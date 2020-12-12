The Prom: audio, testo e traduzione di Changing Lives

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta Changing Lives tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di Changing Lives tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

(Spoken intro)

[FRANK] It’s Frank DiLella with New York One’s On Stage, and we’re here for the opening night of Eleanor!, the Eleanor Roosevelt musical

[BARRY] Let’s talk process

(Song)

When I’m in character, I go insane

I stagger, I stammer, I sob

I make the audiences feel my pain

And if they don’t leave depressed, then I’ve not done my job

[DEE DEE] Each time I find a role like EleanorThe artist inside of me thrivesI put on that wig and those prosthetic teethAnd know I’m changing livesBy the time I get tuberculosis in Act Two [BARRY] Even the people who are dead inside [BOTH] Will shout “Bravo!” on cue

(Spoken)

[SHELDON] The first review is in! The New Jersey Star-Ledger

[DEE DEE] Don’t tell me, unless it’s a rave. Or a mixed positive [SHELDON] It says we’re a hit! [BARRY] Oh my God!

(SONG)

We’re a hit and I think we deserve it!

[DEE DEE] That’s for sure [BARRY] Also it means that this tour de forceWill not be forced to tour

(Spoken)

[DEE DEE] To Eleanor! May she run for eternity!

[ENSEMBLE] To Eleanor!

(Song)

[ALL] Cheers to a show that’s so inspiring

It’s almost too much to sit through

And if we’ve won that might mean one more thing

[BARRY] That in ten years or so, we’ll do Eleanor 2! [DEE DEE] I can predict what the reviews will sayBefore the next note has arrivedIt’s ground-breaking [ENSEMBLE] Earth-shaking [BARRY] Life-affirming [ENSEMBLE] Breathtaking [BARRY and DEE DEE] Gut-wrenching [ALL] Heart-aching [BARRY and DEE DEE] In two words, it’s history-makingThat’s why every actor strivesFor adulationAnd compensationThat comes from nightlyChanging lives

(Spoken Outro)

[BARRY] It’s just what we do

Leggi la traduzione di Changing Lives tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

(Introduzione parlata)

[FRANK] Sono Frank DiLella con i New York One’s On Stage, e siamo qui per la serata di apertura di Eleanor!, il musical di Eleanor Roosevelt

[BARRY] Parliamone

(Cantato)

Quando sono nel personaggio, divento pazzo

Barcollo, balbetto, singhiozzo

Faccio sentire il mio dolore al pubblico

E se non diventano depressi, allora non ho fatto il mio lavoro

[DEE DEE] Ogni volta trovo un ruolo come EleanorL’artista dentro di me prosperaHo messo quella parrucca e quei denti protesiciE sappi che cambierò viteQuando avrò la tubercolosi nel secondo atto [BARRY] Anche le persone che sono morte dentro [TUTTI E DUE] Grideranno “Bravo!” al momento giusto

(Parlato)

[SHELDON] La prima recensione è positiva! Lo Star-Ledger del New Jersey

[DEE DEE] Non dirmelo, a meno che non sia un delirio. O un positivo misto [SHELDON] Dice che siamo un successo! [BARRY] Dio mio!

(Cantato)

Siamo un successo e penso che ce lo meritiamo!

[DEE DEE] Certamente [BARRY] Inoltre significa che questo tour de forceNon sarà costretto a fare un tour

(Parlato)

[DEE DEE] Ad Eleanor! Possa lei essere sul palco per l’eternità!

[ENSEMBLE] Ad Eleanor!

(Cantato)

[TUTTI] Salute per uno spettacolo che è così stimolante

È quasi troppo per sedersi

E se abbiamo vinto, potrebbe significare ancora una cosa

[BARRY] Che tra dieci anni o giù di lì, faremo Eleanor 2! [DEE DEE] Posso prevedere cosa diranno le recensioniPrima che arrivi la prossima notaÈ rivoluzionario [ENSEMBLE] Scuotendo la terra [BARRY] Affermare la vita [ENSEMBLE] Mozzafiato [BARRY e DEE DEE] Straziante [TUTTI] Dolorante [BARRY e DEE DEE] In due parole, fa la storiaEcco perché ogni attore si impegnaPer l’adulazioneE un risarcimentoAccade ogni notteCambiare vite

(Finale Parlato)

[BARRY] È proprio quello che facciamo