The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Unruly Heart

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta Unruly Heart tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di Unruly Heart tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[EMMA] Some hearts can conformFitting the normFlaunting their love for all to seeI tried to changeThinking how easy life could be

I just kept on failing

I guess that was a sign

That there wasn’t much hope

For this unruly heart of mine

Then, you came along

And right or wrong

Feelings began to overflow

We had to hide

Thinking that no one else could know

And not having you near me

Was where I drew the line

So, I had to conceal

This poor, unruly heart of mine

And though I don’t know how or when

But somehow, I learned to see

No matter what the world might say

This heart is the best part of me!

So fear’s all in the past

Fading so fast

I won’t stay hidden anymore

I’m who I am

And I think that’s worth fighting for

And nobody out there ever gets to define

The life I’m meant to lead

With this unruly heart of mine

[BOY 1, spoken] Hi, Emma. I loved your video. Where do I start? [GIRL 1, spoken] I think my parents always knew [BOY 2, spoken] I felt so alone [BOY 3, spoken] Nothing made sense until him [GIRL 2, spoken] She’s the best thing in my life [GIRL 3, spoken] The only good thing [BOY 1, spoken] But we’re always hiding [BOY 2, spoken] You’re not the only one [sung] And though I don’t know how or when [GIRL] But somehow, I learned to see [BOY & GIRL] No matter what the world might say [ALL] This heart is the best part of me

So fear’s all in the past

Fading so fast

I won’t stay hidden anymore

I’m who I am

And I think that’s worth fighting for

And nobody out there ever gets to define

The life I’m meant to lead

With this unruly heart of mine

Mine

Leggi la traduzione di Barry Is Going to Prom tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[EMMA] And nobody out there ever gets to defineThe life I’m meant to leadWith this unruly heart of mine[EMMA] Alcuni cuori possono conformarsiConformità alla normaOstentando il loro amore così che tutti lo vedanoHo provato a cambiarePensando a quanto potrebbe essere facile la vita

Ho solo continuato a fallire

Immagino fosse un segno

Non c’era molta speranza

Per questo mio cuore ribelle

Poi sei arrivata tu

E giusto o sbagliato

I sentimenti iniziarono a traboccare

Abbiamo dovuto nasconderci

Pensando che nessun altro potesse saperlo

E non averti vicino a me

Era dove ho tracciato la linea

Quindi, ho dovuto nascondere

Questo mio povero, ribelle cuore

E anche se non so come o quando

Ma in qualche modo ho imparato a vedere

Non importa cosa potrebbe dire il mondo

Questo cuore è la parte migliore di me!

Quindi la paura è tutta nel passato

Dissolta così velocemente

Non resterò più nascosta

Io sono quello che sono

E penso che valga la pena lottare

E nessuno là fuori riesce mai a definire

La vita che dovrei condurre

Con questo mio cuore ribelle

[RAGAZZO 1, parlato] Ciao, Emma. Ho adorato il tuo video. Da dove comincio? [RAGAZZA 1, parlato] Penso che i miei genitori lo sapessero sempre [RAGAZZO 2, parlato] Mi sentivo così solo [RAGAZZO 3, parlato] Niente aveva senso fino a lui [RAGAZZA 2, parlato] È la cosa migliore della mia vita [RAGAZZA 3, parlato] L’unica cosa buona [RAGAZZO 1, parlato] Ma ci stiamo sempre nascondendo [RAGAZZO 2, parlato] Non sei il solo [cantato] E anche se non so come o quando [RAGAZZA] Ma in qualche modo ho imparato a vedere [RAGAZZO RAGAZZA] Non importa cosa potrebbe dire il mondo [TUTTI] Questo cuore è la parte migliore di me

Quindi la paura è tutta nel passato

Dissolta così velocemente

Non resterò più nascosto

Io sono quello che sono

E penso che valga la pena lottare

E nessuno là fuori riesce mai a definire

La vita che dovrei condurre

Con questo mio cuore ribelle

Il mio

Avete già visto The Prom su Netflix?

[EMMA] E nessuno là fuori riesce mai a definireLa vita che dovrei condurreCon questo mio cuore ribelle