Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Bend the rules.
L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!
Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, Niall ha svelato la tracklist del disco con un divertente video. Sui social. infatti, l’artista ha finto di leggere delle previsioni del tempo, rivelando con il suo discorso i nomi di tutti i pezzi dell’album!
Clicca qui per acquistare il disco di Niall su Feltrinelli!
Testo Bend the rules Niall Horan[Verse 1] I just called to say that I miss you, babe
Wonder what you’re doin’ now
At your favourite place, you go and list the names
Is there one you’re leavin’ out? [Chorus] I’m not sayin’ that you’re lyin’
But you’re leavin’ out the truth
And I’m not sayin’ that you’re guilty
‘Cause I don’t have any proof
Feelin’ like I’m goin’ crazy
And I don’t know what to do
‘Cause on paper, you don’t break them
But it hurts so bad the way you bend the rules [Post-Chorus] Mmm
The way you bend the rules
Mmm [Verse 2] Someone makes you laugh, I can’t help but ask
But you won’t say what it’s about
I pour myself a glass, it won’t be the last
Just our medicine for now [Chorus] I’m not sayin’ that you’re lyin’
But you’re leavin’ out the truth
And I’m not sayin’ that you’re guilty
‘Cause I don’t have any proof
Feelin’ like I’m goin’ crazy
And I don’t know what to do
‘Cause on paper, you don’t break them
But it hurts so bad the way you bend the rules [Post-Chorus] Mmm
The way you bend the rules
Mmm
The way you bend the rules [Chorus] I’m not sayin’ that you’re lyin’
But you’re leavin’ out the truth
And I’m not sayin’ that you’re guilty
‘Cause I don’t have any proof
Feelin’ like I’m goin’ crazy
And I don’t know what to do
‘Cause on paper, you don’t break them
But it’s just not fair the way you bend the rules [Post-Chorus] Mmm
The way you bend the rules
Mmm
The way you bend the rules
Mmm
The way you bend the rules
Mmm
Traduzione
Ho chiamato solo per dire che mi manchi babe
mi chiedo cosa stai facendo ora
nel tuo posto preferito, tu vai e fai la lista dei nomi
ce n’è uno che rimane fuori?
non sto dicendo che stai mentendo
ma tu stai nascondendo la verità
e non sto dicendo che sei colpevole
perché non ne ho le prove
sento che sto diventando pazzo
e io non so cosa fare
perché sulla carta tu non le rompi
ma fa troppo male il modo in cui pieghi le regole
mm
il modo in cui pieghi le regole
mmm
qualcuno ti fa ridere, non posso fare altro che chiedere
ma tu non dici di coaa si tratta
io mi verso un bicchiere, non sarà l’ultimo
solo la nostra medicina per ora
non sto dicendo che stai mentendo
ma tu stai nascondendo la verità
e non sto dicendo che sei colpevole
perché non ne ho le prove
sento che sto diventando pazzo
e io non so cosa fare
perché sulla carta tu non le rompi
ma fa troppo male il modo in cui pieghi le regole
non sto dicendo che stai mentendo
ma tu stai nascondendo la verità
e non sto dicendo che sei colpevole
perché non ne ho le prove
sento che sto diventando pazzo
e io non so cosa fare
perché sulla carta tu non le rompi
ma fa troppo male il modo in cui pieghi le regole
mm
il modo in cui pieghi le regole
mmm
il modo in cui pieghi le regole
non sto dicendo che stai mentendo
ma tu stai nascondendo la verità
e non sto dicendo che sei colpevole
perché non ne ho le prove
sento che sto diventando pazzo
e io non so cosa fare
perché sulla carta tu non le rompi
ma fa troppo male il modo in cui pieghi le regole
mmm il modo in cui pieghi le regole x 3