Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.

Love Again

Testo

I never thought that I would find a way out

I never thought I’d hear my heart beat so loud

I can’t believe there’s something left in my chest anymore

But goddamn, you got me in love again

I used to think that I was made out of stone

I used to spend so many nights on my own

I never knew I had it in me to dance anymore

But goddamn, you got me in love again

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] Show me that heaven’s right here, babyTouch me, so I know I’m not crazyNever have I ever met somebody like youUsed to be afraid of love and what it might doBut goddamn, you got me in love again [Chorus] You got me in love againYou got me in love againYou got me in love againAgain [Verse 2] So many nights, my tears fell harder than rainScared I would take my broken heart to the graveI’d rather die than have to live in a storm like beforeBut goddamn, you got me in love again [Pre-Chorus] Show me that heaven’s right here, babyTouch me, so I know I’m not crazyNever have I ever met somebody like youUsed to be afraid of love and what it might doBut goddamn, you got me in love again [Chorus] You got me in love againYou got me in love againYou got me in love againAgain [Refrain] I can’t believe, I can’t believeI finally found someoneI’ll sink my teeth in disbelief‘Cause you’re the one that I wantI can’t believe, I can’t believeI’m not afraid anymoreGoddamn, you got me in love again [Bridge] La-la-la, la-la-laLa-la-la, la-la-laI never thought that I would find a way outI never thought I’d hear my heart beat so loudI can’t believe there’s something left in my chest anymoreOh, goddamn, you got me in love again(We’re in love, we’re in love)(We’re in love, we’re in love, oh, oh) [Refrain] I can’t believe, I can’t believeI finally found someoneI’ll sink my teeth in disbelief‘Cause you’re the one that I wantI can’t believe there’s something left inside my chest anymoreBut goddamn, you got me in love again [Chorus] You got me in love againYou got me in love againYou got me in love again (Again and again)Again (And again and again and again)

