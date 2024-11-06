GingerGeneration.it

Gracie Abrams – That’s so true: audio, testo e traduzione

Il nuovo singolo di Gracie Abrams That’s so true è al momento il 6° brano più ascoltato su Spotify.

La canzone è tratta dalla versione deluxe dell’ album The Secret of Us che include il duetto con l’amica Taylor Swift sulle note del brano Us e questa versione del disco contiene 7 tracce aggiuntive.

That’s so true è stata co-scritta con l’amica Audrey Hobert ed esplora i sentimenti della gelosia che arrivano con la rottura di una relazione. Il brano è vivace, il testo è malinconico ed appassionato.

Testo That’s so true di Gracie Abrams

I could go and read your mind
Think about your dumb face all the time
Living in your glass house, I’m outside
Mm, looking in her big blue eyes
Did it just to hurt me, make me cry
Smiling through it all, yeah, that’s my life

You’re an idiot, now I’m sure
Now I’m positive, I should go and warn her

Ooh, bet you’re thinking, “She’s so cool”
Kicking back on your couch, making eyes from across the room
Wait, I think I’ve been there too, ooh

What’d she do to get you off? (Uh-huh)
Taking down her hair like, oh my God
Taking off your shirt, I did that once
Or twice, ah
No, I know, and I’ll fuck off
But I think I like her, she’s so fun
Wait, I think I hate her, I’m not that evolved

I’m sorry she’s missing it, sad, sad boy
Not my business, but I had to warn her

Ooh, bet you’re thinking, “She’s so cool”
Kicking back on the couch, making eyes from across the room
Wait, I think I’ve been there too, ooh
Oh, ooh
You’ve got me thinking, “She’s so cool”

But I know what I know and you’re just another dude
Ooh, that’s so true, ooh

Made it out alive, but I think I lost it
Said that I was fine, said it from my coffin
Remember how I died when you started walking?
That’s my life, that’s my life
I’ll put up a fight, taking out my earrings
Don’t you know the vibe? Don’t you know the feeling?
Can’t you spend the night? Catch me on your ceiling
That’s your price, that’s your price

Well, mm, you’ve got me thinking, “She’s so cool”
Kicking back on your couch, making eyes from across the room
Wait, I think I’ve been there too, ooh, ooh
Ah, ooh, you’ve got me thinking, “She’s so cool”
But I know what I know and you’re just another dude
Ooh, that’s so true, ooh, ooh, oh

Traduzione

Potrei andare a leggerti nel pensiero
Pensare alla tua faccia stupida tutto il tempo
Vivere nella tua casa di vetro, sono fuori
Mm, guardando nei suoi grandi occhi azzurri
L’ha fatto solo per farmi male, farmi piangere
Sorridere nonostante tutto, sì, questa è la mia vita

Sei un’idiota, ora ne sono sicura
Ora che ne sono certa, dovrei andare ad avvertirla

Ooh, scommetto che stai pensando, “È così cool”
Rilassarti sul tuo divano, fare occhiate dall’altra parte della stanza
Aspetta, credo di essere stata lì anch’io, ooh

Cosa ha fatto per farti venire? (Uh-huh)
Sciogliendole i capelli tipo, oh mio D**
Togliendoti la maglietta, l’ho fatto una volta
O due volte, ah
No, lo so, e me ne vado a f***o
Ma credo che mi piaccia, è così divertente
Aspetta, credo di odiarla, non sono così evoluta

Mi dispiace che se lo stia perdendo, triste, triste ragazzo
Non sono affari miei, ma dovevo avvertirla

Ooh, scommetto che stai pensando, “È così f**a”
Rilassandoti sul divano, facendo occhiate dall’altra parte della stanza
Aspetta, credo di essere stato lì anch’io, ooh
Oh, ooh
Mi hai fatto pensare, “È così f**a”

Ma so quello che so e tu sei solo un altro tizio
Ooh, è così vero, ooh

Sono sopravvissuta, ma credo di averlo perso
Ho detto che stavo bene, l’ho detto dalla mia bara
Ricordi come sono m0rta quando hai iniziato a camminare? Questa è la mia vita, questa è la mia vita
Combatterò, togliendomi gli orecchini
Non conosci l’atmosfera? Non conosci la sensazione?
Non puoi passare la notte? Prendimi sul tuo soffitto
Questo è il tuo prezzo, questo è il tuo prezzo

Beh, mm, mi hai fatto pensare, “È così cool”
Rilassandoti sul tuo divano, facendo occhiate dall’altra parte della stanza
Aspetta, credo di essere stata lì anch’io, ooh, ooh
Ah, ooh, mi hai fatto pensare, “È così cool”
Ma so quello che so e tu sei solo un altro tizio
Ooh, è così vero, ooh, ooh, oh

Cosa ne pensate di That’s so true di Gracie Abrams?

 

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di musica sin da piccolissima, ho cantato in un coro che spazia dalla musica antica a quella moderna e contemporanea. Attualmente amo tutti i generi musicali e i miei articoli, scritti in ottica SEO, offrono la mia prospettiva sugli artisti più conosciuti e sui talenti emergenti.

