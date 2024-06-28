Camila Cabello – pretty when i cry: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 28 Giugno 2024 pretty when i cry è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano è stato prodotto da Aaron Shadrow e come molte delle altre tracce, da El Guincho e Jasper Harris. Il visualizer della canzone Testo pretty when i cry Camila Cabello Put on my best dress to see you You’re sorry, baby? Me too Least you see me like this when I leave you I’m still Pretty when I cry Pity you don’t want me Pretty in this light Glitter falling off me Pink and blue, diamond eyes Look at what you lost in me Still pretty when I cry Pretty when I cry Pretty when I cry Hot when I ride Look this good out of spite And burn it in his mind I’m like, Everything, everything cool as ice You just didn’t wanna do me right, that’s nice And I’m in the mood to fight Let’s fight Oh yeah, ooh ahh, made my brown eyes blue Crazy deja vu Ahhhh Again, dancing over you I’m still Pretty when I cry Pity you don’t want me Pretty in this light Glitter falling off me Pink and blue, diamond eyes Look at what you lost in me Still pretty when I cry Pretty when I cry Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited, oh yeah Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited, oh yeah Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited, oh yeah Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited I’m still Pretty when I cry Pity you don’t want me Pretty in this light Glitter falling off me Pink and blue, diamond eyes Look at what you lost in me Still pretty when I cry Pretty when I cry Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Pretty when I Traduzione Ho indossato il mio vestito migliore per vederti Ti dispiace, tesoro? Anche a me Almeno mi vedrai così quando ti lascerò Sono ancora Bella quando piango Peccato che tu non mi voglia Bella in questa luce I brillantini mi cadono addosso Rosa e blu, occhi di diamante Guarda cosa hai perso in me Ancora bella quando piango Bella quando piango Bella quando piango Calda quando cavalco Sembro così bella per dispetto E glielo inculco nella mente Sono come, Tutto, tutto fresco come il ghiaccio Non volevi solo farmi bene, è bello E sono in vena di combattere Combattiamo Oh sì, ooh ahh, ho reso i miei occhi marroni blu Pazzo deja vu Ahhhh Ancora una volta, ballando su di te Sono ancora Bella quando piango Peccato che tu non mi voglia Bella in questa luce I brillantini mi cadono addosso Rosa e blu, occhi di diamante Guarda cosa hai perso in me Ancora bella quando piango Bella quando piango Bella quando piango Bella quando piango Bella quando io Bello quando io Quando sono carina Bello quando io Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato, oh yeah Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato, oh yeah Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato, oh yeah Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato Sono ancora Bella quando piango Peccato che tu non mi voglia Bella in questa luce I brillantini mi cadono addosso Rosa e blu, occhi di diamante Guarda cosa hai perso in me Ancora bella quando piango Bella quando piango Bella quando piango Bella quando piango Bella quando io Bello quando io Quando sono carina Bello quando io Bello quando io Bello quando io Bello quando io Bello quando io Bello quando io Bello quando io Cosa ne pensate di pretty when i cry di Camila Cabello?