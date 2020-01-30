Jonas Brothers, inizia l’Happiness Begins Tour in Europa: video e setlist

I Jonas Brothers sono tornati in tour. Il 29 gennaio è, infatti, iniziata la leg europea del loro Happiness Begins Tour. La loro avventura nel vecchio continente è iniziata dall’Arena di Birmingham e proseguirà fino alle fine di febbraio con l’ultima data il 22 a Parigi.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas e Joe Jonas saranno anche nel nostro paese con un’unica data al Mediolanum Forum di Assago nel giorno più romantico dell’anno, 14 febbraio a San Valentino.

Qui per la setlist completa dei Jonas Brothers

Rollercoaster

S.O.S.

Cool

Only Human

Strangers

That’s Just The Way We Roll

Fly With Me

What A Man Gotta Do

Used To Be

Hesitate

(Canzone a richiesta dai Fan – Gotta Find You)

Jealous

Cake By The Ocean

Comeback

When You Look Me In The Eyes

I Believe

Mandy

Love Bug

Year 3000

Burnin Up

Sucker

Ecco i video della prima tappa a Birmingham

The boys performing ‘Only Human’ tonight #HappinessBeginsTourBirmingham pic.twitter.com/Rcxn5nNiyG — Jonas On Tour News (@JonasOnTourNews) January 29, 2020

The boys performing ‘Gotta find you’ #HappinessBeginsTourBirmingham pic.twitter.com/lG702jtCyH — Jonas On Tour News (@JonasOnTourNews) January 29, 2020

The boys opening the show with ‘Rollercoaster’ tonignt #HappinessBeginsTourBirmingham pic.twitter.com/uTyGqqNKpG — Jonas On Tour News (@JonasOnTourNews) January 29, 2020

Tutte le date dell’Happiness Begins Tour

31 Gennaio 2020 Irlanda: Dublino 3Arena

2 Febbraio 2020 UK: Londra O2 Arena

5 Febbraio, 2020 UK: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

6 Febbraio 2020 UK: Manchester Manchester Arena

8 Febbraio 2020 Belgio: Anversa Lotto Arena

10 Febbraio 2020 Germania: Berlino Mercedes-Benz Arena

11Febbraio 2020 Germania: Colonia Lanxess Arena

13 Febbraio 2020 Svizzera: Zurigo Hallenstadion

14 Febbraio 2020 Italia: Milano Mediolanum Forum

16 Febbraio 2020 Spagna: Madrid WiZink Center

17 Febbraio 2020 Spagna: Barcellona Palau Sant Jordi

18 Febbraio 2020 Francia: Montpellier Sud de France Arena

20 Febbraio 2020 Olanda: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

22 Febbraio 2020 Francia: Parigi AccorHotels Arena