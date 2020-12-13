The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Simply Love

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta Simply Love tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di Simply Love tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[Verse 1] Early one moment, you’ll wake up and findA note’s been slipped beneath your doorIt says the same thing that I wrote in mine:“Mom, I love you, but I can’t lie anymore.”

And in that moment you’ll forget to breathe

Your future has no guarantee

Will you disown the girl you say you love

Like my mother did ’cause she couldn’t see

[Chorus] That love is simply loveThere’s no judgment and no shameThe only thing to understandIs that all of our hearts beat the same

Love is simply love

So what are you frightened of?

Your daughtеr loves you and she’s begging you to

Just rеalize that love is simply love

[Verse 2] I’ve seen this story far too many timesThe broken lives, the wasted yearsYou’re still her mother and she’s still your childSo don’t let this end in tears [Chorus] ‘Cause love is simply loveThere’s no judgment and no shameThe only thing to understandIs that all of our hearts beat the same

Oh, love is simply love

So what are you frightened of?

Your daughter needs you and she’s beggin’ you to

Just realize that love is simply love

Leggi la traduzione di Simply Love tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[Verse 1] Un attimo, ti sveglierai presto e scoprirai cheUn biglietto è stato infilato sotto la tua portaDice la stessa cosa che ho scritto nel mio:“Mamma, ti amo, ma non posso più mentire.”

E in quel momento ti dimenticherai di respirare

Il tuo futuro non ha garanzie

Rinnegherai la ragazza che dici di amare

Come faceva mia madre perché non poteva vedere

[Coro] Quell’amore è semplicemente amoreNon c’è giudizio e nessuna vergognaL’unica cosa da capireÈ che tutti i nostri cuori battono allo stesso modo

L’amore è semplicemente amore

Allora di cosa hai paura?

Tua figlia ti ama e ti sta implorando di farlo

Rivaluta il fatto che l’amore è semplicemente amore

[Verse 2] Ho visto questa storia fin troppe volteLe vite spezzate, gli anni sprecatiSei ancora sua madre e lei è ancora tua figliaQuindi non lasciare che questo finisca in lacrime [Coro] Perché l’amore è semplicemente amoreNon c’è giudizio e nessuna vergognaL’unica cosa da capireÈ che tutti i nostri cuori battono allo stesso modo

Oh, l’amore è semplicemente amore

Allora di cosa hai paura?

Tua figlia ha bisogno di te e ti sta implorando di farlo

Renditi conto che l’amore è semplicemente amore