Little Mix: audio, testo e traduzione di Break Up Song

Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo dal titolo Break Up Song che anticipa la nuova era per la girl band inglese.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Break Up Song delle Little Mix

This is not a second chance, no, no, baby

This is not a new romance, not tonight (Oh-oh-oh)

This is for all the nights I cried for you, baby

Hoping you could be the one that could love me right

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus: Jesy Nelson] I’ll be good all by myselfYeah, I’ll find a way to dance without youIn the middle of the crowdI’ll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh [Chorus: All] So tonight, I’ll sing another, another break-up songSo turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and onFor all of the times they screwed us overLet it play on, and on, and onJust another break-up song [Post-Chorus: Perrie Edwards + All &] Ain’t no more tears (Ain’t gonna cry (Boy, I’ll do anything to get you off my mindI’m gonna dance (Under the lights (Boy, I’ll do anything to get you off my mind [Verse 2: Perrie Edwards] I ain’t even gonna call ya, no, babyThe best thing I ever did was to let you go (Oh-oh-oh)Did you think you were the only one who could save me?I ain’t gonna take you back like I did before (No, oh-woah-oh) [Pre-Chorus: Jesy Nelson &] I’ll be good all by myselfYeah, I’ll find a way to dance without you (In the middle of the crowdI’ll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh [Chorus: All,] So tonight, I’ll sing another, another break-up song (So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on (For all of the times they screwed us overLet it play on, and on, and onJust another break-up song [Post-Chorus: Perrie Edwards + All,] Ain’t no more tears (Ain’t gonna cry () (Boy, I’ll do anything to get you off my mindI’m gonna dance (Under the lights (Boy,[Bridge: Jade Thirlwall &] I don’t wanna turn back time‘Cause what’s another lonely night?I know under these lights, I’m good without youFor all those tears that I criedI sing it louder tonightLet it play on, and on, and runnin’ on and on, oh, woah-oh [Chorus: All,] So tonight, I’ll sing another, another break-up song (So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on (For all of the times they screwed us overLet it play on, and on, and on (Just another break-up song [Outro: All,] I don’t wanna turn back time (Oh)‘Cause what’s another lonely night?I know under these lights, I’m good without youFor all those tears that I cried (Oh)I sing it louder tonightLet it play on, and on, and onJust another break-up song