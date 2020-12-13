The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Love Thy Neighbor

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta Love Thy Neighbor tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di Love Thy Neighbor tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[TRENT, spoken] You can’t cherry pick the bible, choosing which parts you wanna believe [KAYLEE, spoken] We don’t do that [TRENT, spoken] You don’t? What’s this?

(sung)

Kaylee has a small tattoo

That tattoo would be taboo

Kaylee, guess what waits for you?

An eternity in the fiery pits of hell

[KAYLEE] Hey! [TRENT] Shelby, you seem sweet to meBut if it has come to beYou’ve lost your virginityWe’ll be stoning you and your family as well [SHELBY] What? [TRENT] Or we could use some common sense insteadWhen you’re lost it always helps recallingThose immortal words that Jesus saidThere’s one rule that trumps them all

Love thy neighbor

Love thy neighbor

Love thy neighbor trumps them all

Love thy neighbor

Love thy neighbor

Love thy neighbor trumps them all

(Spoken)

[SHELBY] You know, you kinda make sense

[KAYLEE] What are you talking about? [SHELBY] Oh, come on. You guys don’t even feel like slightly bad for Emma? I mean, you guys used to hang out [KAYLEE] That was before she turned gay [SHELBY] Well, maybe she was always gay [TRENT] Exactly, because that’s the way God made her, Shelby [KAYLEE] Whatever [TRENT] Hey, it’s the Godspell kids! [NICK] Hey Trent, what’s going on? [KEVIN] He’s just trying to confuse us, because my stepdad says — [TRENT] Whoa! Stepdad? Do you mean your parents are divorced? [KEVIN] Yeah, and? [TRENT] Well, divorce is a big no-no

(Song)

Not to oversimplify

But the scripture does imply

That your mom will have to die

How’s tomorrow if she’s not got any plans?

There’s no way to separate

Which rules you can violate

Let’s hope you don’t masturbate

‘Cause the scripture says we’ll have to cut off your …hands

Or we could use some common sense instead

When you’re lost, it always helps recalling

Those immortal words that Jesus said

[ALL] There’s one rule that trumps them allLove thy neighborLove thy neighbor [TRENT] Love thy neighbor trumps them all [ALL] Love thy neighborLove thy neighborLove thy neighbor trumps them all [SHELBY] Love thy neighbor [TRENT] Yes! [NICK] Love thy neighbor trumps them all [TRENT] Alright! [KEVIN] Love thy neighbor [TRENT] Love thy neighbor [KAYLEE] Love thy neighbor [ALL] Trumps them all!

(dance break)

Love thy neighbor

Love thy neighbor

Love thy neighbor trumps them all

Love thy neighbor

Love thy neighbor

Love thy neighbor

[TRENT + (ALL)] Trumps them all! (Love thy neighbor!)(Love thy neighbor!)(Love thy neighbor, here I come!)

Time to make some better choices

Drop the hate, and raise your voices

Leggi la traduzione di Love Thy Neighbor tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[TRENT + ALL] Love thy neighbor is the one that trumps them all [ALL + (TRENT)] Love thy neighbor! (Love thy neighbor!)Love thy neighbor [TRENT] Jesus take the wheel and steer itIf you feel the Holy spiritCome on kids and let me hear itWhat? [ALL + (TRENT)] Love thy neighbor (Alright now)Love thy neighborLove thy neighbor trumps them allLove thy neighborLove thy neighborLove thy neighbor trumps them all![TRENT, parlato] Non puoi decidere di leggere la Bibbia, scegliendo a quali parti vuoi credere [KAYLEE, parlato] Non lo facciamo [TRENT, parlato] Non lo fai? Che cos’è questo?

(cantato)

Kaylee ha un piccolo tatuaggio

Quel tatuaggio sarebbe un tabù

Kaylee, indovina cosa ti aspetta?

Un’eternità nelle fosse infuocate dell’inferno

[KAYLEE] Hey! [TRENT] Shelby, mi sembri dolceMa se è successoHai perso la verginitàLapideremo anche te e la tua famiglia [SHELBY] Che cosa? [TRENT] Oppure potremmo usare un po’ di buon sensoQuando sei perso, aiuta sempre ricordareQuelle parole immortali che disse GesùC’è una regola che supera tutto

Ama il tuo prossimo

Ama il tuo prossimo

Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto

Ama il tuo prossimo

Ama il tuo prossimo

Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto

(Parlato)

[SHELBY] Sai, hai un senso

[KAYLEE] Di cosa stai parlando? [SHELBY] Oh andiamo. Ragazzi, non vi sentite nemmeno un po’ male per Emma? Voglio dire, voi ragazzi uscivate insieme [KAYLEE] Questo prima che diventasse gay [SHELBY] Be’, forse è sempre stata gay [TRENT] Esatto, perché è così che Dio l’ha creata, Shelby [KAYLEE] Qualunque cosa [TRENT] Ehi, sono i ragazzi di Godspell! [NICK] Hey Trent, cosa sta succedendo? [KEVIN] Sta solo cercando di confonderci, perché il mio patrigno dice: [TRENT] Whoa! Patrigno? Vuoi dire che i tuoi genitori sono divorziati? [KEVIN] Si e? [TRENT] Bene, il divorzio è un grande no-no

(Canzone)

Non per semplificare eccessivamente

Ma la scrittura implica

Che tua madre dovrà morire

Come va domani se non ha programmi?

Non c’è modo di separarsi

Quali regole puoi violare

Speriamo che non ti masturbi

Perché la scrittura dice che dovremo tagliarti le … mani

Oppure potremmo usare un po’ di buon senso

Quando sei perso, aiuta sempre ricordare

Quelle parole immortali che disse Gesù

[TUTTI] C’è una regola che supera tuttoAma il tuo prossimoAma il tuo prossimo [TRENT] Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto [TUTTI] Ama il tuo prossimoAma il tuo prossimoAma il tuo prossimo vince su tutto [SHELBY] Ama il tuo prossimo [TRENT] Sì! [NICK] Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto [TRENT] Tutto a posto! [KEVIN] Ama il tuo prossimo [TRENT] Ama il tuo prossimo [KAYLEE] Ama il tuo prossimo [TUTTI] Vince su tutto!

(pausa di ballo)

Ama il tuo prossimo

Ama il tuo prossimo

Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto

Ama il tuo prossimo

Ama il tuo prossimo

Ama il tuo prossimo

[TRENT + (ALL)] Vince su tutti! (Ama il tuo prossimo!)(Ama il tuo prossimo!)(Ama il tuo prossimo, eccomi qui!)

È ora di fare delle scelte migliori

Abbandona l’odio e alza la voce

Avete già visto The Prom su Netflix?

[TRENT + ALL] Ama il tuo prossimo è quello che vince su tutti [TUTTI + (TRENT)] Ama il tuo prossimo! (Ama il tuo prossimo!)Ama il tuo prossimo [TRENT] Gesù prende il volante e lo guidaSe senti lo Spirito SantoForza ragazzi e fammelo sentireChe cosa? [TUTTI + (TRENT)] Ama il tuo vicino (Va bene ora)Ama il tuo prossimoAma il tuo prossimo vince su tuttoAma il tuo prossimoAma il tuo prossimoAma il tuo prossimo vince su tutto!