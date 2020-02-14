Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di Come Around Me

Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.

Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.

L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Come Around Me di Justin Bieber

Testo

When you come around me

Treat me like you miss me

Even though you’ve been with me

When you come around me

Do me like you miss me

Even though you’ve been with me

[Verse 1] Diggin’ the way you feel on my skinGot influence on me, can’t comprehendOh no, next thing, you’re on top of meOkay with this, I call that a win-win [Chorus] So when you come around meTreat me like you miss meEven though you’ve been with meWhen you come around meDo me like you miss meEven though you’ve been with me [Post-Chorus] Let’s not miss out on each otherLet’s get it in expeditiouslyAll that I want for you is perfectionPull me down aggressively

Who taught you how to drive stick?

You a fool with it, love the way you fool with it

And the way you motion, motion in my lap

Love the way you move with it

[Chorus] So when you come around meTreat me like you miss meEven though you’ve been with meWhen you come around meDo me like you miss meEven though you’ve been with me [Post-Chorus] Let’s not miss out on each otherLet’s get it in expeditiouslyAll that I want for you is perfectionPull me down aggressively [Bridge] When our eyes up, baby, don’t shy upOpen your mind, don’t knock it ’til you try it, darlin’Show off when you come closerDon’t waste no time, love it when I’m in it, shawty

When you come around me

Treat me like you miss me

Even though you’ve been with me

So when you come around me

Do me like you miss me

Even though you’ve been with me

When you come around me

Treat me like you miss me

Even though you’ve been with me

So when you come around me

Do me like you miss me

Even though you’ve been with me

Traduzione

[Outro] So when you come around meDo me like you miss me