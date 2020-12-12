The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Tonight Belongs To You

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.
Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.
Ascolta Tonight Belongs To You tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:
Leggi il testo di Tonight Belongs To You tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[BARRY] I can tell you’re feeling wary
But you can count on Uncle Barry
He can turn this butchy duck into a swan
Your whole look could use a shake-up
You can borrow all my makeup
And the pair of Spanx I currently have on [EMMA, spoken] I think I’ll pass [BARRY] Treat the whole world like your runway
Make it fierce but in a fun way
Try to flip your hair like Cher
And drag queens do
And I don’t mean to be rude, dear
But you could use some attitude, dear
Let’s show the school that tonight belongs to you
One thing’s universal
Life’s no dress rehearsal
So why not make some waves before it’s through?
Go big or you’vе blown it
It’s time that you own it
Let’s make it clеar that tonight belongs to you
(spoken)
Now, whatever we choose, we gotta remember to sell it
(sung)
You might find this disconcerting
But old Barry’s done some flirting
Try to bat your eyes
Smize each time you grin
Life’s no dress rehearsal
So why not make some waves before it’s through?
Go big or you’ve blown it [EMMA] It’s time that I own it [BARRY] Yes, ma’am! [BOTH] Let’s make it clear that tonight belongs to you [BARRY, spoken] What? [EMMA] Belongs to me [SHELBY, spoken] Oh God, I can’t believe this is finally happening [KAYLEE, spoken] She almost ruined it for all of us [SHELBY, spoken] Well, what goes around comes around. You look hot! [KAYLEE, spoken] You look so hot! [BOTH] Well I hate to sound conceited
But the boys get overheated
When I strike a pose or two like thus [KAYLEE] And you have to hand it to me
I mean even I would do me [BOTH] Let’s show the world tonight belongs to us
One thing’s universal
Life’s no dress rehearsal
Excuse me while I state the obvious
Go big or you’ve blown it
It’s time that we own it
And make it clear that tonight belongs to us
Or anyone who messes with the PTA
Well maybe that’s just me
But trust me
Fixing little problems is what I do
Now everyone is happy, I promise you
And I would never miss a
Night like this, Alyssa
You’re my superstar
Now get your ass in the car [ALL] One thing’s universal
Life’s no dress rehearsal
Excuse me while I state the obvious
Go big or you’ve blown it
It’s time that we own it
And make it clear that tonight belongs to
Make it clear that tonight belongs to
Make it clear that tonight belong…
Leggi la traduzione di Tonight Belongs To You tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[BARRY] Posso dire che ti senti diffidente
Ma puoi contare su zio Barry
Può trasformare questa anatra macellata in un cigno
Il tuo intero look potrebbe richiedere una scossa
Puoi prendere in prestito tutto il mio trucco
E la coppia di Spanx che indosso attualmente [EMMA, parlato] Penso che passerò [BARRY] Tratta il mondo intero come la tua passerella
Renditi fiera ma in modo divertente
Prova a muovere i capelli come Cher
E come le drag queen
E non voglio essere scortese, cara
Ma potresti usare un certo atteggiamento, cara
Mostriamo che stasera la scuola appartiene a te
Una cosa è universale
La vita non è una prova generale
Allora perché non fare delle onde prima che sia finita?
Vai alla grande o lo farai saltare in aria
È ora che tu lo possieda
Facciamo in modo che stasera ti appartenga
(parlato)
Ora, qualunque cosa scegliamo, dobbiamo ricordarci di venderla
(cantato)
Potresti trovarlo sconcertante
Ma il vecchio Barry ha flirtato
Prova a sbattere gli occhi
Sorridi ogni volta
La vita non è una prova generale
Allora perché non fare delle onde prima che sia finita?
Vai alla grande o l’hai fatto saltare [EMMA] È ora che lo possieda [BARRY] Sì signora! [TUTTI E DUE] Mettiamo in chiaro che stasera appartiene a te [BARRY, parlato] Che cosa? [EMMA] Appartiene a me [SHELBY, parlato] Oh Dio, non posso credere che stia finalmente succedendo [KAYLEE, parlato] L’ha quasi rovinata per tutti noi [SHELBY, parlato] Bene, quello che va in giro torna. Hai un aspetto sexy! [KAYLEE, parlato] Sei uno schianto! [TUTTI E DUE] Beh, odio sembrare presuntuosa
Ma i ragazzi si surriscaldano
Quando mi metto in posa o due in questo modo [KAYLEE] E devi darmelo
Voglio dire, anche io mi farei [TUTTI E DUE] Dimostriamo che il mondo stasera appartiene a noi
Una cosa è universale
La vita non è una prova generale
Scusami mentre dichiaro l’ovvio
Vai alla grande o l’hai fatto saltare
È ora che lo possediamo
E chiarisci che stasera appartiene a noi
O chiunque abbia problemi con il PTA
Beh, forse sono solo io
Ma credimi
Risolvere piccoli problemi è quello che faccio
Adesso sono tutti felici, te lo prometto
E non mi perderei mai
Una notte come questa, Alyssa
Sei la mia superstar
Ora metti il culo in macchina [TUTTI] Una cosa è universale
La vita non è una prova generale
Scusami mentre dichiaro l’ovvio
Vai alla grande o l’hai fatto saltare
È ora che lo possediamo
E chiarisci che questa sera appartiene a
Metti in chiaro che questa sera appartiene a
Metti in chiaro che stasera appartiene …