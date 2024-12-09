Golden Globe 2025: tutte le nomination di quest’anno scritto da Federica Marcucci 9 Dicembre 2024 La stagione dei premi è alle porte e oggi sono state rese note le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025. L’Italia è presente con Vermiglio e Luca Guadagnino. I premi verranno assegnati la notte tra il 5 e il 6 gennaio e, da quest’anno sono assegnati dalla associazione no profit Golden Globe. Tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025 PREMI DEL CINEMA Miglior film drammatico The Brutalist A Complete Unknown Conclave Dune: Parte Due Nickel Boys September 5 Miglior film commedia o musical Anora Challengers Emilia Pérez A Real Pain The Substance Wicked Miglior regista Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez Sean Baker, Anora Edward Berger, Conclave Brady Corbet, The Brutalist Coralie Fargeat, The Substance Payal Kapadiya, All We Imagine As Light: Amore a Mumbai Miglior attore in un film drammatico Adrien Brody, The Brutalist Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown Daniel Craig, Queer Colman Domingo, Sing Sing Ralph Fiennes, Conclave Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice Miglior attrice in un film drammatico Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl Angelina Jolie, Maria Nicole Kidman, Babygirl Tilda Swinton, La stanza accanto Fernanda Torres, Io sono ancora qui Kate Winslet, Lee Miglior attore in un film commedia o musical Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain Hugh Grant, Heretic Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness Glen Powell, Hit Man Sebastian Stan, A Different Man Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musical Amy Adams, Nightbitch Cynthia Erivo, Wicked Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez Mikey Madison, Anora Demi Moore, The Substance Zendaya, Challengers Migliore attore non protagonista Yura Borisov, Anora Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce, The Brutalist Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice Denzel Washington, Il gladiatore 2 Migliore attrice non protagonista Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez Ariana Grande, Wicked Felicity Jones, The Brutalist Margaret Qualley, The Substance Isabella Rossellini, Conclave Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez Miglior sceneggiatura Anora The Brutalist Conclave Emilia Pérez A Real Pain The Substance Miglior colonna sonora The Brutalist Challengers Conclave Dune: Parte due Emilia Pérez Il robot selvaggio Miglior film d’animazione Flow Inside Out 2 Memoir of a Snail Oceania 2 Il robot selvaggio Wallace and Gromit: Le piume della vendetta Miglior film internazionale All We Imagine as Light – Amore a Mumbai Emilia Pérez The Girl with the Needle Io sono ancora qui Il seme del fico sacro Vermiglio Miglior canzone originale Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl Compress/Repress, Challengers El Mal, Emilia Pérez Forbidden Road, Better Man Kiss the Sky, Il robot selvaggio Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez Miglior blockbuster Alien: Romulus Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Deadpool & Wolverine Il gladiatore 2 Inside Out 2 Il robot selvaggio Twisters Wicked PREMI DELLA TV Miglior serie drammatica The Day of the Jackal The Diplomat Mr. and Mrs. Smith Shōgun Slow Horses Squid Game Miglior serie commedia o musical Abbott Elementary The Bear The Gentlemen Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Miglior miniserie/tv movie Baby Reindeer Disclaimer Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez The Penguin Ripley True Detective: Night Country Miglior attore in una serie drammatica Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Eddie Redyman, The Day of the Jackal Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun Billy Bob Thornton, Landman Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica Kathy Bates, Matlock Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith Keira Knightley, Black Doves Keri Russell, The Diplomat Anna Sawai, Shōgun Miglior attore in una serie commedia Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jason Segel, Shrinking Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along Jean Smart, Hacks Miglior attore in una miniserie/tv movie Colin Farrell, The Penguin Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez Kevin Kline, Disclaimer Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow Andrew Scott, Ripley Miglior attrice in una miniserie/tv movie Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country Cristin Milioti, The Penguin Sofia Vergara, Griselda Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans Kate Winslet, The Regime Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, un miniserie/tv movie Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez Harrison Ford, Shrinking Jack Lowden, Slow Horses Diego Luna, La Maquina Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, un miniserie o un tv movie Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Dakota Fanning, Ripley Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer Allison Jeanney, The Diplomat Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country Miglior performance di Stand-Up Comedy Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking Adam Sandler, Love You Ali Wong, Single Lady Ramy Youssef, More Feelings