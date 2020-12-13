The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Simply Love

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.
Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.
Ascolta Simply Love tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:
Leggi il testo di Simply Love tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[Verse 1] Early one moment, you’ll wake up and find
A note’s been slipped beneath your door
It says the same thing that I wrote in mine:
“Mom, I love you, but I can’t lie anymore.”
And in that moment you’ll forget to breathe
Your future has no guarantee
Will you disown the girl you say you love
Like my mother did ’cause she couldn’t see
There’s no judgment and no shame
The only thing to understand
Is that all of our hearts beat the same
Love is simply love
So what are you frightened of?
Your daughtеr loves you and she’s begging you to
Just rеalize that love is simply love
The broken lives, the wasted years
You’re still her mother and she’s still your child
So don’t let this end in tears [Chorus] ‘Cause love is simply love
There’s no judgment and no shame
The only thing to understand
Is that all of our hearts beat the same
Oh, love is simply love
So what are you frightened of?
Your daughter needs you and she’s beggin’ you to
Just realize that love is simply love
Leggi la traduzione di Simply Love tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[Verse 1] Un attimo, ti sveglierai presto e scoprirai che
Un biglietto è stato infilato sotto la tua porta
Dice la stessa cosa che ho scritto nel mio:
“Mamma, ti amo, ma non posso più mentire.”
E in quel momento ti dimenticherai di respirare
Il tuo futuro non ha garanzie
Rinnegherai la ragazza che dici di amare
Come faceva mia madre perché non poteva vedere
Non c’è giudizio e nessuna vergogna
L’unica cosa da capire
È che tutti i nostri cuori battono allo stesso modo
L’amore è semplicemente amore
Allora di cosa hai paura?
Tua figlia ti ama e ti sta implorando di farlo
Rivaluta il fatto che l’amore è semplicemente amore
Le vite spezzate, gli anni sprecati
Sei ancora sua madre e lei è ancora tua figlia
Quindi non lasciare che questo finisca in lacrime [Coro] Perché l’amore è semplicemente amore
Non c’è giudizio e nessuna vergogna
L’unica cosa da capire
È che tutti i nostri cuori battono allo stesso modo
Oh, l’amore è semplicemente amore
Allora di cosa hai paura?
Tua figlia ha bisogno di te e ti sta implorando di farlo
Renditi conto che l’amore è semplicemente amore