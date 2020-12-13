The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Barry Is Going to Prom

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.
Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.
Ascolta Barry Is Going to Prom tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:
Leggi il testo di Barry Is Going to Prom tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom
I’m oddly excited
Perhaps that’s because
Although it shouldn’t matter
It somehow does
It’s strange but
I feel like I’m in a time machine
‘Cause guess what?
It’s like I’m suddenly seventeen
So book a white limo, uncork the Dom
After twenty-one years, I am finally going to prom
I once thought
A night like this wasn’t in the cards
Now I’ve got
A date, a tux and the whole nine yards
A rational person
Would just stay calm
Oh, since when am I rational?
Barry is going to prom
The prom!
I wish I could tell that sad kid I was
Just stop crying into his Cheetos
They say it gets better
Guess what? It doеs!
Who cares if you’re a big old girl?
Just get into that gym
And twirl
Barry’s going to thе
To the freaking prom
Going to the prom
In showbiz I’ve never felt such a thrill divine
My date is a high school lesbian, still it’s fine
And though it’s been years
I might call my mom
And tell her that though it’s overdue
All of my waiting is over too
And if you’re not happy, I’m over you
‘Cause Barry
Yes Barry
Look at me mom!
Barry’s going to
Prom
Leggi la traduzione di Barry Is Going to Prom tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom
Sono stranamente eccitato
Forse è perché
Anche se non dovrebbe importare
In qualche modo è importante
È strano ma
Mi sento come se fossi in una macchina del tempo
Perché indovina?
È come se avessi improvvisamente diciassette anni
Quindi prenota una limousine bianca, stappa il Dom
Dopo ventuno anni, finalmente vado al ballo di fine anno
Una volta ho pensato
Una notte come questa non era per me
Adesso ho
Un appuntamento, uno smoking e tutte le nove yard
Una persona razionale
Sarei solo calmo
Oh, da quando sono razionale?
Barry andrà al ballo di fine anno
Il ballo di fine anno!
Vorrei poter dire a quel ragazzo triste che ero
Smettila di piangere nei suoi Cheetos
Dicono che andrà meglio
Indovina un po? Lo fa!
A chi importa se sei una vecchia ragazza grande?
Entra in quella palestra
E volteggiare
Barry sta andando a
Al dannato ballo di fine anno
Andando al ballo
Nel mondo dello spettacolo non ho mai provato un tale brivido divino
La mia ragazza è una lesbica del liceo, tuttavia va bene
E anche se sono passati anni
Potrei chiamare mia madre
E dille che anche se è in ritardo
Anche tutta la mia attesa è finita
E se non sei felice, ti ho dimenticato
Perché Barry
Sì Barry
Guardami mamma!
Barry sta per
Ballo di fine anno