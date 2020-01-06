Golden Globe 2020: ecco la lista completa dei vincitori

Stanotte al Beverly Hilton Hotel sono andati in scena i Golden Globe 2020. Tanti idiscorsi politici, contro Trump e la minaccia della guerra e tanta emozione per la tragedia dei fuochi in Australia e soprattutto le sorprese. 1917 è il Miglior Film drammatico (con Sam Mendes miglior regista), lasciando così Martin Scorsese e tutto il cast di The Irishman completamente a bocca asciutta. Grande vittoria anche per C’era Una Volta ad Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino (e Brad Pitt che lancia una frecciatina a Leo Di Caprio su Titanic) ed è arrivato il primo premio della stagione per il Joker Joaquin Phoenix.

Nella categoria, tv, invece, il grande vincitore per la categoria Drama è stato il tragico Chernobyl ed il suo protagonista Stellan Skarsgård, mentre nella categoria commedia ha conquistato tutto Fleabag di Amazon Prime Video.

Scopri qui la lista completa dei vincitori dei Golden Globe 2020:

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Fleabag”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”) (WINNER)

CINEMA

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“1917” (Universal)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

Best Original Score

“Joker”

Best Director

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Missing Link”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Parasite”