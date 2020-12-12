The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di The Lady’s Improving

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta The Lady’s Improving tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di The Lady’s Improving tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[DEE DEE] The lady’s improvingSo don’t give up hopeYou’ll ask, “Is she perfect?”My answer is nope! [MR. HAWKINS, spoken] I know what you’re doing [DEE DEE] Her range needs expandingHer edges need sandingBut she can become a sure bet!So I’m begging you sirDon’t give up on her yet [MR. HAWKINS, spoken] You’re trying to appeal to the fan in meWell, it won’t workI’m not a fan anymore [DEE DEE] The lady’s improvingSo much that she gloatsI know you’ve got standardsFeel free to give notes

There isn’t an issue

And that’s why I wish you

Could see there’s no reason to fret

So I’m bеgging you sir

Don’t give up on her yet

[MR. HAWKINS, spoken] Sеriously, Dee Dee, this is unsettlingIt’s like a fantasy that I don’t want to have [DEE DEE] Everybody thinks that I’ve got some kinksThat I’ll never work outEven you’re inclinedTo think I’m unrefined

But I promise with some time

That my aptitude will climb

And you’ll leave your doubts

And disbeliefs behind!

The lady’s improving

Removing all doubt

She has hidden charms

That are sure to come out

You’re bound to discover

This book’s not her cover

So don’t make a move you’ll regret!

So I’m begging you sir

No reneging on her

Don’t give up on her yet!

Leggi la traduzione di The Lady’s Improving tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[DEE DEE] La signora sta migliorandoQuindi non rinunciare alla speranzaChiederai: “È perfetta?”La mia risposta è no! [SIG. HAWKINS, parlato] So cosa stai facendo [DEE DEE] La sua gamma deve essere ampliataI suoi bordi devono essere levigatiMa può diventare una scommessa sicura!Quindi la prego, signoreNon rinunciare ancora a lei [SIG. HAWKINS, parlato] Stai cercando di fare appello al fan che c’è in meBeh, non funzioneràNon sono più un fan [DEE DEE] La signora sta migliorandoCosì tanto che gongolaSo che hai degli standardSentiti libero di dare voti

Non ci sono problemi

Ed è per questo che ti auguro

Potrei vedere che non c’è motivo di preoccuparsi

Quindi ti sto prendendo in giro, signore

Non rinunciare ancora a lei

[SIG. HAWKINS, parlato] Seriamente, Dee Dee, questo è inquietanteÈ come una fantasia che non voglio avere [DEE DEE] Tutti pensano che abbia dei difettiChe non risolverò maiAnche tu sei inclineA pensare che non sono raffinata

Ma lo prometto con un po ‘di tempo

Che la mia attitudine migliorerà

E lascerai i tuoi dubbi

E incredulità dietro!

La signora sta migliorando

Eliminando ogni dubbio

Ha fascino nascosto

Questo sicuramente verrà fuori

Sei destinato a scoprire

Questo libro non è la sua copertina

Quindi non fare una mossa di cui ti pentirai!

Quindi la prego, signore

Nessun rinnegamento su di lei

Non rinunciare ancora a lei!