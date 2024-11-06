Gracie Abrams – That’s so true: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 6 Novembre 2024 Il nuovo singolo di Gracie Abrams That’s so true è al momento il 6° brano più ascoltato su Spotify. La canzone è tratta dalla versione deluxe dell’ album The Secret of Us che include il duetto con l’amica Taylor Swift sulle note del brano Us e questa versione del disco contiene 7 tracce aggiuntive. That’s so true è stata co-scritta con l’amica Audrey Hobert ed esplora i sentimenti della gelosia che arrivano con la rottura di una relazione. Il brano è vivace, il testo è malinconico ed appassionato. Testo That’s so true di Gracie Abrams I could go and read your mind Think about your dumb face all the time Living in your glass house, I’m outside Mm, looking in her big blue eyes Did it just to hurt me, make me cry Smiling through it all, yeah, that’s my life You’re an idiot, now I’m sure Now I’m positive, I should go and warn her Ooh, bet you’re thinking, “She’s so cool” Kicking back on your couch, making eyes from across the room Wait, I think I’ve been there too, ooh What’d she do to get you off? (Uh-huh) Taking down her hair like, oh my God Taking off your shirt, I did that once Or twice, ah No, I know, and I’ll fuck off But I think I like her, she’s so fun Wait, I think I hate her, I’m not that evolved I’m sorry she’s missing it, sad, sad boy Not my business, but I had to warn her Ooh, bet you’re thinking, “She’s so cool” Kicking back on the couch, making eyes from across the room Wait, I think I’ve been there too, ooh Oh, ooh You’ve got me thinking, “She’s so cool” But I know what I know and you’re just another dude Ooh, that’s so true, ooh Made it out alive, but I think I lost it Said that I was fine, said it from my coffin Remember how I died when you started walking? That’s my life, that’s my life I’ll put up a fight, taking out my earrings Don’t you know the vibe? Don’t you know the feeling? Can’t you spend the night? Catch me on your ceiling That’s your price, that’s your price Well, mm, you’ve got me thinking, “She’s so cool” Kicking back on your couch, making eyes from across the room Wait, I think I’ve been there too, ooh, ooh Ah, ooh, you’ve got me thinking, “She’s so cool” But I know what I know and you’re just another dude Ooh, that’s so true, ooh, ooh, oh Traduzione Potrei andare a leggerti nel pensiero Pensare alla tua faccia stupida tutto il tempo Vivere nella tua casa di vetro, sono fuori Mm, guardando nei suoi grandi occhi azzurri L’ha fatto solo per farmi male, farmi piangere Sorridere nonostante tutto, sì, questa è la mia vita Sei un’idiota, ora ne sono sicura Ora che ne sono certa, dovrei andare ad avvertirla Ooh, scommetto che stai pensando, “È così cool” Rilassarti sul tuo divano, fare occhiate dall’altra parte della stanza Aspetta, credo di essere stata lì anch’io, ooh Cosa ha fatto per farti venire? (Uh-huh) Sciogliendole i capelli tipo, oh mio D** Togliendoti la maglietta, l’ho fatto una volta O due volte, ah No, lo so, e me ne vado a f***o Ma credo che mi piaccia, è così divertente Aspetta, credo di odiarla, non sono così evoluta Mi dispiace che se lo stia perdendo, triste, triste ragazzo Non sono affari miei, ma dovevo avvertirla Ooh, scommetto che stai pensando, “È così f**a” Rilassandoti sul divano, facendo occhiate dall’altra parte della stanza Aspetta, credo di essere stato lì anch’io, ooh Oh, ooh Mi hai fatto pensare, “È così f**a” Ma so quello che so e tu sei solo un altro tizio Ooh, è così vero, ooh Sono sopravvissuta, ma credo di averlo perso Ho detto che stavo bene, l’ho detto dalla mia bara Ricordi come sono m0rta quando hai iniziato a camminare? Questa è la mia vita, questa è la mia vita Combatterò, togliendomi gli orecchini Non conosci l’atmosfera? Non conosci la sensazione? Non puoi passare la notte? Prendimi sul tuo soffitto Questo è il tuo prezzo, questo è il tuo prezzo Beh, mm, mi hai fatto pensare, “È così cool” Rilassandoti sul tuo divano, facendo occhiate dall’altra parte della stanza Aspetta, credo di essere stata lì anch’io, ooh, ooh Ah, ooh, mi hai fatto pensare, “È così cool” Ma so quello che so e tu sei solo un altro tizio Ooh, è così vero, ooh, ooh, oh Cosa ne pensate di That’s so true di Gracie Abrams?