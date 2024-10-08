Lady Gaga – Folie à Deux: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 8 Ottobre 2024 Folie à Deux di Lady Gaga fa parte di Harlequin, album pubblicato insieme al film Joker: Folie à Deux, in cui Gaga interpreta Harley “Lee” Quinn, insieme al Joker interpretato da Joaquin Phoenix. L’album fonde dei classici pezzi jazz con brani originali, descrivendo proprio la relazione caotica tra Harley e il Joker. I brani Get Happy e That’s Entertainment, resi famosi dall’indimenticabile cantante e attrice Judy Garland, sono presenti insieme a nuove tracce come Folie à Deux ed Happy Mistake. L’audio ufficiale Testo Folie à Deux di Lady Gaga [Verse 1] Take my hand, stay here, my friend I’ll find my way back to you Here and now, I knew somehow We’d tell a story that’s true [Chorus] In our minds, we’d be just fine If it were only us two They might say that we’re crazy But I’m just in love with you [Verse 2] I know where we’re going, know where we’re going And it’s a heaven An island for when we’ll both settle in, a paradise [Bridge] Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah [Chorus] In our minds, we’d be just fine If it were only us two They might say that we’re crazy But I’m just in love with, you’re so in love with Insane in love with you Traduzione [Strofa 1] Prendi la mia mano, resta qui, amico mio Troverò la strada per tornare da te Qui e ora, in qualche modo sapevo Avremmo raccontato una storia vera [Ritornello] Nelle nostre menti, staremmo benissimo Se fossimo solo noi due Potrebbero dire che siamo pazzi Ma io sono solo innamorato di te [Strofa 2] So dove stiamo andando, so dove stiamo andando Ed è un paradiso Un’isola per quando ci sistemeremo entrambi, un paradiso [Bridge] Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah [Ritornello] Nelle nostre menti, staremmo benissimo Se fossimo solo noi due Potrebbero dire che siamo pazzi Ma io sono solo innamorata di, sei così innamorata di Insanamente innamorata di te Cosa ne pensate di Folie à Deux di Lady Gaga?