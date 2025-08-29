GingerGeneration.it

Opening di Ed Sheeran: l’inizio di una nuova era con l’album Play

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Il cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran torna sulla scena musicale con un nuovo capitolo. Il suo l’album in studio Play è in uscita il 12 settembre 2025 e l’apertura è affidata al brano Opening, di cui il cantautore ha anticipato il testo sul sito ufficiale, dando ai fan un primo assaggio di ciò che li aspetta.

Dopo l’intimo successo di Autumn Variations del 2023, il decimo progetto è stato lanciato da quattro singoli pubblicati mensilmente, che hanno preparato il terreno per l’album: Azizam (che in persiano significa My Beloved), Old Phone, Sapphire e A Little More. Di seguito, il testo e la traduzione.

Testo Opening di Ed Sheeran

It’s a long way up from rock bottom
There’s been times I felt I could fall further
I have loved and lost and feared and prayed
But now the day bursts wild and open

I have cried tears at my brother’s grave
I have shaken hands with my wife’s surgeon
I spent weeks inside the darkest cage
But now the day bursts wild and open

There’s a time to cry, there’s a time to fall
There’s a time for holding on but then let it go
Thеre’s a time to run to the arms of hopе
And the day bursts wild and open

I was raised by the church
Quiet boy, still far from fizzlin’
Not the pop star they say they prefer
Kept quiet, but I came to be heard
Been a long time on top, but I ain’t complacent
If I look down, I can see replacements
Late-night drive and my heartbeat racing
Gotta make dreams and chase ‘em

Taking my fair share of that ridicule, but the words are not applicable
Gotta look formidable, me and that guy are in a different place
Undefeated but that’s tempting fate
Two of them tried but I won both cases
Won’t get back all the time they’ve wasted
I’m not losing steam

In this world there’s no relaxing
I’ve been here since migraine skankin’
Never been cool, but never been a has been
I kept on your couch if you knew me back then
Go tell ‘em bout the walls you’re trapped in

Gotta keep this [?] pace
Don’t tell me how to drop this break
I built my own brick through constant playing
SB died, couldn’t stop this pain
I look at the dots in space
I wonder if he’s proud
Or thinks that his best friend lost his way
Keep it together for my daughters
Gotta come natural
I don’t wanna force it
If it is not factual, don’t support it
Every year I gotta re-swim these waters

Draw a line
For the sake of all your family and friends
Draw a line
So history doesn’t happen again
Draw a line
For the day to start the night has to end
Draw a line
For all of these goals

Too high to fly this plane
Too fucked to drive this range
Can’t remember the last time I was on my own without Kev
It’s kind of strange
Not being the same since 19
Never pushed Ly on a swing
I gotta wear disguises
I’m up for trading lives sometimes
And it may surprise ‘em
Every stadium, I’ve played it
But I would still do it for free
Gotta keep standards
Top of the top of the tree
Press still got problems with me
When school starts I might peace out
Till then I keep chasing the dream
I could end it, but I don’t wanna reach out
Cause he means nothing to me

Don’t worry about what I make
Don’t trip them up to win this race
When your career’s in a risky place
Everything seems like a big mistake
Still looking for shit to say
Deluding myself that they’ll still relate
Depression I keep at bay
Tomorrow is a different day

Me and that guy we don’t speak no more
And no bother he’s not sure
So what is the reason for
My heart’s been broke so many times by loved ones that I don’t ever feel like talking
So heed that warning
Circuits keep getting smaller
All I need is Chez and my daughters and a few friends that help me

Draw a line
For the sake of [?]
Draw a line
Allow yourself some moments to cry
Draw a line
And leave the past that hurt you behind
Draw a line
For all of these goals
And pray for []
But every night the problems happen to swing
The future’s here there’s yet to be seen
Draw a line (draw a line)
And the day bursts wild and open

Traduzione 

C’è molta strada da fare per arrivare in fondo
Ci sono stati momenti in cui ho pensato di poter cadere ancora di più
Ho amato, perso, temuto e pregato
Ma ora il giorno esplode selvaggio e aperto

Ho pianto lacrime sulla tomba di mio fratello
Ho stretto la mano al chirurgo di mia moglie
Ho trascorso settimane nella gabbia più buia
Ma ora il giorno esplode selvaggio e aperto

C’è un tempo per piangere, c’è un tempo per cadere
C’è un tempo per resistere ma poi lasciarsi andare
C’è un tempo per correre tra le braccia della speranza
E il giorno esplode selvaggio e aperto

Sono stato cresciuto dalla chiesa
Ragazzo tranquillo, ancora lontano dal crollo
Non la pop star che dicono di preferire
Sono rimasto in silenzio, ma sono venuto per farmi sentire
Sono stato a lungo in cima, ma non sono compiacente
Se guardo in basso, vedo chi è pronto a sostituirmi
Guido a tarda notte e il mio battito cardiaco accelera
Devo realizzare sogni e inseguirli

Prendo la mia giusta dose di ridicolo, ma le parole non mi toccano
Devo sembrare formidabile, io e quel tizio siamo in un posto diverso
Imbattuto, ma questo è sfidare il destino
Due di loro ci hanno provato, ma ho vinto entrambe le cause
Non riavrò indietro tutto il tempo che hanno sprecato
Non sto perdendo colpi

In questo mondo non c’è da rilassarsi
Sono qui da quando avevo questa specie di emicrania
Non sono mai stato cool, ma non sono mai stato un fuori moda
Stavo sul tuo divano se mi conoscevi allora
Vai a dire loro dei muri in cui sei intrappolato

Devi mantenere questo ritmo [?]
Non dirmi come fare questa pausa
Ho costruito il mio successo giocando costantemente
SB è morto, non sono riuscito a fermare questo dolore
Guardo i puntini nello spazio
Mi chiedo se sia orgoglioso
O se pensi che il suo migliore amico abbia perso la strada
Mantieni la calma per le mie figlie
Devo essere naturale
Non voglio forzarlo
Se non è un fatto, Non supportarlo
Ogni anno devo riattraversare a nuoto queste acque

Traccia una linea
Per il bene di tutta la tua famiglia e dei tuoi amici
Traccia una linea
Così la storia non si ripeterà
Traccia una linea
Affinché il giorno inizi, la notte deve finire
Traccia una linea
Per tutti questi obiettivi

Troppo in alto per pilotare questo aereo
Troppo fottuto per guidare questa gamma
Non ricordo l’ultima volta che sono stato da solo senza Kev
È un po’ strano
Non sono più lo stesso da quando avevo 19 anni
Non ho mai spinto Ly su un’altalena
Devo indossare dei travestimenti
A volte sono pronto a scambiare vite
E potrebbe sorprenderli
In ogni stadio ho suonato
Ma lo farei comunque gratis
Devo mantenere gli standard
In cima in cima all’albero
La stampa ha ancora problemi con me
Quando inizia la scuola potrei andarmene in pace
Fino ad allora continuo a inseguire il sogno
Potrei porvi fine, ma non voglio contattarlo
Perché non significa niente per me

Non preoccuparti di quello che guadagno
Non farli inciampare per vincere questa gara
Quando la tua carriera è in una situazione rischiosa
Tutto sembra un grosso errore
Cerco ancora cose da dire
Mi illudo che capiranno ancora
Tengo a bada la depressione
Domani è un giorno diverso

Io e quel tizio non ci parliamo più
E non preoccuparti, non è sicuro
Allora qual è il motivo per cui
Il mio cuore è stato spezzato così tante volte dai miei cari che non ho mai voglia di parlare
Quindi ascolta quell’avvertimento
I circuiti continuano a restringersi
Tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno è Chez, le mie figlie e qualche amico che mi aiuti

Traccia una linea
Per il bene di [?]
Traccia una linea
Concediti qualche momento per piangere
Traccia una linea
E lasciati alle spalle il passato che ti ha ferito
Traccia una linea
Per tutti questi obiettivi
E prega per []
Ma ogni notte i problemi si presentano
Il futuro è qui, deve ancora essere visto
Traccia una linea (traccia una linea)
E il giorno scoppia selvaggiamente e si apre

