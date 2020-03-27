Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.
Testo
I never thought that I would find a way out
I never thought I’d hear my heart beat so loud
I can’t believe there’s something left in my chest anymore
But goddamn, you got me in love again
I used to think that I was made out of stone
I used to spend so many nights on my own
I never knew I had it in me to dance anymore
But goddamn, you got me in love again
Touch me, so I know I’m not crazy
Never have I ever met somebody like you
Used to be afraid of love and what it might do
But goddamn, you got me in love again [Chorus] You got me in love again
You got me in love again
You got me in love again
Again [Verse 2] So many nights, my tears fell harder than rain
Scared I would take my broken heart to the grave
I’d rather die than have to live in a storm like before
But goddamn, you got me in love again [Pre-Chorus] Show me that heaven’s right here, baby
Touch me, so I know I’m not crazy
Never have I ever met somebody like you
Used to be afraid of love and what it might do
But goddamn, you got me in love again [Chorus] You got me in love again
You got me in love again
You got me in love again
Again [Refrain] I can’t believe, I can’t believe
I finally found someone
I’ll sink my teeth in disbelief
‘Cause you’re the one that I want
I can’t believe, I can’t believe
I’m not afraid anymore
Goddamn, you got me in love again [Bridge] La-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la
I never thought that I would find a way out
I never thought I’d hear my heart beat so loud
I can’t believe there’s something left in my chest anymore
Oh, goddamn, you got me in love again
(We’re in love, we’re in love)
(We’re in love, we’re in love, oh, oh) [Refrain] I can’t believe, I can’t believe
I finally found someone
I’ll sink my teeth in disbelief
‘Cause you’re the one that I want
I can’t believe there’s something left inside my chest anymore
But goddamn, you got me in love again [Chorus] You got me in love again
You got me in love again
You got me in love again (Again and again)
Again (And again and again and again)
Traduzione