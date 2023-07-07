Taylor Swift – I Can See You (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo, traduzione e significato

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il 7 Luglio l’attesissimo Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) e I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) è una delle cinque canzoni From the Vault contenute in questa nuova versione. Si tratta del suo terzo album riregistrato che si aggiunge alle “Taylor’s Version” dopo Fearless e Red continuando il suo percorso di re-incisione della prima parte della sua discografia.

I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) – Significato della canzone:

Testo:

[Intro]

Uh-uh, uh, uh

[Verse 1]

You brush past me in the hallway

And you don’t think I, I, I can see you, do you?

I’ve been watching you for ages and I

Spend my time tryin’ not to feel it

[Pre-Chorus]

But what would you do if I went to touch you now?

What would you do if they never found us out?

What would you do if we never made a sound?

[Chorus]

‘Cause I can see you waitin’ down the hall from me

And I can see you up against the wall with me

What would you do? Maybe if you only knew

Yeah, I can see you

[Post-Chorus]

Oh-oh, oh, oh

[Verse 2]

Then we kept everything professional, ‘cause

Something’s changed something I, I like

They keep watch for eyes on a stow

So it’s best that we move fast and keep quiet

You won’t believe half the things I see inside my bed

Wait till you see half the things that haven’t happened yet

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, what would you do if I went to touch you now?

What would you do if they never found us out?

What would you do if we never made a sound?

[Chorus]

‘Cause I can see you waitin’ down the hall from me

And I can see you up against the wall with me

What would you do? Maybe if you only knew, oh-oh, oh, oh

Yeah, I can see you and your jacket on the floor

I can see you, make me want you even more

What would you do? Maybe if you only knew

That I can see you

[Post-Chorus]

Oh-oh, oh, oh

[Bridge]

I can see you in your suit and your neck-tie

Passed me a note saying, “Leave me tonight”

Then you kissed and you know I won’t ever tell, yeah

And I can see you being my addiction

You can see me as a secret mission (A secret mission)

Right away and I will stop behaving myself

Oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh, oh

[Chorus]

’Cause I can see you waitin’ down the hall from me

And I can see you up against the wall with me

What would you do? Maybe if you only knew

And I can see you and your jacket on the floor

I can see you, make me want you even more

What would you do? Maybe if you only knew

That I can see you, oh, I can see you

[Outro]

Oh, I see you, I see you, baby

I see you, I see you, I see you, baby

Oh, baby

I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) – traduzione:

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):

La cantante ha svelato la tracklist e la copertina del retro del disco sui con un su i suoi canali social:

Sono MOLTO emozionata di mostrarvi la cover posteriore di Speak Now (mia versione) che include le canzone dal vault e collaborazioni con Hayley Williams dei @paramore e @falloutboy. Visto che in Speak Now era molto importante la scrittura delle canzoni, ho deciso di rivolgermi agli artisti che mi hanno influenzato in modo più potente come cantautori in quel periodo e gli ho chiesto di cantare nei disco. Sono stati davvero fantastici e generosi per aver accettato di sostenere la mia versione di Speak Now. Ho registrato questo disco quando 32 (and still growing up, now) (e stavo ancora crescendo, citazione della canzone Innocent, NDR) e non vedo l’ora di svelarvelo il 7 Luglio.

Molti pensavano che Taylor Swift non avrebbe aggiunto alcuna collaborazione per mantenere che Speak Now (TV) fosse completamente scritto solo da lei, ma la cantante ha annunciato due featuring nel disco, la band Fall Out Boy per il brano inedito Electric Touch e Hayley Williams dei Paramore per Castles Crumbling.

Entrambi gli artisti sono volti molto riconoscibili del punk-rock dei primi anni 2000 ed il loro sound si sposa benissimo con quello che è senza dubbio il disco più rock di Taylor.