Olivia Rodrigo – get him back: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Olivia Rodrigo ha pubblicato venerdì 8 settembre il brano get him back che è una delle tracce di Guts, il secondo album dell’artista, in uscita il medesimo giorno.

Testo get him back

[Intro]

One, two, three

Wait, is this the song with the drums?

[Verse 1]

I met a guy in the summer and I left him in the spring

He argued with me about everything

He had an ego and a temper and a wandering eye

He said he’s six-foot-two and I’m like, “Dude, nice try”

But he was so much fun and he had such weird friends

And he would take us out to parties and the night would never end

Another song, another club, another bar, another dance

And when hе said, “Something wrong?” He’d just fly me to Francе

So I miss him some nights when I’m feeling depressed

‘Til I remember every time he made a pass on my friend

Do I love him? Do I hate him? I guess it’s up and down

If I had to choose, I would say it right now

[Chorus]

I wanna get him back

I wanna make him really jealous, wanna make him feel bad

Oh, I wanna get him back

‘Cause then again, I really miss him and it makes me real sad

Oh, I want sweet revenge

And I want him again

I want to get him back, back, back

[Verse 2]

So I write him all these letters, then I throw them in the trash

‘Cause I miss the way he kisses and the way he made me laugh

Yeah, I pour my little heart out, but as I’m hitting “send”

I picture all the faces of my disappointed friends

Because everyone knew all of the shit that he’d do

He said I was the only girl, but that just wasn’t the truth

And when I told him how he hurt me, he told me I was trippin’

But I am my father’s daughter, so maybe I could fix him

[Chorus]

I wanna get him back

I wanna make him really jealous, wanna make him feel bad

Oh, I wanna get him back

‘Cause then again, I really miss him and it makes me real sad

Oh, I want sweet revenge

And I want him again

I want to get him back (And then? And then)

I want to get him back, back, back

[Bridge]

I wanna key his car (I want to get him back)

I wanna make him lunch (But then I, I want to get him back)

I wanna break his heart (But then I, I want to get him back)

Then be the one to stitch it up (But then I, I want to get him back)

Wanna kiss his face (But then I, I want to get him back)

With an uppercut (But then I, I want to get him back)

I wanna meet his mom (But then I, I want to get him back)

Just to tell her her son sucks (But then I, I want to get him back)

Oh, I wanna key his car, I wanna make him lunch (But then I, I want to get him back; I want to)

I wanna break his heart, stitch it right back up (But then I, I want to get him back; get him back)

I wanna kiss his face with an uppercut (But then I, I want to get him back; I want to)

I wanna meet his mom and tell her her son sucks, yeah (But then I, I want to get him back; get him back)

[Chorus]

I wanna get him back

I wanna make him really jealous, wanna make him feel bad

Oh, I wanna get him back

‘Cause then again, I really miss him and it makes me real sad

Oh, I want sweet revenge

And I want him again

I want to get him back (And then? And then)

I want to get him back (Back, back)

[Outro]

I’ll get him, I’ll get him, I’ll get him, I’ll get him back (Woo-hoo)

Get him back (Come on, come on, woo)

I’m gonna get him so good, he’s not even gonna know what hit him

He’s gonna love me and hate me at the same time

(Get him back, girl, you better get him back)

(You got it, got it)

Oh, I don’t know, I got him good, I got him really good

Traduzione get him back

IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS:

L’album è stato registrato con il fedele produttore Daniel Nigro, già dietro il suo disco di debutto da record, SOUR (certificato Platino in Italia). A partire da oggi l’album è pre-ordinabile in formato CD e vinile. Inoltre, quattro speciali vinili con colorazioni diverse saranno disponibili per l’acquisto in esclusiva sullo shop di Universal Music Italia.

“Questo album rappresenta le difficoltà dell’affacciarsi alla vita adulta e il cercare di capire chi sono in questo punto della mia vita” – racconta Olivia Rodrigo. “Mi sembra che siano passati 10 anni nel periodo tra i 18 e 20 anni. È stato un periodo così intenso di disagio e cambiamento. Penso che siano componenti naturali nel processo di crescita, e spero che l’album rifletta tutto ciò”.

Il primo singolo estratto, “vampire” uscirà questo venerdì sulle piattaforme digitali e sarà in tutte le radio italiane a partire da venerdì 7 luglio.

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Olivia Rodrigo?