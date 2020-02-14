Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.

Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.

L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.

Testo

Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever?

Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?

Wakin’ up all alone ain’t better, better, better

Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around

Turn me back like woah-woah, woah-woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, woah-woah, forever, ever, ever, ever

Do you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever?

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber] Yeah, do you see us in Vegas pushin’ that Monte Carlo?Bet that money on baby, bet she don’t leave me, oh, noSee them, he wears in the desert, look like a lake in the sandWould you watch the sun burn out with me forever, ever, ever, ever?You still intimidate me, keep me up on my toes nowBetter man, what you made me, made me aware of what I was missin’Been missin’ the way you give me envision, babeNever thought I’d settle down, I cannot lie to myselfI was busy focusin’ on bein’ by myselfSet my feelings to the side, they all got dusty on the shelfYou wiped them down when I had nothin’ left [Chorus: Justin Bieber] Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever?Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?Wakin’ up all alone ain’t better, better, betterEvery time I go the wrong way, you turn me back aroundTurn me back like woah-woah, woah-woah, oh-oh-ohWoah, woah-woah, forever, ever, ever, everDo you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever?

When you asked me if I cheated, I said never (No way)

What are you willing to do to stay together? (‘Gether)

How many times we gonna break up ‘fore the summer?

How many times you gonna try to call my mother? (Brrr-brrr)

Girl, you’re killin’ me, I don’t wanna act like I can fix this (Fix it, fix it)

I don’t wanna be the one that’s changed since Texas

Currency, it comes so naturally, but I can’t buy your love

Traduzione

[Chorus: Justin Bieber &Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?Wakin’ up all alone ain’t better, better, betterEvery time I go the wrong way, you turn me back aroundTurn me back like woah-woah, woah-woah, oh-oh-ohWoah, woah-woah, forever, ever, ever, everDo you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever? [Verse 3: Clever] I promise I’m gonna love you ’til my dying dayWake up, your face in my chest, your favorite hiding placeThe roof is gone as we’re driving out the private gateCountin’ the stars with our last name on the license plateWoah, oh, oh, ohI lied to myself ’bout trying to be here all aloneWhen I leave, it’s bye for now, it’s just never bye for longSet my feelings aside, let’s settle downEvery time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around