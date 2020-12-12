The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di The Lady’s Improving

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.
Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.
Ascolta The Lady’s Improving tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:
Leggi il testo di The Lady’s Improving tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[DEE DEE] The lady’s improving
So don’t give up hope
You’ll ask, “Is she perfect?”
My answer is nope! [MR. HAWKINS, spoken] I know what you’re doing [DEE DEE] Her range needs expanding
Her edges need sanding
But she can become a sure bet!
So I’m begging you sir
Don’t give up on her yet [MR. HAWKINS, spoken] You’re trying to appeal to the fan in me
Well, it won’t work
I’m not a fan anymore [DEE DEE] The lady’s improving
So much that she gloats
I know you’ve got standards
Feel free to give notes
There isn’t an issue
And that’s why I wish you
Could see there’s no reason to fret
So I’m bеgging you sir
Don’t give up on her yet
It’s like a fantasy that I don’t want to have [DEE DEE] Everybody thinks that I’ve got some kinks
That I’ll never work out
Even you’re inclined
To think I’m unrefined
But I promise with some time
That my aptitude will climb
And you’ll leave your doubts
And disbeliefs behind!
The lady’s improving
Removing all doubt
She has hidden charms
That are sure to come out
You’re bound to discover
This book’s not her cover
So don’t make a move you’ll regret!
So I’m begging you sir
No reneging on her
Don’t give up on her yet!
Leggi la traduzione di The Lady’s Improving tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[DEE DEE] La signora sta migliorando
Quindi non rinunciare alla speranza
Chiederai: “È perfetta?”
La mia risposta è no! [SIG. HAWKINS, parlato] So cosa stai facendo [DEE DEE] La sua gamma deve essere ampliata
I suoi bordi devono essere levigati
Ma può diventare una scommessa sicura!
Quindi la prego, signore
Non rinunciare ancora a lei [SIG. HAWKINS, parlato] Stai cercando di fare appello al fan che c’è in me
Beh, non funzionerà
Non sono più un fan [DEE DEE] La signora sta migliorando
Così tanto che gongola
So che hai degli standard
Sentiti libero di dare voti
Non ci sono problemi
Ed è per questo che ti auguro
Potrei vedere che non c’è motivo di preoccuparsi
Quindi ti sto prendendo in giro, signore
Non rinunciare ancora a lei
È come una fantasia che non voglio avere [DEE DEE] Tutti pensano che abbia dei difetti
Che non risolverò mai
Anche tu sei incline
A pensare che non sono raffinata
Ma lo prometto con un po ‘di tempo
Che la mia attitudine migliorerà
E lascerai i tuoi dubbi
E incredulità dietro!
La signora sta migliorando
Eliminando ogni dubbio
Ha fascino nascosto
Questo sicuramente verrà fuori
Sei destinato a scoprire
Questo libro non è la sua copertina
Quindi non fare una mossa di cui ti pentirai!
Quindi la prego, signore
Nessun rinnegamento su di lei
Non rinunciare ancora a lei!