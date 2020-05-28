Lady Gaga ha rilasciato il suo nuovo e attesissimo album Chromatica. Dalle sonorità dance, pronto a farci scatenare e ballare per tutta l’estate, l’ultimo lavoro di Miss Germanotta è stato anticipato dai singoli Stupid Love e Rain On Me con Ariana Grande.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Replay di Lady Gaga:
Audio di Lady Gaga
Testo
Am I still alive?
Where am I, I cry
Who was it that pulled the trigger, was it you or I?
I’m completely numb
Why you acting dumb
I won’t blame myself ’cause we both know you were the one
[Chorus] I don’t know what to do, you don’t know what to say
The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay
The monster inside you are torturing me
The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay
Replay, r-replay
The stars in my mind are on replay, r-replay
[Verse 2] Every single day, yeah I dig a grave
Then I sit inside it, wondering if I’ll behave
It’s a game I play, and I hate to say
You’re the worst thing and best thing that’s happened to me
[Chorus] I don’t know what to do, you don’t know what to say
The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay
The monster inside you are torturing me
The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay
Replay, r-replay
The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay
[Bridge] Psychologically, it’s something that I can’t explain
Scratch my nails into the dirt to pull me out of pain
Does it matter, does it matter? Damage is done
Does it matter, does it matter? You had the gun
You had the gun
You had the gun
You had the gun
[Chorus] I don’t know what to do, you don’t know what to say
The scars in my mind are on replay, r-replay
The monster inside you are torturing me
The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay
[Outro] Your monsters torture me
Your monsters torture me
Your monsters torture me
The scars on my mind are on replay, r-replay
Traduzione
sono ancora viva?
dove sono? sto piangendo
chi è stato a a premere il grilletto? sei stato tu o sono stato io?
è completamente intorpidito
perché ti comporti da cretino
non incolperò me stessa perché sappiamo entrambi che sei stato tu
non so cosa fare, non sai cosa dire
le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione
i mostri dentro mi stanno torturando
le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione
le stelle nella mia testa sono a ripetizione
ogni singolo giorno, scavo una fossa
poi mi siedo dentro, mi chiedo se fingo
è un gioco che odio dire
è la cosa più brutta e la cosa più bella che è successa a me
non so cosa fare, non sai cosa dire
le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione
i mostri dentro mi stanno torturando
le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione
le stelle nella mia testa sono a ripetizione
psicologicamente, è qualcosa che non riesco a spiegare
mi mangio le mie unghie fino in fondo per levare il dolore
ha importaza? ha importanza? il danno è fatto
ha importaza? ha importanza? avevi tu la pistola
avevi tu la pistola
avevi tu la pistola
avevi tu la pistola
non so cosa fare, non sai cosa dire
le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione
i mostri dentro mi stanno torturando
le cicatrici sono nella mia testa in ripetizione
le stelle nella mia testa sono a ripetizione
i tuoi mostri torturano me
i tuoi mostri torturano me
i tuoi mostri torturano me
le cicatrici nella mia mente sono a ripetizione