Gracie Abrams – That’s so true: audio, testo e traduzione

Il nuovo singolo di Gracie Abrams That’s so true è al momento il 6° brano più ascoltato su Spotify.

La canzone è tratta dalla versione deluxe dell’ album The Secret of Us che include il duetto con l’amica Taylor Swift sulle note del brano Us e questa versione del disco contiene 7 tracce aggiuntive.

That’s so true è stata co-scritta con l’amica Audrey Hobert ed esplora i sentimenti della gelosia che arrivano con la rottura di una relazione. Il brano è vivace, il testo è malinconico ed appassionato.

Testo That’s so true di Gracie Abrams

I could go and read your mind

Think about your dumb face all the time

Living in your glass house, I’m outside

Mm, looking in her big blue eyes

Did it just to hurt me, make me cry

Smiling through it all, yeah, that’s my life

You’re an idiot, now I’m sure

Now I’m positive, I should go and warn her

Ooh, bet you’re thinking, “She’s so cool”

Kicking back on your couch, making eyes from across the room

Wait, I think I’ve been there too, ooh

What’d she do to get you off? (Uh-huh)

Taking down her hair like, oh my God

Taking off your shirt, I did that once

Or twice, ah

No, I know, and I’ll fuck off

But I think I like her, she’s so fun

Wait, I think I hate her, I’m not that evolved

I’m sorry she’s missing it, sad, sad boy

Not my business, but I had to warn her

Ooh, bet you’re thinking, “She’s so cool”

Kicking back on the couch, making eyes from across the room

Wait, I think I’ve been there too, ooh

Oh, ooh

You’ve got me thinking, “She’s so cool”

But I know what I know and you’re just another dude

Ooh, that’s so true, ooh

Made it out alive, but I think I lost it

Said that I was fine, said it from my coffin

Remember how I died when you started walking?

That’s my life, that’s my life

I’ll put up a fight, taking out my earrings

Don’t you know the vibe? Don’t you know the feeling?

Can’t you spend the night? Catch me on your ceiling

That’s your price, that’s your price

Well, mm, you’ve got me thinking, “She’s so cool”

Kicking back on your couch, making eyes from across the room

Wait, I think I’ve been there too, ooh, ooh

Ah, ooh, you’ve got me thinking, “She’s so cool”

But I know what I know and you’re just another dude

Ooh, that’s so true, ooh, ooh, oh

Traduzione

Potrei andare a leggerti nel pensiero

Pensare alla tua faccia stupida tutto il tempo

Vivere nella tua casa di vetro, sono fuori

Mm, guardando nei suoi grandi occhi azzurri

L’ha fatto solo per farmi male, farmi piangere

Sorridere nonostante tutto, sì, questa è la mia vita

Sei un’idiota, ora ne sono sicura

Ora che ne sono certa, dovrei andare ad avvertirla

Ooh, scommetto che stai pensando, “È così cool”

Rilassarti sul tuo divano, fare occhiate dall’altra parte della stanza

Aspetta, credo di essere stata lì anch’io, ooh

Cosa ha fatto per farti venire? (Uh-huh)

Sciogliendole i capelli tipo, oh mio D**

Togliendoti la maglietta, l’ho fatto una volta

O due volte, ah

No, lo so, e me ne vado a f***o

Ma credo che mi piaccia, è così divertente

Aspetta, credo di odiarla, non sono così evoluta

Mi dispiace che se lo stia perdendo, triste, triste ragazzo

Non sono affari miei, ma dovevo avvertirla

Ooh, scommetto che stai pensando, “È così f**a”

Rilassandoti sul divano, facendo occhiate dall’altra parte della stanza

Aspetta, credo di essere stato lì anch’io, ooh

Oh, ooh

Mi hai fatto pensare, “È così f**a”

Ma so quello che so e tu sei solo un altro tizio

Ooh, è così vero, ooh

Sono sopravvissuta, ma credo di averlo perso

Ho detto che stavo bene, l’ho detto dalla mia bara

Ricordi come sono m0rta quando hai iniziato a camminare? Questa è la mia vita, questa è la mia vita

Combatterò, togliendomi gli orecchini

Non conosci l’atmosfera? Non conosci la sensazione?

Non puoi passare la notte? Prendimi sul tuo soffitto

Questo è il tuo prezzo, questo è il tuo prezzo

Beh, mm, mi hai fatto pensare, “È così cool”

Rilassandoti sul tuo divano, facendo occhiate dall’altra parte della stanza

Aspetta, credo di essere stata lì anch’io, ooh, ooh

Ah, ooh, mi hai fatto pensare, “È così cool”

Ma so quello che so e tu sei solo un altro tizio

Ooh, è così vero, ooh, ooh, oh

Cosa ne pensate di That’s so true di Gracie Abrams?