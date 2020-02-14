Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di Come Around Me

Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.
Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.
L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.
Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Come Around Me di Justin Bieber
Testo
When you come around me
Treat me like you miss me
Even though you’ve been with me
When you come around me
Do me like you miss me
Even though you’ve been with me
Got influence on me, can’t comprehend
Oh no, next thing, you’re on top of me
Okay with this, I call that a win-win [Chorus] So when you come around me
Treat me like you miss me
Even though you’ve been with me
When you come around me
Do me like you miss me
Even though you’ve been with me [Post-Chorus] Let’s not miss out on each other
Let’s get it in expeditiously
All that I want for you is perfection
Pull me down aggressively
Who taught you how to drive stick?
You a fool with it, love the way you fool with it
And the way you motion, motion in my lap
Love the way you move with it
Treat me like you miss me
Even though you’ve been with me
When you come around me
Do me like you miss me
Even though you’ve been with me [Post-Chorus] Let’s not miss out on each other
Let’s get it in expeditiously
All that I want for you is perfection
Pull me down aggressively [Bridge] When our eyes up, baby, don’t shy up
Open your mind, don’t knock it ’til you try it, darlin’
Show off when you come closer
Don’t waste no time, love it when I’m in it, shawty
When you come around me
Treat me like you miss me
Even though you’ve been with me
So when you come around me
Do me like you miss me
Even though you’ve been with me
When you come around me
Treat me like you miss me
Even though you’ve been with me
So when you come around me
Do me like you miss me
Even though you’ve been with me
Do me like you miss me
Traduzione