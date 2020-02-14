Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di Habitual

Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.
Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.
L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.
Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Habitual di Justin Bieber
Testo
Oh no, duh, duh, duh
Oh no, duh, duh, duh
Moonrise, tide change, right before our eyes
Aggressive but softly, you place your lips on my lips
We’re each other’s vice
Our feelings, they go deep, deeper than the touching
Deeper than the ocean, so we ain’t never rushing through
Our days or our nights, ain’t no repercussions
Never get enough, I’m only for your consumption [Pre-Chorus] Always rain the most in April
Every scale needs to be stable
Earth keeps spinnin’ around, we’re breathin’
So thankful [Chorus] My love for you’s habitual, yeah (Oh, yeah)
Not for a moment, but forever
Know it sounds untraditional, oh yeah
Never ungrateful for it
That’s how we both want it
Habitual
Can’t nobody keep me like you
Call it unconventional
Our love is habitual, yeah
Oh no, duh, duh, duh
Oh no, duh, duh, duh
Workin’ through the seasons
Never crossed paths till we had a reason
Now let’s fast-forward, look up
A whole new perspective for life [Pre-Chorus] Always rain the most in April
Every scale needs to be stable
Earth keeps spinnin’ around, we’re breathin’
So thankful [Chorus] My love for you’s habitual, yeah (So habitual)
Not for a moment, but forever
Know it sounds untraditional, oh yeah (No)
Never ungrateful for it (Never ungrateful)
That’s how we both want it (Oh)
Habitual (Ooh, ooh)
Can’t nobody keep me like you (Oh, keep me like you)
Call it unconventional (Call it unconventional)
Our love is habitual, yeah (Our love is habitual, oh)
Traduzione