The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Barry Is Going to Prom

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta Barry Is Going to Prom tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di Barry Is Going to Prom tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

I’m oddly excited

Perhaps that’s because

Although it shouldn’t matter

It somehow does

It’s strange but

I feel like I’m in a time machine

‘Cause guess what?

It’s like I’m suddenly seventeen

So book a white limo, uncork the Dom

After twenty-one years, I am finally going to prom

I once thought

A night like this wasn’t in the cards

Now I’ve got

A date, a tux and the whole nine yards

A rational person

Would just stay calm

Oh, since when am I rational?

Barry is going to prom

The prom!

I wish I could tell that sad kid I was

Just stop crying into his Cheetos

They say it gets better

Guess what? It doеs!

Who cares if you’re a big old girl?

Just get into that gym

And twirl

Barry’s going to thе

To the freaking prom

Going to the prom

In showbiz I’ve never felt such a thrill divine

My date is a high school lesbian, still it’s fine

And though it’s been years

I might call my mom

And tell her that though it’s overdue

All of my waiting is over too

And if you’re not happy, I’m over you

‘Cause Barry

Yes Barry

Look at me mom!

Barry’s going to

Prom

Leggi la traduzione di Barry Is Going to Prom tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

Sono stranamente eccitato

Forse è perché

Anche se non dovrebbe importare

In qualche modo è importante

È strano ma

Mi sento come se fossi in una macchina del tempo

Perché indovina?

È come se avessi improvvisamente diciassette anni

Quindi prenota una limousine bianca, stappa il Dom

Dopo ventuno anni, finalmente vado al ballo di fine anno

Una volta ho pensato

Una notte come questa non era per me

Adesso ho

Un appuntamento, uno smoking e tutte le nove yard

Una persona razionale

Sarei solo calmo

Oh, da quando sono razionale?

Barry andrà al ballo di fine anno

Il ballo di fine anno!

Vorrei poter dire a quel ragazzo triste che ero

Smettila di piangere nei suoi Cheetos

Dicono che andrà meglio

Indovina un po? Lo fa!

A chi importa se sei una vecchia ragazza grande?

Entra in quella palestra

E volteggiare

Barry sta andando a

Al dannato ballo di fine anno

Andando al ballo

Nel mondo dello spettacolo non ho mai provato un tale brivido divino

La mia ragazza è una lesbica del liceo, tuttavia va bene

E anche se sono passati anni

Potrei chiamare mia madre

E dille che anche se è in ritardo

Anche tutta la mia attesa è finita

E se non sei felice, ti ho dimenticato

Perché Barry

Sì Barry

Guardami mamma!

Barry sta per

Ballo di fine anno