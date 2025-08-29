Opening di Ed Sheeran: l’inizio di una nuova era con l’album Play

Il cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran torna sulla scena musicale con un nuovo capitolo. Il suo l’album in studio Play è in uscita il 12 settembre 2025 e l’apertura è affidata al brano Opening, di cui il cantautore ha anticipato il testo sul sito ufficiale, dando ai fan un primo assaggio di ciò che li aspetta.

Dopo l’intimo successo di Autumn Variations del 2023, il decimo progetto è stato lanciato da quattro singoli pubblicati mensilmente, che hanno preparato il terreno per l’album: Azizam (che in persiano significa My Beloved), Old Phone, Sapphire e A Little More. Di seguito, il testo e la traduzione.

Testo Opening di Ed Sheeran

It’s a long way up from rock bottom

There’s been times I felt I could fall further

I have loved and lost and feared and prayed

But now the day bursts wild and open

I have cried tears at my brother’s grave

I have shaken hands with my wife’s surgeon

I spent weeks inside the darkest cage

But now the day bursts wild and open

There’s a time to cry, there’s a time to fall

There’s a time for holding on but then let it go

Thеre’s a time to run to the arms of hopе

And the day bursts wild and open

I was raised by the church

Quiet boy, still far from fizzlin’

Not the pop star they say they prefer

Kept quiet, but I came to be heard

Been a long time on top, but I ain’t complacent

If I look down, I can see replacements

Late-night drive and my heartbeat racing

Gotta make dreams and chase ‘em

Taking my fair share of that ridicule, but the words are not applicable

Gotta look formidable, me and that guy are in a different place

Undefeated but that’s tempting fate

Two of them tried but I won both cases

Won’t get back all the time they’ve wasted

I’m not losing steam

In this world there’s no relaxing

I’ve been here since migraine skankin’

Never been cool, but never been a has been

I kept on your couch if you knew me back then

Go tell ‘em bout the walls you’re trapped in

Gotta keep this [?] pace

Don’t tell me how to drop this break

I built my own brick through constant playing

SB died, couldn’t stop this pain

I look at the dots in space

I wonder if he’s proud

Or thinks that his best friend lost his way

Keep it together for my daughters

Gotta come natural

I don’t wanna force it

If it is not factual, don’t support it

Every year I gotta re-swim these waters

Draw a line

For the sake of all your family and friends

Draw a line

So history doesn’t happen again

Draw a line

For the day to start the night has to end

Draw a line

For all of these goals

Too high to fly this plane

Too fucked to drive this range

Can’t remember the last time I was on my own without Kev

It’s kind of strange

Not being the same since 19

Never pushed Ly on a swing

I gotta wear disguises

I’m up for trading lives sometimes

And it may surprise ‘em

Every stadium, I’ve played it

But I would still do it for free

Gotta keep standards

Top of the top of the tree

Press still got problems with me

When school starts I might peace out

Till then I keep chasing the dream

I could end it, but I don’t wanna reach out

Cause he means nothing to me

Don’t worry about what I make

Don’t trip them up to win this race

When your career’s in a risky place

Everything seems like a big mistake

Still looking for shit to say

Deluding myself that they’ll still relate

Depression I keep at bay

Tomorrow is a different day

Me and that guy we don’t speak no more

And no bother he’s not sure

So what is the reason for

My heart’s been broke so many times by loved ones that I don’t ever feel like talking

So heed that warning

Circuits keep getting smaller

All I need is Chez and my daughters and a few friends that help me

Draw a line

For the sake of [?]

Draw a line

Allow yourself some moments to cry

Draw a line

And leave the past that hurt you behind

Draw a line

For all of these goals

And pray for []

But every night the problems happen to swing

The future’s here there’s yet to be seen

Draw a line (draw a line)

And the day bursts wild and open

Traduzione

C’è molta strada da fare per arrivare in fondo

Ci sono stati momenti in cui ho pensato di poter cadere ancora di più

Ho amato, perso, temuto e pregato

Ma ora il giorno esplode selvaggio e aperto

Ho pianto lacrime sulla tomba di mio fratello

Ho stretto la mano al chirurgo di mia moglie

Ho trascorso settimane nella gabbia più buia

Ma ora il giorno esplode selvaggio e aperto

C’è un tempo per piangere, c’è un tempo per cadere

C’è un tempo per resistere ma poi lasciarsi andare

C’è un tempo per correre tra le braccia della speranza

E il giorno esplode selvaggio e aperto

Sono stato cresciuto dalla chiesa

Ragazzo tranquillo, ancora lontano dal crollo

Non la pop star che dicono di preferire

Sono rimasto in silenzio, ma sono venuto per farmi sentire

Sono stato a lungo in cima, ma non sono compiacente

Se guardo in basso, vedo chi è pronto a sostituirmi

Guido a tarda notte e il mio battito cardiaco accelera

Devo realizzare sogni e inseguirli

Prendo la mia giusta dose di ridicolo, ma le parole non mi toccano

Devo sembrare formidabile, io e quel tizio siamo in un posto diverso

Imbattuto, ma questo è sfidare il destino

Due di loro ci hanno provato, ma ho vinto entrambe le cause

Non riavrò indietro tutto il tempo che hanno sprecato

Non sto perdendo colpi

In questo mondo non c’è da rilassarsi

Sono qui da quando avevo questa specie di emicrania

Non sono mai stato cool, ma non sono mai stato un fuori moda

Stavo sul tuo divano se mi conoscevi allora

Vai a dire loro dei muri in cui sei intrappolato

Devi mantenere questo ritmo [?]

Non dirmi come fare questa pausa

Ho costruito il mio successo giocando costantemente

SB è morto, non sono riuscito a fermare questo dolore

Guardo i puntini nello spazio

Mi chiedo se sia orgoglioso

O se pensi che il suo migliore amico abbia perso la strada

Mantieni la calma per le mie figlie

Devo essere naturale

Non voglio forzarlo

Se non è un fatto, Non supportarlo

Ogni anno devo riattraversare a nuoto queste acque

Traccia una linea

Per il bene di tutta la tua famiglia e dei tuoi amici

Traccia una linea

Così la storia non si ripeterà

Traccia una linea

Affinché il giorno inizi, la notte deve finire

Traccia una linea

Per tutti questi obiettivi

Troppo in alto per pilotare questo aereo

Troppo fottuto per guidare questa gamma

Non ricordo l’ultima volta che sono stato da solo senza Kev

È un po’ strano

Non sono più lo stesso da quando avevo 19 anni

Non ho mai spinto Ly su un’altalena

Devo indossare dei travestimenti

A volte sono pronto a scambiare vite

E potrebbe sorprenderli

In ogni stadio ho suonato

Ma lo farei comunque gratis

Devo mantenere gli standard

In cima in cima all’albero

La stampa ha ancora problemi con me

Quando inizia la scuola potrei andarmene in pace

Fino ad allora continuo a inseguire il sogno

Potrei porvi fine, ma non voglio contattarlo

Perché non significa niente per me

Non preoccuparti di quello che guadagno

Non farli inciampare per vincere questa gara

Quando la tua carriera è in una situazione rischiosa

Tutto sembra un grosso errore

Cerco ancora cose da dire

Mi illudo che capiranno ancora

Tengo a bada la depressione

Domani è un giorno diverso

Io e quel tizio non ci parliamo più

E non preoccuparti, non è sicuro

Allora qual è il motivo per cui

Il mio cuore è stato spezzato così tante volte dai miei cari che non ho mai voglia di parlare

Quindi ascolta quell’avvertimento

I circuiti continuano a restringersi

Tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno è Chez, le mie figlie e qualche amico che mi aiuti

Traccia una linea

Per il bene di [?]

Traccia una linea

Concediti qualche momento per piangere

Traccia una linea

E lasciati alle spalle il passato che ti ha ferito

Traccia una linea

Per tutti questi obiettivi

E prega per []

Ma ogni notte i problemi si presentano

Il futuro è qui, deve ancora essere visto

Traccia una linea (traccia una linea)

E il giorno scoppia selvaggiamente e si apre

Cosa ne pensi di Opening di Ed Sheeran e del nuovo inizio per l’artista?