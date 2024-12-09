GingerGeneration.it

Golden Globe 2025: tutte le nomination di quest’anno

scritto da Federica Marcucci
La stagione dei premi è alle porte e oggi sono state rese note le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025. L’Italia è presente con Vermiglio e Luca Guadagnino. I premi verranno assegnati la notte tra il 5 e il 6 gennaio e, da quest’anno sono assegnati dalla associazione no profit Golden Globe.

Tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025

PREMI DEL CINEMA

Miglior film drammatico

The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Parte Due
Nickel Boys
September 5

Miglior film commedia o musical

Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

Miglior regista

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadiya, All We Imagine As Light: Amore a Mumbai

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, La stanza accanto
Fernanda Torres, Io sono ancora qui
Kate Winslet, Lee

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musical

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musical

Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers

Migliore attore non protagonista

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Il gladiatore 2

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Miglior sceneggiatura

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance

Miglior colonna sonora

The Brutalist
Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Parte due
Emilia Pérez
Il robot selvaggio

Miglior film d’animazione

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Oceania 2
Il robot selvaggio
Wallace and Gromit: Le piume della vendetta

Miglior film internazionale

All We Imagine as Light – Amore a Mumbai
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
Io sono ancora qui
Il seme del fico sacro
Vermiglio

Miglior canzone originale

Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl
Compress/Repress, Challengers
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Forbidden Road, Better Man
Kiss the Sky, Il robot selvaggio
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Miglior blockbuster

Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Il gladiatore 2
Inside Out 2
Il robot selvaggio
Twisters
Wicked

PREMI DELLA TV

Miglior serie drammatica

The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game

Miglior serie commedia o musical

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Miglior miniserie/tv movie

Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redyman, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior attore in una miniserie/tv movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Miglior attrice in una miniserie/tv movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, un miniserie/tv movie

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, un miniserie o un tv movie

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Jeanney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Miglior performance di Stand-Up Comedy

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

