Camila Cabello – pretty when i cry: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
pretty when i cry è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano è stato prodotto da Aaron Shadrow e come molte delle altre tracce, da El Guincho e Jasper Harris.

Il visualizer della canzone

Testo pretty when i cry Camila Cabello

Put on my best dress to see you
You’re sorry, baby? Me too
Least you see me like this when I leave you

I’m still
Pretty when I cry
Pity you don’t want me
Pretty in this light
Glitter falling off me

Pink and blue, diamond eyes
Look at what you lost in me
Still pretty when I cry
Pretty when I cry

Pretty when I cry
Hot when I ride
Look this good out of spite
And burn it in his mind

I’m like,
Everything, everything cool as ice
You just didn’t wanna do me right, that’s nice
And I’m in the mood to fight
Let’s fight

Oh yeah, ooh ahh, made my brown eyes blue
Crazy deja vu
Ahhhh
Again, dancing over you

I’m still
Pretty when I cry
Pity you don’t want me
Pretty in this light
Glitter falling off me

Pink and blue, diamond eyes
Look at what you lost in me
Still pretty when I cry
Pretty when I cry

Pretty when I
Pretty when I
Pretty when I

Pretty when I
Pretty when I
Pretty when I

Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited, oh yeah
Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited, oh yeah
Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited, oh yeah
Unlimited when that sun sets, unlimited

I’m still
Pretty when I cry
Pity you don’t want me
Pretty in this light
Glitter falling off me

Pink and blue, diamond eyes
Look at what you lost in me
Still pretty when I cry
Pretty when I cry

Pretty when I
Pretty when I
Pretty when I

Pretty when I
Pretty when I
Pretty when I

Pretty when I
Pretty when I
Pretty when I

Pretty when I
Pretty when I
Pretty when I

Traduzione

Ho indossato il mio vestito migliore per vederti
Ti dispiace, tesoro? Anche a me
Almeno mi vedrai così quando ti lascerò

Sono ancora
Bella quando piango
Peccato che tu non mi voglia
Bella in questa luce
I brillantini mi cadono addosso

Rosa e blu, occhi di diamante
Guarda cosa hai perso in me
Ancora bella quando piango
Bella quando piango

Bella quando piango
Calda quando cavalco
Sembro così bella per dispetto
E glielo inculco nella mente

Sono come,
Tutto, tutto fresco come il ghiaccio
Non volevi solo farmi bene, è bello
E sono in vena di combattere
Combattiamo

Oh sì, ooh ahh, ho reso i miei occhi marroni blu
Pazzo deja vu
Ahhhh
Ancora una volta, ballando su di te

Sono ancora
Bella quando piango
Peccato che tu non mi voglia
Bella in questa luce
I brillantini mi cadono addosso

Rosa e blu, occhi di diamante
Guarda cosa hai perso in me
Ancora bella quando piango
Bella quando piango

Bella quando piango
Bella quando piango
Bella quando io

Bello quando io
Quando sono carina
Bello quando io

Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato, oh yeah
Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato, oh yeah
Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato, oh yeah
Illimitata quando il sole tramonta, illimitato

Sono ancora
Bella quando piango
Peccato che tu non mi voglia
Bella in questa luce
I brillantini mi cadono addosso

Rosa e blu, occhi di diamante
Guarda cosa hai perso in me
Ancora bella quando piango
Bella quando piango

Bella quando piango
Bella quando piango
Bella quando io

Bello quando io
Quando sono carina
Bello quando io

Bello quando io
Bello quando io
Bello quando io

Bello quando io
Bello quando io
Bello quando io

Cosa ne pensate di pretty when i cry di Camila Cabello?

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

