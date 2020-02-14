Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di Habitual

Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.

Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.

L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.

Testo

Oh no, duh, duh, duh

Oh no, duh, duh, duh

[Verse 1] Flowers open when they feel the sunlightMoonrise, tide change, right before our eyesAggressive but softly, you place your lips on my lipsWe’re each other’s viceOur feelings, they go deep, deeper than the touchingDeeper than the ocean, so we ain’t never rushing throughOur days or our nights, ain’t no repercussionsNever get enough, I’m only for your consumption [Pre-Chorus] Always rain the most in AprilEvery scale needs to be stableEarth keeps spinnin’ around, we’re breathin’So thankful [Chorus] My love for you’s habitual, yeah (Oh, yeah)Not for a moment, but foreverKnow it sounds untraditional, oh yeahNever ungrateful for itThat’s how we both want itHabitualCan’t nobody keep me like youCall it unconventionalOur love is habitual, yeah

Oh no, duh, duh, duh

Oh no, duh, duh, duh

Traduzione

[Verse 2] Just to think that we’ve been out here this whole timeWorkin’ through the seasonsNever crossed paths till we had a reasonNow let’s fast-forward, look upA whole new perspective for life [Pre-Chorus] Always rain the most in AprilEvery scale needs to be stableEarth keeps spinnin’ around, we’re breathin’So thankful [Chorus] My love for you’s habitual, yeah (So habitual)Not for a moment, but foreverKnow it sounds untraditional, oh yeah (No)Never ungrateful for it (Never ungrateful)That’s how we both want it (Oh)Habitual (Ooh, ooh)Can’t nobody keep me like you (Oh, keep me like you)Call it unconventional (Call it unconventional)Our love is habitual, yeah (Our love is habitual, oh)