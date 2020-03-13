Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Bend the rules.



L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!

Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, Niall ha svelato la tracklist del disco con un divertente video. Sui social. infatti, l’artista ha finto di leggere delle previsioni del tempo, rivelando con il suo discorso i nomi di tutti i pezzi dell’album!

Testo Bend the rules Niall Horan

Traduzione

[Verse 1] I just called to say that I miss you, babeWonder what you’re doin’ nowAt your favourite place, you go and list the namesIs there one you’re leavin’ out? [Chorus] I’m not sayin’ that you’re lyin’But you’re leavin’ out the truthAnd I’m not sayin’ that you’re guilty‘Cause I don’t have any proofFeelin’ like I’m goin’ crazyAnd I don’t know what to do‘Cause on paper, you don’t break themBut it hurts so bad the way you bend the rules [Post-Chorus] MmmThe way you bend the rulesMmm [Verse 2] Someone makes you laugh, I can’t help but askBut you won’t say what it’s aboutI pour myself a glass, it won’t be the lastJust our medicine for now [Chorus] I’m not sayin’ that you’re lyin’But you’re leavin’ out the truthAnd I’m not sayin’ that you’re guilty‘Cause I don’t have any proofFeelin’ like I’m goin’ crazyAnd I don’t know what to do‘Cause on paper, you don’t break themBut it hurts so bad the way you bend the rules [Post-Chorus] MmmThe way you bend the rulesMmmThe way you bend the rules [Chorus] I’m not sayin’ that you’re lyin’But you’re leavin’ out the truthAnd I’m not sayin’ that you’re guilty‘Cause I don’t have any proofFeelin’ like I’m goin’ crazyAnd I don’t know what to do‘Cause on paper, you don’t break themBut it’s just not fair the way you bend the rules [Post-Chorus] MmmThe way you bend the rulesMmmThe way you bend the rulesMmmThe way you bend the rulesMmm

Ho chiamato solo per dire che mi manchi babe

mi chiedo cosa stai facendo ora

nel tuo posto preferito, tu vai e fai la lista dei nomi

ce n’è uno che rimane fuori?

non sto dicendo che stai mentendo

ma tu stai nascondendo la verità

e non sto dicendo che sei colpevole

perché non ne ho le prove

sento che sto diventando pazzo

e io non so cosa fare

perché sulla carta tu non le rompi

ma fa troppo male il modo in cui pieghi le regole

mm

il modo in cui pieghi le regole

mmm

qualcuno ti fa ridere, non posso fare altro che chiedere

ma tu non dici di coaa si tratta

io mi verso un bicchiere, non sarà l’ultimo

solo la nostra medicina per ora

non sto dicendo che stai mentendo

ma tu stai nascondendo la verità

e non sto dicendo che sei colpevole

perché non ne ho le prove

sento che sto diventando pazzo

e io non so cosa fare

perché sulla carta tu non le rompi

ma fa troppo male il modo in cui pieghi le regole

non sto dicendo che stai mentendo

ma tu stai nascondendo la verità

e non sto dicendo che sei colpevole

perché non ne ho le prove

sento che sto diventando pazzo

e io non so cosa fare

perché sulla carta tu non le rompi

ma fa troppo male il modo in cui pieghi le regole

mm

il modo in cui pieghi le regole

mmm

il modo in cui pieghi le regole

non sto dicendo che stai mentendo

ma tu stai nascondendo la verità

e non sto dicendo che sei colpevole

perché non ne ho le prove

sento che sto diventando pazzo

e io non so cosa fare

perché sulla carta tu non le rompi

ma fa troppo male il modo in cui pieghi le regole

mmm il modo in cui pieghi le regole x 3