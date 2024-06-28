Camila Cabello – pretty when i cry: video, testo e traduzione

pretty when i cry è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano è stato prodotto da Aaron Shadrow e come molte delle altre tracce, da El Guincho e Jasper Harris.

Il visualizer della canzone

Testo pretty when i cry Camila Cabello

Put on my best dress to see you

You’re sorry, baby? Me too

Least you see me like this when I leave you

I’m still

Pretty when I cry

Pity you don’t want me

Pretty in this light

Glitter falling off me

Pink and blue, diamond eyes

Look at what you lost in me

Still pretty when I cry

Pretty when I cry

Pretty when I cry

Hot when I ride

Look this good out of spite

And burn it in his mind

I’m like,

Everything, everything cool as ice

You just didn’t wanna do me right, that’s nice

And I’m in the mood to fight

Let’s fight

Oh yeah, ooh ahh, made my brown eyes blue

Crazy deja vu

Ahhhh

Again, dancing over you

I’m still

Pretty when I cry

Pity you don’t want me

Pretty in this light

Glitter falling off me

Pink and blue, diamond eyes

Look at what you lost in me

Still pretty when I cry

Pretty when I cry

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited, oh yeah

Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited, oh yeah

Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited, oh yeah

Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited

I’m still

Pretty when I cry

Pity you don’t want me

Pretty in this light

Glitter falling off me

Pink and blue, diamond eyes

Look at what you lost in me

Still pretty when I cry

Pretty when I cry

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Pretty when I

Traduzione

Ho indossato il mio vestito migliore per vederti

Ti dispiace, tesoro? Anche a me

Almeno mi vedrai così quando ti lascerò

Sono ancora

Bella quando piango

Peccato che tu non mi voglia

Bella in questa luce

I brillantini mi cadono addosso

Rosa e blu, occhi di diamante

Guarda cosa hai perso in me

Ancora bella quando piango

Bella quando piango

Bella quando piango

Calda quando cavalco

Sembro così bella per dispetto

E glielo inculco nella mente

Sono come,

Tutto, tutto fresco come il ghiaccio

Non volevi solo farmi bene, è bello

E sono in vena di combattere

Combattiamo

Oh sì, ooh ahh, ho reso i miei occhi marroni blu

Pazzo deja vu

Ahhhh

Ancora una volta, ballando su di te

Sono ancora

Bella quando piango

Peccato che tu non mi voglia

Bella in questa luce

I brillantini mi cadono addosso

Rosa e blu, occhi di diamante

Guarda cosa hai perso in me

Ancora bella quando piango

Bella quando piango

Bella quando piango

Bella quando piango

Bella quando io

Bello quando io

Quando sono carina

Bello quando io

Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato, oh yeah

Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato, oh yeah

Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato, oh yeah

Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato

Sono ancora

Bella quando piango

Peccato che tu non mi voglia

Bella in questa luce

I brillantini mi cadono addosso

Rosa e blu, occhi di diamante

Guarda cosa hai perso in me

Ancora bella quando piango

Bella quando piango

Bella quando piango

Bella quando piango

Bella quando io

Bello quando io

Quando sono carina

Bello quando io

Bello quando io

Bello quando io

Bello quando io

Bello quando io

Bello quando io

Bello quando io

Cosa ne pensate di pretty when i cry di Camila Cabello?