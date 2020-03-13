Per chiudere l’era di LM5, le Little Mix hanno voluto pubblicare il video di Wasabi, uno dei brani più apprezzati dai fan. Il video ufficiale racchiude alcuni momenti che le quattro ragazze hanno vissuto in tour lo scorso anno, tour che aveva toccato anche l’Italia, con un concerto al Mediolanum Forum di Assago.
Ecco il video ufficiale di Wasabi delle Little Mix
Testo
Stick like toffee, sip like coffee
Wake up, change your mind and drop me
Love to hate me, crazy, shady
Spit me out like hot wasabi
Lick me up, I’m sweet and salty
Mix it up and down my body
Love to hate me, praise me, shame me
Either way you talk about me
Wake up, change your mind and drop me
Love to hate me, crazy, shady
Spit me out like hot wasabi
Lick me up, I’m sweet and salty
Mix it up and down my body
Love to hate me, praise me, shame me
Either way you talk about me
I love the way you talk about me
(Oh-oh) Look at how far it got me
(Oh-oh) The shit the papers write about me
(Oh-oh) I fold it up like origami
(Oh-oh) Like, “She ain’t wearing no clothes”
(Oh-oh) “When she goin’ solo?”
(Oh-oh) “I bet they gonna break up”
(Oh-oh) But what the hell do you know?
(Oh-oh) Look at how far it got me
(Oh-oh) The shit the papers write about me
(Oh-oh) I fold it up like origami
(Oh-oh) Like, “She ain’t wearing no clothes”
(Oh-oh) “When she goin’ solo?”
(Oh-oh) “I bet they gonna break up”
(Oh-oh) But what the hell do you know?
Ooh, baby, you (yes, you)
I can feel you hatin’ on me
Ooh, baby, you (yeah, you)
I’m glad to be your inspiration
Who, baby, whose (guess who?)
The topic of your conversation?
I am (I am)
I can feel you hatin’ on me
Ooh, baby, you (yeah, you)
I’m glad to be your inspiration
Who, baby, whose (guess who?)
The topic of your conversation?
I am (I am)
All the ugly things you say
Come and say ’em to my face
Come and say ’em to my face
Stick like toffee, sip like coffee
Wake up, change your mind and drop me
Love to hate me, crazy, shady
Spit me out like hot wasabi
Lick me up, I’m sweet and salty
Mix it up and down my body
Love to hate me, praise me, shame me
Either way you talk about me
Wake up, change your mind and drop me
Love to hate me, crazy, shady
Spit me out like hot wasabi
Lick me up, I’m sweet and salty
Mix it up and down my body
Love to hate me, praise me, shame me
Either way you talk about me
Watching me
(Oh-oh) I ain’t watching you (watching you)
(Oh-oh) What you see?
(Oh-oh) I hope you like the view (check it out)
(Oh-oh) Best believe
(Oh-oh) You’ll never get into merun through me
(Oh-oh) All these words
(Oh-oh) Run through me
(Oh-oh) I ain’t watching you (watching you)
(Oh-oh) What you see?
(Oh-oh) I hope you like the view (check it out)
(Oh-oh) Best believe
(Oh-oh) You’ll never get into merun through me
(Oh-oh) All these words
(Oh-oh) Run through me
Ooh, baby, you (yes, you)
I can feel you hatin’ on me
Ooh, baby, you (yeah, you)
I’m glad to be your inspiration
Who, baby, whose (guess who?)
The topic of your conversation?
I am (I am)
I can feel you hatin’ on me
Ooh, baby, you (yeah, you)
I’m glad to be your inspiration
Who, baby, whose (guess who?)
The topic of your conversation?
I am (I am)
All the ugly things you say
Come and say ’em to my face
Come and say ’em to my face
Stick like toffee, sip like coffee
Wake up, change your mind and drop me
Love to hate me, crazy, shady
Spit me out like hot wasabi
Lick me up, I’m sweet and salty
Mix it up and down my body
Love to hate me, praise me, shame me
Either way you talk about me
Wake up, change your mind and drop me
Love to hate me, crazy, shady
Spit me out like hot wasabi
Lick me up, I’m sweet and salty
Mix it up and down my body
Love to hate me, praise me, shame me
Either way you talk about me
You know I love the way you talk about me
Look at how far it got me
You make up shit to write about me
I fold it up like origami
Like, “She ain’t wearing no clothes”
“When she goin’ solo?”
“I bet they gonna break up”
But what the hell do you know?
Look at how far it got me
You make up shit to write about me
I fold it up like origami
Like, “She ain’t wearing no clothes”
“When she goin’ solo?”
“I bet they gonna break up”
But what the hell do you know?