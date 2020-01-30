Jonas Brothers, inizia l’Happiness Begins Tour in Europa: video e setlist

I Jonas Brothers sono tornati in tour. Il 29 gennaio è, infatti, iniziata la leg europea del loro Happiness Begins Tour. La loro avventura nel vecchio continente è iniziata dall’Arena di Birmingham e proseguirà fino alle fine di febbraio con l’ultima data il 22 a Parigi.
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas e Joe Jonas saranno anche nel nostro paese con un’unica data al Mediolanum Forum di Assago nel giorno più romantico dell’anno, 14 febbraio a San Valentino.
Qui per la setlist completa dei Jonas Brothers
Rollercoaster
S.O.S.
Cool
Only Human
Strangers
That’s Just The Way We Roll
Fly With Me
What A Man Gotta Do
Used To Be
Hesitate
(Canzone a richiesta dai Fan – Gotta Find You)
Jealous
Cake By The Ocean
Comeback
When You Look Me In The Eyes
I Believe
Mandy
Love Bug
Year 3000
Burnin Up
Sucker
Ecco i video della prima tappa a Birmingham
The boys performing ‘Only Human’ tonight #HappinessBeginsTourBirmingham pic.twitter.com/Rcxn5nNiyG
— Jonas On Tour News (@JonasOnTourNews) January 29, 2020
The boys performing ‘Strangers’ #HappinessBeginsTourBirmingham pic.twitter.com/GSE3tzklsF
— Jonas On Tour News (@JonasOnTourNews) January 29, 2020
The boys performing ‘Gotta find you’ #HappinessBeginsTourBirmingham pic.twitter.com/lG702jtCyH
— Jonas On Tour News (@JonasOnTourNews) January 29, 2020
The boys opening the show with ‘Rollercoaster’ tonignt #HappinessBeginsTourBirmingham pic.twitter.com/uTyGqqNKpG
— Jonas On Tour News (@JonasOnTourNews) January 29, 2020
Tutte le date dell’Happiness Begins Tour
31 Gennaio 2020 Irlanda: Dublino 3Arena
2 Febbraio 2020 UK: Londra O2 Arena
5 Febbraio, 2020 UK: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena
6 Febbraio 2020 UK: Manchester Manchester Arena
8 Febbraio 2020 Belgio: Anversa Lotto Arena
10 Febbraio 2020 Germania: Berlino Mercedes-Benz Arena
11Febbraio 2020 Germania: Colonia Lanxess Arena
13 Febbraio 2020 Svizzera: Zurigo Hallenstadion
14 Febbraio 2020 Italia: Milano Mediolanum Forum
16 Febbraio 2020 Spagna: Madrid WiZink Center
17 Febbraio 2020 Spagna: Barcellona Palau Sant Jordi
18 Febbraio 2020 Francia: Montpellier Sud de France Arena
20 Febbraio 2020 Olanda: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
22 Febbraio 2020 Francia: Parigi AccorHotels Arena