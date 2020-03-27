Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione del brano Hallucinate

Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.
Testo
Pocketful of honey and I’m ready to go
No, I ain’t got no money, but I’m letting you know
That I’ma love you like a fool
Breathe you in ’til I hallucinate
Body make you silly, make you do what I want
Oh baby, I can make it pretty, I could string you along
But I’ma love you like a fool
Breathe you in ’til I hallucinate
No, I could never have too much
I’ll breathe you in forever and ever
Hallucinate [Chorus] I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my eyes
And they don’t fade when you come my way
I’m losing my mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind
Mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my [Verse 2] Put you in my hall of fame, middle of the wall
Yeah, you’re my one, my favorite, my ride or die, oh
Yeah, I’ma love you like a fool
Breathe you in ’til I hallucinate [Pre-Chorus] No, I couldn’t live without your touch
No, I could never have too much
I’ll breathe you in forever and ever
Hallucinate [Chorus] I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my eyes
And they don’t fade when you come my way
I’m losing my mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind
Mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my [Bridge] Wanna be right where you are
Let’s go dancing in the dark
Don’t wait, you can push to start, lose control
Kill me slowly with your kiss
Wrap me round your finger tips
Damn, I need another hit
(Make me lose my mind) [Chorus] I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my eyes
And they don’t fade when you come my way
I’m losing my mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind
Mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind
I hallucinate when you call my name
Got stars in my
