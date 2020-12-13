The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Unruly Heart

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.
Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.
Ascolta Unruly Heart tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:
Leggi il testo di Unruly Heart tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[EMMA] Some hearts can conform
Fitting the norm
Flaunting their love for all to see
I tried to change
Thinking how easy life could be
I just kept on failing
I guess that was a sign
That there wasn’t much hope
For this unruly heart of mine
Then, you came along
And right or wrong
Feelings began to overflow
We had to hide
Thinking that no one else could know
And not having you near me
Was where I drew the line
So, I had to conceal
This poor, unruly heart of mine
And though I don’t know how or when
But somehow, I learned to see
No matter what the world might say
This heart is the best part of me!
So fear’s all in the past
Fading so fast
I won’t stay hidden anymore
I’m who I am
And I think that’s worth fighting for
And nobody out there ever gets to define
The life I’m meant to lead
With this unruly heart of mine
So fear’s all in the past
Fading so fast
I won’t stay hidden anymore
I’m who I am
And I think that’s worth fighting for
And nobody out there ever gets to define
The life I’m meant to lead
With this unruly heart of mine
Mine
The life I’m meant to lead
With this unruly heart of mine
Leggi la traduzione di Barry Is Going to Prom tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[EMMA] Alcuni cuori possono conformarsi
Conformità alla norma
Ostentando il loro amore così che tutti lo vedano
Ho provato a cambiare
Pensando a quanto potrebbe essere facile la vita
Ho solo continuato a fallire
Immagino fosse un segno
Non c’era molta speranza
Per questo mio cuore ribelle
Poi sei arrivata tu
E giusto o sbagliato
I sentimenti iniziarono a traboccare
Abbiamo dovuto nasconderci
Pensando che nessun altro potesse saperlo
E non averti vicino a me
Era dove ho tracciato la linea
Quindi, ho dovuto nascondere
Questo mio povero, ribelle cuore
E anche se non so come o quando
Ma in qualche modo ho imparato a vedere
Non importa cosa potrebbe dire il mondo
Questo cuore è la parte migliore di me!
Quindi la paura è tutta nel passato
Dissolta così velocemente
Non resterò più nascosta
Io sono quello che sono
E penso che valga la pena lottare
E nessuno là fuori riesce mai a definire
La vita che dovrei condurre
Con questo mio cuore ribelle
Quindi la paura è tutta nel passato
Dissolta così velocemente
Non resterò più nascosto
Io sono quello che sono
E penso che valga la pena lottare
E nessuno là fuori riesce mai a definire
La vita che dovrei condurre
Con questo mio cuore ribelle
Il mio
La vita che dovrei condurre
Con questo mio cuore ribelle