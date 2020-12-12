The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Tonight Belongs To You

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta Tonight Belongs To You tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di Tonight Belongs To You tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[BARRY] I can tell you’re feeling waryBut you can count on Uncle BarryHe can turn this butchy duck into a swanYour whole look could use a shake-upYou can borrow all my makeupAnd the pair of Spanx I currently have on [EMMA, spoken] I think I’ll pass [BARRY] Treat the whole world like your runwayMake it fierce but in a fun wayTry to flip your hair like CherAnd drag queens doAnd I don’t mean to be rude, dearBut you could use some attitude, dearLet’s show the school that tonight belongs to you

One thing’s universal

Life’s no dress rehearsal

So why not make some waves before it’s through?

Go big or you’vе blown it

It’s time that you own it

Let’s make it clеar that tonight belongs to you

(spoken)

Now, whatever we choose, we gotta remember to sell it

[EMMA, spoken] How do I do that? [BARRY, spoken] Allow Miss Glickman to demonstrate

(sung)

You might find this disconcerting

But old Barry’s done some flirting

Try to bat your eyes

Smize each time you grin

[EMMA] I can guess your whole agenda [BARRY] You be Elphie, I’m Galinda [BOTH] It’s makeover time so why not just give in? [BARRY] Come on! [BOTH] One thing’s universalLife’s no dress rehearsalSo why not make some waves before it’s through?Go big or you’ve blown it [EMMA] It’s time that I own it [BARRY] Yes, ma’am! [BOTH] Let’s make it clear that tonight belongs to you [BARRY, spoken] What? [EMMA] Belongs to me [SHELBY, spoken] Oh God, I can’t believe this is finally happening [KAYLEE, spoken] She almost ruined it for all of us [SHELBY, spoken] Well, what goes around comes around. You look hot! [KAYLEE, spoken] You look so hot! [BOTH] Well I hate to sound conceitedBut the boys get overheatedWhen I strike a pose or two like thus [KAYLEE] And you have to hand it to meI mean even I would do me [BOTH] Let’s show the world tonight belongs to usOne thing’s universalLife’s no dress rehearsalExcuse me while I state the obvious

Go big or you’ve blown it

It’s time that we own it

And make it clear that tonight belongs to us

[MRS. GREENE, spoken] Alyssa, you look so beautiful. You should always wear your hair like this [ALYSSA, spoken] Mom, I just want you to know what’s going to happen tonight [MRS. GREENE, spoken] No, can we not spoil this, please? I have worked so hard for tonight, I have a right to enjoy it, too. You are gonna have a wonderful prom like a normal girl. I’ve made sure of that [ALYSSA, spoken] What is that supposed to mean? [MRS. GREENE] I don’t like when strangers get in my wayOr anyone who messes with the PTAWell maybe that’s just meBut trust meFixing little problems is what I doNow everyone is happy, I promise youAnd I would never miss aNight like this, AlyssaYou’re my superstarNow get your ass in the car [ALL] One thing’s universalLife’s no dress rehearsalExcuse me while I state the obvious

Go big or you’ve blown it

It’s time that we own it

And make it clear that tonight belongs to

Make it clear that tonight belongs to

Make it clear that tonight belong…

Leggi la traduzione di Tonight Belongs To You tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[BARRY] Posso dire che ti senti diffidenteMa puoi contare su zio BarryPuò trasformare questa anatra macellata in un cignoIl tuo intero look potrebbe richiedere una scossaPuoi prendere in prestito tutto il mio truccoE la coppia di Spanx che indosso attualmente [EMMA, parlato] Penso che passerò [BARRY] Tratta il mondo intero come la tua passerellaRenditi fiera ma in modo divertenteProva a muovere i capelli come CherE come le drag queenE non voglio essere scortese, caraMa potresti usare un certo atteggiamento, caraMostriamo che stasera la scuola appartiene a te

Una cosa è universale

La vita non è una prova generale

Allora perché non fare delle onde prima che sia finita?

Vai alla grande o lo farai saltare in aria

È ora che tu lo possieda

Facciamo in modo che stasera ti appartenga

(parlato)

Ora, qualunque cosa scegliamo, dobbiamo ricordarci di venderla

[EMMA, parlato] Come lo faccio? [BARRY, parlato] Consenti alla signorina Glickman di dimostrarlo

(cantato)

Potresti trovarlo sconcertante

Ma il vecchio Barry ha flirtato

Prova a sbattere gli occhi

Sorridi ogni volta

[EMMA] Posso indovinare tutta la tua agenda [BARRY] Tu sei Elphie, io sono Galinda [TUTTI E DUE] È tempo di rinnovamento, quindi perché non arrendersi? [BARRY] Dai! [TUTTI E DUE] Una cosa è universaleLa vita non è una prova generaleAllora perché non fare delle onde prima che sia finita?Vai alla grande o l’hai fatto saltare [EMMA] È ora che lo possieda [BARRY] Sì signora! [TUTTI E DUE] Mettiamo in chiaro che stasera appartiene a te [BARRY, parlato] Che cosa? [EMMA] Appartiene a me [SHELBY, parlato] Oh Dio, non posso credere che stia finalmente succedendo [KAYLEE, parlato] L’ha quasi rovinata per tutti noi [SHELBY, parlato] Bene, quello che va in giro torna. Hai un aspetto sexy! [KAYLEE, parlato] Sei uno schianto! [TUTTI E DUE] Beh, odio sembrare presuntuosaMa i ragazzi si surriscaldanoQuando mi metto in posa o due in questo modo [KAYLEE] E devi darmeloVoglio dire, anche io mi farei [TUTTI E DUE] Dimostriamo che il mondo stasera appartiene a noiUna cosa è universaleLa vita non è una prova generaleScusami mentre dichiaro l’ovvio

Vai alla grande o l’hai fatto saltare

È ora che lo possediamo

E chiarisci che stasera appartiene a noi

[SIG.RA. GREENE, parlato] Alyssa, sei così bella. Dovresti sempre portare i capelli in questo modo [ALYSSA, parlato] Mamma, voglio solo che tu sappia cosa succederà stasera [SIG.RA. GREENE, parlato] No, non possiamo rovinarla, per favore? Ho lavorato così duramente per stasera, ho anche il diritto di godermela. Avrai un meraviglioso ballo di fine anno come una ragazza normale. Ne sono sicura [ALYSSA, parlato] Cosa dovrebbe significare? [SIG.RA. GREENE] Non mi piace quando gli estranei si mettono sulla mia stradaO chiunque abbia problemi con il PTABeh, forse sono solo ioMa credimiRisolvere piccoli problemi è quello che faccioAdesso sono tutti felici, te lo promettoE non mi perderei maiUna notte come questa, AlyssaSei la mia superstarOra metti il ​​culo in macchina [TUTTI] Una cosa è universaleLa vita non è una prova generaleScusami mentre dichiaro l’ovvio

Vai alla grande o l’hai fatto saltare

È ora che lo possediamo

E chiarisci che questa sera appartiene a

Metti in chiaro che questa sera appartiene a

Metti in chiaro che stasera appartiene …