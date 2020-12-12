Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta It’s Not About Me tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di It’s Not About Me tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[DEE DEE] I wanna tell the people ofWhatever this town’s calledI know what’s going on hereAnd frankly, I’m appalled

I read three quarters of a news story

And knew I had to come

And unless I’m doing The Miracle Worker

I won’t play blind, deaf, and dumb

Listen, you bigoted monsters

Just who do you think you are?

Your prejudice and your oppression

Won’t get past this Broadway star

Stealing the rights of a girl

Who is an LGBQ teen

I’ve been far too angry to Google what those letters mean

But it’s not about me

It’s about poor

[ACTORS] Emma! [DEE DEE] Emma, for can’t you seeThe ordeal she’s been dealt?So hear my plеaOr here’s your next dilеmmaHow do you silence a woman who’s known for her belt? [BARRY, spoken] Sing it, Eleanor! [DEE DEE] Her belt!But it’s not about meGo on then, threaten to riotIt won’t faze me in the leastI understand furious townsfolkI did

I’m no stranger to slander

So my dear, you’re not alone

The Post once said

I was too old to play Eva Perón

Eva Perón!

But it is not about me

It’s Emma’s story, damn it

Equality

Should be this country’s norm

No photography

Unless you Instagram it

Use “hashtag Dee Dee Takes Local Yokels By Storm”

But it’s not about me

I didn’t come here to make a scene

But I know how Emma’s heart aches

And this is how actors intervene

With fiery songs and dance breaks

(dance break)

Leggi la traduzione di It’s Not About Me tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

Ho letto tre quarti di una notizia

E sapevo che dovevo venire

E a meno che non stia facendo The Miracle Worker

Non giocherò a cieco, sordo e muto

Ascoltate, mostri bigotti

Solo chi vi credete di essere?

I vostri pregiudizi e oppressioni

Non riusciranno a superare questa star di Broadway

Rubare i diritti di una ragazza

Chi è un adolescente LGBQ

Sono stato troppo arrabbiato con Google per il significato di quelle lettere

Ma non si tratta di me

Si tratta di poveri

[ATTORI] Emma! [DEE DEE] Emma, ​​perché non vedeteIl calvario che ha dovuto affrontare?Quindi ascoltate la mia supplicaO ecco il vostro prossimo dilеmmaCome zittisci una donna nota per la sua cintura? [BARRY, parlato] Canta, Eleanor! [DEE DEE] La sua cintura!Ma non si tratta di meVai avanti, minaccia di ribellartiNon mi turberà per nienteCapisco la gente furiosaHo fatto La bella e la bestia

Non sono estranea alla calunnia

Quindi mia cara, non sei sola

Il Post ha detto una volta che

Ero troppo vecchia per interpretare Eva Perón

Eva Perón!

Ma non si tratta di me

È la storia di Emma, ​​dannazione

Uguaglianza

Dovrebbe essere la norma di questo paese

Nessuna fotografia

A meno che tu non lo posti su Instagram

Utilizza “hashtag Dee Dee se la prende con campagnoli”

Ma non si tratta di me

Non sono venuta qui per fare una scenata

Ma so quanto il cuore di Emma soffra

Ed è così che intervengono gli attori

Con canzoni infuocate e pause di danza

(pausa di ballo)

[DEE DEE + (STUDENTI)] Ma non si tratta di meAnche se sono ricca e famosaLa pubblicitàNon è il mio obiettivo finale (Chiama la sicurezza)Non devi essere un ignorante dei boschiUnisciti a me e inizieremo a combatterePosso ottenere un’illuminazione più chiara?Aspetta, non si tratta di me! [STUDENTI + (ALTRI STUDENTI)] Non si tratta di (cosa sta succedendo ?!)Non si tratta di (cosa sta succedendo ?!)Non si tratta di (cosa sta succedendo ?!) [DEE DEE] Si tratta di, uh, EmmaE non riguardaMe