GingerGeneration.it

Lady Gaga – Folie à Deux: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
harlequin lady gaga

Folie à Deux di Lady Gaga fa parte di Harlequin, album pubblicato insieme al film Joker: Folie à Deux, in cui Gaga interpreta Harley “Lee” Quinn, insieme al Joker interpretato da Joaquin Phoenix.

L’album fonde dei classici pezzi jazz con brani originali, descrivendo proprio la relazione caotica tra Harley e il Joker. I brani Get Happy e That’s Entertainment, resi famosi dall’indimenticabile cantante e attrice Judy Garland, sono presenti insieme a nuove tracce come Folie à Deux ed Happy Mistake.

L’audio ufficiale

Testo Folie à Deux di Lady Gaga

[Verse 1]
Take my hand, stay here, my friend
I’ll find my way back to you
Here and now, I knew somehow
We’d tell a story that’s true

[Chorus]
In our minds, we’d be just fine
If it were only us two
They might say that we’re crazy
But I’m just in love with you

[Verse 2]
I know where we’re going, know where we’re going
And it’s a heaven
An island for when we’ll both settle in, a paradise

[Bridge]
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

[Chorus]
In our minds, we’d be just fine
If it were only us two
They might say that we’re crazy
But I’m just in love with, you’re so in love with
Insane in love with you

Traduzione

[Strofa 1]
Prendi la mia mano, resta qui, amico mio
Troverò la strada per tornare da te
Qui e ora, in qualche modo sapevo
Avremmo raccontato una storia vera

[Ritornello]
Nelle nostre menti, staremmo benissimo
Se fossimo solo noi due
Potrebbero dire che siamo pazzi
Ma io sono solo innamorato di te

[Strofa 2]
So dove stiamo andando, so dove stiamo andando
Ed è un paradiso
Un’isola per quando ci sistemeremo entrambi, un paradiso

[Bridge]
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

[Ritornello]
Nelle nostre menti, staremmo benissimo
Se fossimo solo noi due
Potrebbero dire che siamo pazzi
Ma io sono solo innamorata di, sei così innamorata di
Insanamente innamorata di te

Cosa ne pensate di Folie à Deux di Lady Gaga?

 

Giovanna Codella

La musica è la mia più grande passione ed è il mezzo per interpretare il mondo che mi circonda. Nella scrittura di articoli quanto nel canto, amo esplorare stili diversi, dal pop britannico al K-pop, dal rap alla musica italiana: ogni forma d'espressione è un'avventura da vivere e ogni artista un universo da scoprire.

Articoli correlati