Camila Cabello – B.O.A.T.: video, testo e traduzione

B.O.A.T. è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano è stato prodotto da Daniel Aged, El Guincho e Jasper Harris.

B.O.A.T sta per “best of all time” ed è una ballata sulla fase di riflessione riguardo una rottura di tipo sentimentale. Inevitabile pensare che si riferisca alla fine della storia tra Camila e Shawn Mendes.

Il visualizer della canzone

Testo B.O.A.T. Camila Cabello

Lying in bed

Replaying the shit you said

Ever regret all the messing with my head?

‘Cause I’ve been thinking

You’d never give me peace of mind, so I had to give it to myself

You never think it’s the right time until I’m good with someone else

You’d probably have me for a lifetime, if you didn’t need some help

I wish,

I wish,

I wish you’d say

You were right

That I want you when you’re not mine

And just when I think I know how to live without you

I forget why I try

You were right

And I fucked up, baby, big time

And just when I think I could fall in love without you

I forget why I try

You were the best of all time

Texts I won’t send

We both know how that shit ends

Trying again

Too jealous to just be friends

‘Cuz now I’m thinking

You’d never ask me who I’m giving all of my body to now

You never ask me ‘bout these nights,

Baby I pray that you find out

You couldn’t give me your heart, boy

Go and eat your heart out

I wish you’d say

You were right

That I want you when you’re not mine

And just when I think I know how to live without you

I forget why I try

You were right

And I fucked up, baby, big time

And just when I think I could fall in love without you

I forget why I try

You were the best of all time

Traduzione

Sdraiata a letto

Ripensando alle s***zate che hai detto

Non ti sei mai pentito di tutto il casino che ho fatto nella mia testa?

Perché ho pensato

Non mi daresti mai la pace della mente, così ho dovuto darla a me stessa

Non pensi mai che sia il momento giusto finché non sto bene con qualcun altro

Probabilmente mi avresti per tutta la vita, se non avessi bisogno di aiuto

Vorrei,

Vorrei,

Vorrei che tu dicessi

Che avevi ragione

Che ti voglio quando non sei mio

E proprio quando penso di sapere come vivere senza di te

dimentico perché ci provo

Avevi ragione

E ho fatto una c**ata, baby, di quelle grosse

E proprio quando penso di potermi innamorare senza di te

dimentico perché ci provo

Sei stato il migliore di tutti i tempi

Non manderò messaggi

Sappiamo entrambi come finisce questa m***a

Ci sto provando di nuovo

Troppo gelosa per essere solo un’ amica

Perché ora sto pensando

Non mi chiederesti mai a chi sto dando tutto il mio corpo adesso

Non mi chiedi mai di queste notti,

Baby, prego che tu lo scopra

Non sei riuscito a darmi il tuo cuore, ragazzo

Vai a mangiare il tuo cuore

Vorrei che tu dicessi

Che avevi ragione

Che ti voglio anche se non sei mio

E proprio quando penso di sapere come vivere senza di te

dimentico perché ci provo

Avevi ragione

E ho fatto una c***ata, baby, di quelle grosse

E proprio quando penso di potermi innamorare senza di te

dimentico perché ci provo

Sei stato il migliore di tutti i tempi

Cosa ne pensate di B.O.A.T. di Camila Cabello?