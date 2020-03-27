Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione del brano Hallucinate

Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Hallucinate di Dua Lipa

Hallucinate

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo

Pocketful of honey and I’m ready to go

No, I ain’t got no money, but I’m letting you know

That I’ma love you like a fool

Breathe you in ’til I hallucinate

Body make you silly, make you do what I want

Oh baby, I can make it pretty, I could string you along

But I’ma love you like a fool

Breathe you in ’til I hallucinate

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] No, I couldn’t live without your touchNo, I could never have too muchI’ll breathe you in forever and everHallucinate [Chorus] I hallucinate when you call my nameGot stars in my eyesAnd they don’t fade when you come my wayI’m losing my mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mindMi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mindI hallucinate when you call my nameGot stars in my [Verse 2] Put you in my hall of fame, middle of the wallYeah, you’re my one, my favorite, my ride or die, ohYeah, I’ma love you like a foolBreathe you in ’til I hallucinate [Pre-Chorus] No, I couldn’t live without your touchNo, I could never have too muchI’ll breathe you in forever and everHallucinate [Chorus] I hallucinate when you call my nameGot stars in my eyesAnd they don’t fade when you come my wayI’m losing my mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mindMi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mindI hallucinate when you call my nameGot stars in my [Bridge] Wanna be right where you areLet’s go dancing in the darkDon’t wait, you can push to start, lose controlKill me slowly with your kissWrap me round your finger tipsDamn, I need another hit(Make me lose my mind) [Chorus] I hallucinate when you call my nameGot stars in my eyesAnd they don’t fade when you come my wayI’m losing my mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mindMi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mindI hallucinate when you call my nameGot stars in my

<br>