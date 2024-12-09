Golden Globe 2025: tutte le nomination di quest’anno

La stagione dei premi è alle porte e oggi sono state rese note le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025. L’Italia è presente con Vermiglio e Luca Guadagnino. I premi verranno assegnati la notte tra il 5 e il 6 gennaio e, da quest’anno sono assegnati dalla associazione no profit Golden Globe.

Tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2025

PREMI DEL CINEMA

Miglior film drammatico

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Parte Due

Nickel Boys

September 5

Miglior film commedia o musical

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Miglior regista

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadiya, All We Imagine As Light: Amore a Mumbai

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, La stanza accanto

Fernanda Torres, Io sono ancora qui

Kate Winslet, Lee

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musical

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musical

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Migliore attore non protagonista

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Il gladiatore 2

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Miglior sceneggiatura

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Miglior colonna sonora

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Parte due

Emilia Pérez

Il robot selvaggio

Miglior film d’animazione

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Oceania 2

Il robot selvaggio

Wallace and Gromit: Le piume della vendetta

Miglior film internazionale

All We Imagine as Light – Amore a Mumbai

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

Io sono ancora qui

Il seme del fico sacro

Vermiglio

Miglior canzone originale

Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl

Compress/Repress, Challengers

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

Forbidden Road, Better Man

Kiss the Sky, Il robot selvaggio

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Miglior blockbuster

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Il gladiatore 2

Inside Out 2

Il robot selvaggio

Twisters

Wicked

PREMI DELLA TV

Miglior serie drammatica

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Miglior serie commedia o musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Miglior miniserie/tv movie

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redyman, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior attore in una miniserie/tv movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Miglior attrice in una miniserie/tv movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, un miniserie/tv movie

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, un miniserie o un tv movie

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Jeanney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Miglior performance di Stand-Up Comedy

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings