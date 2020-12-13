The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Love Thy Neighbor

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.
Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.
Ascolta Love Thy Neighbor tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:
Leggi il testo di Love Thy Neighbor tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[TRENT, spoken] You can’t cherry pick the bible, choosing which parts you wanna believe [KAYLEE, spoken] We don’t do that [TRENT, spoken] You don’t? What’s this?
(sung)
Kaylee has a small tattoo
That tattoo would be taboo
Kaylee, guess what waits for you?
An eternity in the fiery pits of hell
But if it has come to be
You’ve lost your virginity
We’ll be stoning you and your family as well [SHELBY] What? [TRENT] Or we could use some common sense instead
When you’re lost it always helps recalling
Those immortal words that Jesus said
There’s one rule that trumps them all
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor trumps them all
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor trumps them all
(Spoken)
[SHELBY] You know, you kinda make sense
(Song)
Not to oversimplify
But the scripture does imply
That your mom will have to die
How’s tomorrow if she’s not got any plans?
There’s no way to separate
Which rules you can violate
Let’s hope you don’t masturbate
‘Cause the scripture says we’ll have to cut off your …hands
Or we could use some common sense instead
When you’re lost, it always helps recalling
Those immortal words that Jesus said
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor [TRENT] Love thy neighbor trumps them all [ALL] Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor trumps them all [SHELBY] Love thy neighbor [TRENT] Yes! [NICK] Love thy neighbor trumps them all [TRENT] Alright! [KEVIN] Love thy neighbor [TRENT] Love thy neighbor [KAYLEE] Love thy neighbor [ALL] Trumps them all!
(dance break)
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor trumps them all
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor
(Love thy neighbor!)
(Love thy neighbor, here I come!)
Time to make some better choices
Drop the hate, and raise your voices
Love thy neighbor [TRENT] Jesus take the wheel and steer it
If you feel the Holy spirit
Come on kids and let me hear it
What? [ALL + (TRENT)] Love thy neighbor (Alright now)
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor trumps them all
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor
Love thy neighbor trumps them all!
Leggi la traduzione di Love Thy Neighbor tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[TRENT, parlato] Non puoi decidere di leggere la Bibbia, scegliendo a quali parti vuoi credere [KAYLEE, parlato] Non lo facciamo [TRENT, parlato] Non lo fai? Che cos’è questo?
(cantato)
Kaylee ha un piccolo tatuaggio
Quel tatuaggio sarebbe un tabù
Kaylee, indovina cosa ti aspetta?
Un’eternità nelle fosse infuocate dell’inferno
Ma se è successo
Hai perso la verginità
Lapideremo anche te e la tua famiglia [SHELBY] Che cosa? [TRENT] Oppure potremmo usare un po’ di buon senso
Quando sei perso, aiuta sempre ricordare
Quelle parole immortali che disse Gesù
C’è una regola che supera tutto
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto
(Parlato)
[SHELBY] Sai, hai un senso
(Canzone)
Non per semplificare eccessivamente
Ma la scrittura implica
Che tua madre dovrà morire
Come va domani se non ha programmi?
Non c’è modo di separarsi
Quali regole puoi violare
Speriamo che non ti masturbi
Perché la scrittura dice che dovremo tagliarti le … mani
Oppure potremmo usare un po’ di buon senso
Quando sei perso, aiuta sempre ricordare
Quelle parole immortali che disse Gesù
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo [TRENT] Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto [TUTTI] Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto [SHELBY] Ama il tuo prossimo [TRENT] Sì! [NICK] Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto [TRENT] Tutto a posto! [KEVIN] Ama il tuo prossimo [TRENT] Ama il tuo prossimo [KAYLEE] Ama il tuo prossimo [TUTTI] Vince su tutto!
(pausa di ballo)
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo
(Ama il tuo prossimo!)
(Ama il tuo prossimo, eccomi qui!)
È ora di fare delle scelte migliori
Abbandona l’odio e alza la voce
Ama il tuo prossimo [TRENT] Gesù prende il volante e lo guida
Se senti lo Spirito Santo
Forza ragazzi e fammelo sentire
Che cosa? [TUTTI + (TRENT)] Ama il tuo vicino (Va bene ora)
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo
Ama il tuo prossimo vince su tutto!