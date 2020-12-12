The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di It’s Not About Me

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.
Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.
Ascolta It’s Not About Me tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:
Leggi il testo di It’s Not About Me tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[DEE DEE] I wanna tell the people of
Whatever this town’s called
I know what’s going on here
And frankly, I’m appalled
I read three quarters of a news story
And knew I had to come
And unless I’m doing The Miracle Worker
I won’t play blind, deaf, and dumb
Listen, you bigoted monsters
Just who do you think you are?
Your prejudice and your oppression
Won’t get past this Broadway star
Stealing the rights of a girl
Who is an LGBQ teen
I’ve been far too angry to Google what those letters mean
But it’s not about me
It’s about poor
The ordeal she’s been dealt?
So hear my plеa
Or here’s your next dilеmma
How do you silence a woman who’s known for her belt? [BARRY, spoken] Sing it, Eleanor! [DEE DEE] Her belt!
But it’s not about me
Go on then, threaten to riot
It won’t faze me in the least
I understand furious townsfolk
I did Beauty and The Beast
I’m no stranger to slander
So my dear, you’re not alone
The Post once said
I was too old to play Eva Perón
Eva Perón!
But it is not about me
It’s Emma’s story, damn it
Equality
Should be this country’s norm
No photography
Unless you Instagram it
Use “hashtag Dee Dee Takes Local Yokels By Storm”
But it’s not about me
I didn’t come here to make a scene
But I know how Emma’s heart aches
And this is how actors intervene
With fiery songs and dance breaks
(dance break)[DEE DEE + (STUDENTS)] But it’s not about me
Although I’m rich and famous
Publicity
Is not my final goal (Call security)
You needn’t be backwoods ignoramus
Join me and we’ll start fighting
Could I get softer lighting?
Wait, this is not about me! [STUDENTS + (OTHER STUDENTS)] This is not about (What is happening?!)
This is not about (What is happening?!)
This is not about (What is happening?!) [DEE DEE] It is all about, uh, Emma
And not about
Me
Leggi la traduzione di It’s Not About Me tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[DEE DEE] Voglio dire alla gente
Come si chiama questa città
So cosa sta succedendo qui
E francamente, sono sconvolta
Ho letto tre quarti di una notizia
E sapevo che dovevo venire
E a meno che non stia facendo The Miracle Worker
Non giocherò a cieco, sordo e muto
Ascoltate, mostri bigotti
Solo chi vi credete di essere?
I vostri pregiudizi e oppressioni
Non riusciranno a superare questa star di Broadway
Rubare i diritti di una ragazza
Chi è un adolescente LGBQ
Sono stato troppo arrabbiato con Google per il significato di quelle lettere
Ma non si tratta di me
Si tratta di poveri
Il calvario che ha dovuto affrontare?
Quindi ascoltate la mia supplica
O ecco il vostro prossimo dilеmma
Come zittisci una donna nota per la sua cintura? [BARRY, parlato] Canta, Eleanor! [DEE DEE] La sua cintura!
Ma non si tratta di me
Vai avanti, minaccia di ribellarti
Non mi turberà per niente
Capisco la gente furiosa
Ho fatto La bella e la bestia
Non sono estranea alla calunnia
Quindi mia cara, non sei sola
Il Post ha detto una volta che
Ero troppo vecchia per interpretare Eva Perón
Eva Perón!
Ma non si tratta di me
È la storia di Emma, dannazione
Uguaglianza
Dovrebbe essere la norma di questo paese
Nessuna fotografia
A meno che tu non lo posti su Instagram
Utilizza “hashtag Dee Dee se la prende con campagnoli”
Ma non si tratta di me
Non sono venuta qui per fare una scenata
Ma so quanto il cuore di Emma soffra
Ed è così che intervengono gli attori
Con canzoni infuocate e pause di danza
(pausa di ballo)[DEE DEE + (STUDENTI)] Ma non si tratta di me
Anche se sono ricca e famosa
La pubblicità
Non è il mio obiettivo finale (Chiama la sicurezza)
Non devi essere un ignorante dei boschi
Unisciti a me e inizieremo a combattere
Posso ottenere un’illuminazione più chiara?
Aspetta, non si tratta di me! [STUDENTI + (ALTRI STUDENTI)] Non si tratta di (cosa sta succedendo ?!)
Non si tratta di (cosa sta succedendo ?!)
Non si tratta di (cosa sta succedendo ?!) [DEE DEE] Si tratta di, uh, Emma
E non riguarda
Me