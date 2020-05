Little Mix: Leigh Anne riceve la proposta di matrimonio. VIDEO!

View this post on Instagram

Guys.. wtf has just happened… 😩😳😂 He bloody did it, and I said yes 😩 I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams… I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more 😩😂 @andregray_ I love you so much 😩😍❤️ My world is literally complete ❤️