Taylor Swift – Foolish One (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo, traduzione e significato

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il 7 Luglio l’attesissimo Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) e Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) è una delle cinque canzoni From the Vault contenute in questa nuova versione. Si tratta del suo terzo album riregistrato che si aggiunge alle “Taylor’s Version” dopo Fearless e Red continuando il suo percorso di re-incisione della prima parte della sua discografia.

Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) – Significato della canzone:

Ascolta la canzone:

Testo:

[Verse 1]

My cards are on the table, yours are in your hands

Chances are tonight you’ve already got plans

And chances are I will talk myself to sleep again

You give me just enough attention to keep my hopes too high

Wishful thoughts forget to mention when something’s really not right

And I will block out these voices of reason in my head

[Chorus]

And the voices say, “You are not the exception

You will never learn your lesson, foolish one

Stop checking your mailbox for confessions of love that ain’t never gonna come

You will take the long way, you will take the long way down”

[Verse 2]

You know how to keep me waiting, I know how to act like I’m fine

Don’t know what to call this situation but I know I can’t call you mine

And it’s delicate, but I will do my best to seem bulletproof

‘Cause when my head is on your shoulder it starts thinking you’ll come around

And maybe someday when we’re older this is something we’ll laugh about

Over coffee every morning while you’re watching the news

[Chorus]

But then the voices say, “You are not the exception

You will never learn your lesson, foolish one

Stop checking your mailbox for confessions of love that ain’t never gonna come

You will take the long way, you will take the long way down

Foolish one

Stop checking your mailbox for confessions of love that ain’t never gonna come

You will have to learn the hard way instead of walking out”

[Verse 3]

Now I’m sliding down the wall with my head in my hands

Saying, “How could I not see the signs?”

Oh, you haven’t written me or called

But goodbye screaming in the silence

And the voices in my head are telling me why

‘Cause you got her on your arm and me in the wings

I’ll get your longing glances but she’ll get your ring

And you will say you had the best of intentions

And maybe I will finally learn my lesson

[Chorus]

But then the voices say, “You are not the exception

You will never learn your lesson, foolish one

Stop checking your mailbox for confessions of love that ain’t never gonna come

You will take the long way, you will take the long way down

Foolish one

Stop checking your mailbox for confessions of love that ain’t never gonna come

You will have to learn the hard way instead of walking out”

[Outro]

Ain’t never gonna come

Ooh, you will learn the hard way now

Foolish one

Sitting ‘round waiting for confessions of love, they ain’t never gonna come

And thinking he’s the one, you should’ve been walking out

Foolish one

The day is gonna come for your confessions of love, when all is said and done

He just wasn’t the one, no, he just wasn’t the one

Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) – traduzione:

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):

La cantante ha svelato la tracklist e la copertina del retro del disco sui con un su i suoi canali social:

Sono MOLTO emozionata di mostrarvi la cover posteriore di Speak Now (mia versione) che include le canzone dal vault e collaborazioni con Hayley Williams dei @paramore e @falloutboy. Visto che in Speak Now era molto importante la scrittura delle canzoni, ho deciso di rivolgermi agli artisti che mi hanno influenzato in modo più potente come cantautori in quel periodo e gli ho chiesto di cantare nei disco. Sono stati davvero fantastici e generosi per aver accettato di sostenere la mia versione di Speak Now. Ho registrato questo disco quando 32 (and still growing up, now) (e stavo ancora crescendo, citazione della canzone Innocent, NDR) e non vedo l’ora di svelarvelo il 7 Luglio.

Molti pensavano che Taylor Swift non avrebbe aggiunto alcuna collaborazione per mantenere che Speak Now (TV) fosse completamente scritto solo da lei, ma la cantante ha annunciato due featuring nel disco, la band Fall Out Boy per il brano inedito Electric Touch e Hayley Williams dei Paramore per Castles Crumbling.

Entrambi gli artisti sono volti molto riconoscibili del punk-rock dei primi anni 2000 ed il loro sound si sposa benissimo con quello che è senza dubbio il disco più rock di Taylor.