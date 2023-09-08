Olivia Rodrigo – teenage dream: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Olivia Rodrigo ha pubblicato venerdì 8 settembre il brano teenage dream che è una delle tracce di Guts, il secondo album dell’artista, in uscita il medesimo giorno.

“teenage dream” riflette sulla complessità del viaggio che si intraprende quando si diventa adulto e la pressione che lo contraddistingue; il testo racconta la paura di perdere parti di se stessa man mano che matura. “teenage dream” è una riflessione profonda sulle sfide e le ansie di crescere.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo teenage dream

[Verse 1]

When am I gonna stop being wise beyond my years and just start being wise?

When am I gonna stop being a pretty young thing to guys?

When am I gonna stop being great for my age and just start being good?

When will it stop being cool to be quietly misunderstood?

[Chorus]

I’ll blow out the candles, happy birthday to me

Got your whole life ahead of you, you’re only nineteen

But I fear that they already got all the best parts of me

And I’m sorry that I couldn’t always be your teenage dream

[Verse 2]

And when does wide-eyed affection and all good intentions start to not be enough?

When will everyone have every reason to call all my bluffs?

And when are all my excuses of learning my lessons gonna start to feel sad?

Will I spend all the rest of my years wishing I could go back?

[Chorus]

I’ll blow out the candles, happy birthday to me

Got your whole life ahead of you, you’re only nineteen

But I fear that they already got all the best parts of me

And I’m sorry that I couldn’t always be your teenage dream

[Bridge]

They all say that it gets better

It gets better the more you grow

Yeah, they all say that it gets better

It gets better, but what if I don’t?

Oh, they all say that it gets better

It gets better the more you grow

Yeah, they all say that it gets better

It gets better, but what if I don’t?

Oh, they all say that it gets better

It gets better the more you grow

Yeah, they all say that it gets better

It gets better, but what if I don’t?

Oh, they all say that it gets better

It gets better the more you grow

Yeah, they all say that it gets better

It gets better, but what if I don’t?

[Outro]

Is this recording?

Of course it is

Traduzione teenage dream

IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS:

L’album è stato registrato con il fedele produttore Daniel Nigro, già dietro il suo disco di debutto da record, SOUR (certificato Platino in Italia). A partire da oggi l’album è pre-ordinabile in formato CD e vinile. Inoltre, quattro speciali vinili con colorazioni diverse saranno disponibili per l’acquisto in esclusiva sullo shop di Universal Music Italia.

“Questo album rappresenta le difficoltà dell’affacciarsi alla vita adulta e il cercare di capire chi sono in questo punto della mia vita” – racconta Olivia Rodrigo. “Mi sembra che siano passati 10 anni nel periodo tra i 18 e 20 anni. È stato un periodo così intenso di disagio e cambiamento. Penso che siano componenti naturali nel processo di crescita, e spero che l’album rifletta tutto ciò”.

Il primo singolo estratto, “vampire” uscirà questo venerdì sulle piattaforme digitali e sarà in tutte le radio italiane a partire da venerdì 7 luglio.

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Olivia Rodrigo?