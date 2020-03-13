Per chiudere l’era di LM5, le Little Mix hanno voluto pubblicare il video di Wasabi, uno dei brani più apprezzati dai fan. Il video ufficiale racchiude alcuni momenti che le quattro ragazze hanno vissuto in tour lo scorso anno, tour che aveva toccato anche l’Italia, con un concerto al Mediolanum Forum di Assago.

Ecco il video ufficiale di Wasabi delle Little Mix

Little Mix - Wasabi (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Stick like toffee, sip like coffee

Wake up, change your mind and drop me

Love to hate me, crazy, shady

Spit me out like hot wasabi

Lick me up, I’m sweet and salty

Mix it up and down my body

Love to hate me, praise me, shame me

Either way you talk about me

I love the way you talk about me

(Oh-oh) Look at how far it got me

(Oh-oh) The shit the papers write about me

(Oh-oh) I fold it up like origami

(Oh-oh) Like, “She ain’t wearing no clothes”

(Oh-oh) “When she goin’ solo?”

(Oh-oh) “I bet they gonna break up”

(Oh-oh) But what the hell do you know?

Ooh, baby, you (yes, you)

I can feel you hatin’ on me

Ooh, baby, you (yeah, you)

I’m glad to be your inspiration

Who, baby, whose (guess who?)

The topic of your conversation?

I am (I am)

All the ugly things you say

Come and say ’em to my face

Stick like toffee, sip like coffee

Wake up, change your mind and drop me

Love to hate me, crazy, shady

Spit me out like hot wasabi

Lick me up, I’m sweet and salty

Mix it up and down my body

Love to hate me, praise me, shame me

Either way you talk about me

Watching me

(Oh-oh) I ain’t watching you (watching you)

(Oh-oh) What you see?

(Oh-oh) I hope you like the view (check it out)

(Oh-oh) Best believe

(Oh-oh) You’ll never get into merun through me

(Oh-oh) All these words

(Oh-oh) Run through me

Ooh, baby, you (yes, you)

I can feel you hatin’ on me

Ooh, baby, you (yeah, you)

I’m glad to be your inspiration

Who, baby, whose (guess who?)

The topic of your conversation?

I am (I am)

All the ugly things you say

Come and say ’em to my face

Stick like toffee, sip like coffee

Wake up, change your mind and drop me

Love to hate me, crazy, shady

Spit me out like hot wasabi

Lick me up, I’m sweet and salty

Mix it up and down my body

Love to hate me, praise me, shame me

Either way you talk about me

You know I love the way you talk about me

Look at how far it got me

You make up shit to write about me

I fold it up like origami

Like, “She ain’t wearing no clothes”

“When she goin’ solo?”

“I bet they gonna break up”

But what the hell do you know?