduzione di Changing Lives tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom
(Introduzione parlata)
[FRANK] Sono Frank DiLella con i New York One’s On Stage, e siamo qui per la serata di apertura di Eleanor!, il musical di Eleanor Roosevelt
(Cantato)
Quando sono nel personaggio, divento pazzo
Barcollo, balbetto, singhiozzo
Faccio sentire il mio dolore al pubblico
E se non diventano depressi, allora non ho fatto il mio lavoro
L’artista dentro di me prospera
Ho messo quella parrucca e quei denti protesici
E sappi che cambierò vite
Quando avrò la tubercolosi nel secondo atto [BARRY] Anche le persone che sono morte dentro [TUTTI E DUE] Grideranno “Bravo!” al momento giusto
(Parlato)
[SHELDON] La prima recensione è positiva! Lo Star-Ledger del New Jersey
(Cantato)
Siamo un successo e penso che ce lo meritiamo!
Non sarà costretto a fare un tour
(Parlato)
[DEE DEE] Ad Eleanor! Possa lei essere sul palco per l’eternità!
(Cantato)
[TUTTI] Salute per uno spettacolo che è così stimolante
È quasi troppo per sedersi
E se abbiamo vinto, potrebbe significare ancora una cosa
Prima che arrivi la prossima nota
È rivoluzionario [ENSEMBLE] Scuotendo la terra [BARRY] Affermare la vita [ENSEMBLE] Mozzafiato [BARRY e DEE DEE] Straziante [TUTTI] Dolorante [BARRY e DEE DEE] In due parole, fa la storia
Ecco perché ogni attore si impegna
Per l’adulazione
E un risarcimento
Accade ogni notte
Cambiare vite
(Finale Parlato)
[BARRY] È proprio quello che facciamo