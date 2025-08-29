Opening di Ed Sheeran: l’inizio di una nuova era con l’album Play scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Agosto 2025 Il cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran torna sulla scena musicale con un nuovo capitolo. Il suo l’album in studio Play è in uscita il 12 settembre 2025 e l’apertura è affidata al brano Opening, di cui il cantautore ha anticipato il testo sul sito ufficiale, dando ai fan un primo assaggio di ciò che li aspetta. Dopo l’intimo successo di Autumn Variations del 2023, il decimo progetto è stato lanciato da quattro singoli pubblicati mensilmente, che hanno preparato il terreno per l’album: Azizam (che in persiano significa My Beloved), Old Phone, Sapphire e A Little More. Di seguito, il testo e la traduzione. Clicca QUI per l’anteprima audio Testo Opening di Ed Sheeran It’s a long way up from rock bottom There’s been times I felt I could fall further I have loved and lost and feared and prayed But now the day bursts wild and open I have cried tears at my brother’s grave I have shaken hands with my wife’s surgeon I spent weeks inside the darkest cage But now the day bursts wild and open There’s a time to cry, there’s a time to fall There’s a time for holding on but then let it go Thеre’s a time to run to the arms of hopе And the day bursts wild and open I was raised by the church Quiet boy, still far from fizzlin’ Not the pop star they say they prefer Kept quiet, but I came to be heard Been a long time on top, but I ain’t complacent If I look down, I can see replacements Late-night drive and my heartbeat racing Gotta make dreams and chase ‘em Taking my fair share of that ridicule, but the words are not applicable Gotta look formidable, me and that guy are in a different place Undefeated but that’s tempting fate Two of them tried but I won both cases Won’t get back all the time they’ve wasted I’m not losing steam In this world there’s no relaxing I’ve been here since migraine skankin’ Never been cool, but never been a has been I kept on your couch if you knew me back then Go tell ‘em bout the walls you’re trapped in Gotta keep this [?] pace Don’t tell me how to drop this break I built my own brick through constant playing SB died, couldn’t stop this pain I look at the dots in space I wonder if he’s proud Or thinks that his best friend lost his way Keep it together for my daughters Gotta come natural I don’t wanna force it If it is not factual, don’t support it Every year I gotta re-swim these waters Draw a line For the sake of all your family and friends Draw a line So history doesn’t happen again Draw a line For the day to start the night has to end Draw a line For all of these goals Too high to fly this plane Too fucked to drive this range Can’t remember the last time I was on my own without Kev It’s kind of strange Not being the same since 19 Never pushed Ly on a swing I gotta wear disguises I’m up for trading lives sometimes And it may surprise ‘em Every stadium, I’ve played it But I would still do it for free Gotta keep standards Top of the top of the tree Press still got problems with me When school starts I might peace out Till then I keep chasing the dream I could end it, but I don’t wanna reach out Cause he means nothing to me Don’t worry about what I make Don’t trip them up to win this race When your career’s in a risky place Everything seems like a big mistake Still looking for shit to say Deluding myself that they’ll still relate Depression I keep at bay Tomorrow is a different day Me and that guy we don’t speak no more And no bother he’s not sure So what is the reason for My heart’s been broke so many times by loved ones that I don’t ever feel like talking So heed that warning Circuits keep getting smaller All I need is Chez and my daughters and a few friends that help me Draw a line For the sake of [?] Draw a line Allow yourself some moments to cry Draw a line And leave the past that hurt you behind Draw a line For all of these goals And pray for [] But every night the problems happen to swing The future’s here there’s yet to be seen Draw a line (draw a line) And the day bursts wild and open Traduzione C’è molta strada da fare per arrivare in fondo Ci sono stati momenti in cui ho pensato di poter cadere ancora di più Ho amato, perso, temuto e pregato Ma ora il giorno esplode selvaggio e aperto Ho pianto lacrime sulla tomba di mio fratello Ho stretto la mano al chirurgo di mia moglie Ho trascorso settimane nella gabbia più buia Ma ora il giorno esplode selvaggio e aperto C’è un tempo per piangere, c’è un tempo per cadere C’è un tempo per resistere ma poi lasciarsi andare C’è un tempo per correre tra le braccia della speranza E il giorno esplode selvaggio e aperto Sono stato cresciuto dalla chiesa Ragazzo tranquillo, ancora lontano dal crollo Non la pop star che dicono di preferire Sono rimasto in silenzio, ma sono venuto per farmi sentire Sono stato a lungo in cima, ma non sono compiacente Se guardo in basso, vedo chi è pronto a sostituirmi Guido a tarda notte e il mio battito cardiaco accelera Devo realizzare sogni e inseguirli Prendo la mia giusta dose di ridicolo, ma le parole non mi toccano Devo sembrare formidabile, io e quel tizio siamo in un posto diverso Imbattuto, ma questo è sfidare il destino Due di loro ci hanno provato, ma ho vinto entrambe le cause Non riavrò indietro tutto il tempo che hanno sprecato Non sto perdendo colpi In questo mondo non c’è da rilassarsi Sono qui da quando avevo questa specie di emicrania Non sono mai stato cool, ma non sono mai stato un fuori moda Stavo sul tuo divano se mi conoscevi allora Vai a dire loro dei muri in cui sei intrappolato Devi mantenere questo ritmo [?] Non dirmi come fare questa pausa Ho costruito il mio successo giocando costantemente SB è morto, non sono riuscito a fermare questo dolore Guardo i puntini nello spazio Mi chiedo se sia orgoglioso O se pensi che il suo migliore amico abbia perso la strada Mantieni la calma per le mie figlie Devo essere naturale Non voglio forzarlo Se non è un fatto, Non supportarlo Ogni anno devo riattraversare a nuoto queste acque Traccia una linea Per il bene di tutta la tua famiglia e dei tuoi amici Traccia una linea Così la storia non si ripeterà Traccia una linea Affinché il giorno inizi, la notte deve finire Traccia una linea Per tutti questi obiettivi Troppo in alto per pilotare questo aereo Troppo fottuto per guidare questa gamma Non ricordo l’ultima volta che sono stato da solo senza Kev È un po’ strano Non sono più lo stesso da quando avevo 19 anni Non ho mai spinto Ly su un’altalena Devo indossare dei travestimenti A volte sono pronto a scambiare vite E potrebbe sorprenderli In ogni stadio ho suonato Ma lo farei comunque gratis Devo mantenere gli standard In cima in cima all’albero La stampa ha ancora problemi con me Quando inizia la scuola potrei andarmene in pace Fino ad allora continuo a inseguire il sogno Potrei porvi fine, ma non voglio contattarlo Perché non significa niente per me Non preoccuparti di quello che guadagno Non farli inciampare per vincere questa gara Quando la tua carriera è in una situazione rischiosa Tutto sembra un grosso errore Cerco ancora cose da dire Mi illudo che capiranno ancora Tengo a bada la depressione Domani è un giorno diverso Io e quel tizio non ci parliamo più E non preoccuparti, non è sicuro Allora qual è il motivo per cui Il mio cuore è stato spezzato così tante volte dai miei cari che non ho mai voglia di parlare Quindi ascolta quell’avvertimento I circuiti continuano a restringersi Tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno è Chez, le mie figlie e qualche amico che mi aiuti Traccia una linea Per il bene di [?] Traccia una linea Concediti qualche momento per piangere Traccia una linea E lasciati alle spalle il passato che ti ha ferito Traccia una linea Per tutti questi obiettivi E prega per [] Ma ogni notte i problemi si presentano Il futuro è qui, deve ancora essere visto Traccia una linea (traccia una linea) E il giorno scoppia selvaggiamente e si apre Cosa ne pensi di Opening di Ed Sheeran e del nuovo inizio per l’artista?