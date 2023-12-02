House of the Dragon 2: ecco il teaser trailer

Finalmente è stato distribuito l’attesissimo teaser trailer di House of the Dragon 2. Diamo un primo sguardo alla seconda stagione della serie spin-off prequel di Il trono di spade. Vi ricordiamo che House of the Dragon 2 arriverà in esclusiva solo su Sky ed in streaming solo su Now nell’estate 2024.

House of the Dragon: il teaser trailer della nuova stagione

Il cast dello show

La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon vede nel cast i già protagonisti della prima Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno e Rhys Ifans. Nei nuovi episodi tornano anche Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall e Matthew Needham.

New-entry nel cast Clinton Liberty nel ruolo di Addam di Hull, Jamie Kenna che interpreterà Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew nei panni di Hugh, Tom Bennett in quelli di Ulf, Tom Taylor sarà Lord Cregan Stark e Vincent Regan interpreterà invece Ser Rickard Thorne. Già annunciati nei nuovi episodi anche Abubakar Salim (Alyn di Hull), Gayle Rankin (Alys Rivers), Freddie Fox (Ser Gwayne Hightower) e Simon Russell Beale nei panni di Ser Simon Strong.

I crediti della seconda stagione: co-creatore e produttore esecutivo George R.R. Martin; co-creatore, showrunner e produttore esecutivo Ryan Condal; produttori esecutivi Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, Vince Gerardis. Tratto dal bestseller di George R.R. Martin “Fuoco e Sangue”.

Da quanti episodi sarà composta la seconda stagione di House of the Dragon?

La nuova stagione della serie spin-off di Got sarà composta da 8 episodi.

Quando arriverà la nuova stagione?

Lo show debutterà in Italia solo su Sky ed in streaming solo su Now nell’estate 2024.

