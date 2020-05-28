Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Replay di Lady Gaga:

Audio di Lady Gaga

Testo

Am I still alive?

Where am I, I cry

Who was it that pulled the trigger, was it you or I?

I’m completely numb

Why you acting dumb

I won’t blame myself ’cause we both know you were the one

[Chorus] I don’t know what to do, you don’t know what to say

The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay

The monster inside you are torturing me

The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay

Replay, r-replay

The stars in my mind are on replay, r-replay

[Verse 2] Every single day, yeah I dig a grave

Then I sit inside it, wondering if I’ll behave

It’s a game I play, and I hate to say

You’re the worst thing and best thing that’s happened to me

[Chorus] I don’t know what to do, you don’t know what to say

The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay

The monster inside you are torturing me

The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay

Replay, r-replay

The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay

[Bridge] Psychologically, it’s something that I can’t explain

Scratch my nails into the dirt to pull me out of pain

Does it matter, does it matter? Damage is done

Does it matter, does it matter? You had the gun

You had the gun

You had the gun

You had the gun

[Chorus] I don’t know what to do, you don’t know what to say

The scars in my mind are on replay, r-replay

The monster inside you are torturing me

The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay

[Outro] Your monsters torture me

Your monsters torture me

Your monsters torture me

The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay

Traduzione

sono ancora viva?

dove sono? sto piangendo

chi è stato a a premere il grilletto? sei stato tu o sono stato io?

è completamente intorpidito

perché ti comporti da cretino

non incolperò me stessa perché sappiamo entrambi che sei stato tu

non so cosa fare, non sai cosa dire

le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione

i mostri dentro mi stanno torturando

le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione

le stelle nella mia testa sono a ripetizione

ogni singolo giorno, scavo una fossa

poi mi siedo dentro, mi chiedo se fingo

è un gioco che odio dire

è la cosa più brutta e la cosa più bella che è successa a me

non so cosa fare, non sai cosa dire

le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione

i mostri dentro mi stanno torturando

le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione

le stelle nella mia testa sono a ripetizione

psicologicamente, è qualcosa che non riesco a spiegare

mi mangio le mie unghie fino in fondo per levare il dolore

ha importaza? ha importanza? il danno è fatto

ha importaza? ha importanza? avevi tu la pistola

avevi tu la pistola

avevi tu la pistola

avevi tu la pistola

non so cosa fare, non sai cosa dire

le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione

i mostri dentro mi stanno torturando

le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione

le stelle nella mia testa sono a ripetizione

i tuoi mostri torturano me

i tuoi mostri torturano me

i tuoi mostri torturano me

le cicatrici nella mia mente sono a ripetizione