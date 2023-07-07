Taylor Swift – When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo, traduzione e significato

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il 7 Luglio l’attesissimo Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) e When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) è una delle cinque canzoni From the Vault contenute in questa nuova versione. Si tratta del suo terzo album riregistrato che si aggiunge alle “Taylor’s Version” dopo Fearless e Red continuando il suo percorso di re-incisione della prima parte della sua discografia.

When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) ft. Fall Out Boy – Significato della canzone:

Ascolta la canzone:

Testo:

[Verse 1]

When Emma falls in love, she paces the floor

Closes the blinds and locks the door

When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom

Jokes about the ways that this could go wrong

She waits and takes her time ‘cause little miss sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain

When Emma falls in love, I know that boy will never be the same

[Chorus]

‘Cause she’s the kind of girl that you can’t put down

Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town

And all the bad boys would be good boys

If they only had a chance to love her

And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her

[Verse 2]

When Emma falls in love, it’s all on her face

Hangs in the air like stars in outer space

When Emma falls in love, she disappears

And we all just laugh after seein’ it all these years

When Emma falls apart, it’s when she’s alone

She takes on the pain and bears it on her own

‘Cause when Emma falls in love she’s in it for keeps

She won’t walk away unless she knows she absolutely has to leave

[Chorus]

‘Cause she’s the kind of girl that you can’t put down

Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town

And all the bad boys would be good boys

If they only had a chance to love her

And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her

[Bridge]

And she’s so New York when she’s in LA

She won’t lose herself in love the way I did

‘Cause she’ll call you out, she’ll put you in your place

When Emma falls in love, I’m learning

[Verse 3]

Emma met a boy with eyes like a man

Turns out her heart fits right in the palm of his hand

Now he’ll be her shelter when it rains

Little does he know, his whole world’s about to change

[Chorus]

‘Cause she’s the kind of book that you can’t put down

Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town

And all the bad boys would be good boys

If they only had a chance to love her

And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her

[Outro]

Yeah between me and you, sometimes I wish I was her

When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) – traduzione:

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):

La cantante ha svelato la tracklist e la copertina del retro del disco sui con un su i suoi canali social:

Sono MOLTO emozionata di mostrarvi la cover posteriore di Speak Now (mia versione) che include le canzone dal vault e collaborazioni con Hayley Williams dei @paramore e @falloutboy. Visto che in Speak Now era molto importante la scrittura delle canzoni, ho deciso di rivolgermi agli artisti che mi hanno influenzato in modo più potente come cantautori in quel periodo e gli ho chiesto di cantare nei disco. Sono stati davvero fantastici e generosi per aver accettato di sostenere la mia versione di Speak Now. Ho registrato questo disco quando 32 (and still growing up, now) (e stavo ancora crescendo, citazione della canzone Innocent, NDR) e non vedo l’ora di svelarvelo il 7 Luglio.

Molti pensavano che Taylor Swift non avrebbe aggiunto alcuna collaborazione per mantenere che Speak Now (TV) fosse completamente scritto solo da lei, ma la cantante ha annunciato due featuring nel disco, la band Fall Out Boy per il brano inedito Electric Touch e Hayley Williams dei Paramore per Castles Crumbling.

Entrambi gli artisti sono volti molto riconoscibili del punk-rock dei primi anni 2000 ed il loro sound si sposa benissimo con quello che è senza dubbio il disco più rock di Taylor.