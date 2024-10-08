Lady Gaga – Folie à Deux: audio, testo e traduzione

Folie à Deux di Lady Gaga fa parte di Harlequin, album pubblicato insieme al film Joker: Folie à Deux, in cui Gaga interpreta Harley “Lee” Quinn, insieme al Joker interpretato da Joaquin Phoenix.

L’album fonde dei classici pezzi jazz con brani originali, descrivendo proprio la relazione caotica tra Harley e il Joker. I brani Get Happy e That’s Entertainment, resi famosi dall’indimenticabile cantante e attrice Judy Garland, sono presenti insieme a nuove tracce come Folie à Deux ed Happy Mistake.

L’audio ufficiale

Testo Folie à Deux di Lady Gaga

[Verse 1]

Take my hand, stay here, my friend

I’ll find my way back to you

Here and now, I knew somehow

We’d tell a story that’s true

[Chorus]

In our minds, we’d be just fine

If it were only us two

They might say that we’re crazy

But I’m just in love with you

[Verse 2]

I know where we’re going, know where we’re going

And it’s a heaven

An island for when we’ll both settle in, a paradise

[Bridge]

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

[Chorus]

In our minds, we’d be just fine

If it were only us two

They might say that we’re crazy

But I’m just in love with, you’re so in love with

Insane in love with you

Traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Prendi la mia mano, resta qui, amico mio

Troverò la strada per tornare da te

Qui e ora, in qualche modo sapevo

Avremmo raccontato una storia vera

[Ritornello]

Nelle nostre menti, staremmo benissimo

Se fossimo solo noi due

Potrebbero dire che siamo pazzi

Ma io sono solo innamorato di te

[Strofa 2]

So dove stiamo andando, so dove stiamo andando

Ed è un paradiso

Un’isola per quando ci sistemeremo entrambi, un paradiso

[Bridge]

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

[Ritornello]

Nelle nostre menti, staremmo benissimo

Se fossimo solo noi due

Potrebbero dire che siamo pazzi

Ma io sono solo innamorata di, sei così innamorata di

Insanamente innamorata di te

Cosa ne pensate di Folie à Deux di Lady Gaga?