Camila Cabello – B.O.A.T.: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
B.O.A.T. è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano è stato prodotto da Daniel Aged, El Guincho e Jasper Harris.

B.O.A.T sta per “best of all time” ed è una ballata sulla fase di riflessione riguardo una rottura di tipo sentimentale. Inevitabile pensare che si riferisca alla fine della storia tra Camila e Shawn Mendes.

Il visualizer della canzone

Testo B.O.A.T. Camila Cabello

Lying in bed
Replaying the shit you said
Ever regret all the messing with my head?

‘Cause I’ve been thinking
You’d never give me peace of mind, so I had to give it to myself
You never think it’s the right time until I’m good with someone else
You’d probably have me for a lifetime, if you didn’t need some help
I wish,
I wish,
I wish you’d say

You were right
That I want you when you’re not mine
And just when I think I know how to live without you
I forget why I try

You were right
And I fucked up, baby, big time
And just when I think I could fall in love without you
I forget why I try
You were the best of all time

Texts I won’t send
We both know how that shit ends
Trying again
Too jealous to just be friends

‘Cuz now I’m thinking
You’d never ask me who I’m giving all of my body to now
You never ask me ‘bout these nights,
Baby I pray that you find out
You couldn’t give me your heart, boy
Go and eat your heart out

I wish you’d say
You were right
That I want you when you’re not mine
And just when I think I know how to live without you
I forget why I try

You were right
And I fucked up, baby, big time
And just when I think I could fall in love without you
I forget why I try
You were the best of all time

Traduzione

Sdraiata a letto
Ripensando alle s***zate che hai detto
Non ti sei mai pentito di tutto il casino che ho fatto nella mia testa?

Perché ho pensato
Non mi daresti mai la pace della mente, così ho dovuto darla a me stessa
Non pensi mai che sia il momento giusto finché non sto bene con qualcun altro
Probabilmente mi avresti per tutta la vita, se non avessi bisogno di aiuto
Vorrei,
Vorrei,
Vorrei che tu dicessi

Che avevi ragione
Che ti voglio quando non sei mio
E proprio quando penso di sapere come vivere senza di te
dimentico perché ci provo

Avevi ragione
E ho fatto una c**ata, baby, di quelle grosse
E proprio quando penso di potermi innamorare senza di te
dimentico perché ci provo
Sei stato il migliore di tutti i tempi

Non manderò messaggi
Sappiamo entrambi come finisce questa m***a
Ci sto provando di nuovo
Troppo gelosa per essere solo un’ amica

Perché ora sto pensando
Non mi chiederesti mai a chi sto dando tutto il mio corpo adesso
Non mi chiedi mai di queste notti,
Baby, prego che tu lo scopra
Non sei riuscito a darmi il tuo cuore, ragazzo
Vai a mangiare il tuo cuore

Vorrei che tu dicessi
Che avevi ragione
Che ti voglio anche se non sei mio
E proprio quando penso di sapere come vivere senza di te
dimentico perché ci provo

Avevi ragione
E ho fatto una c***ata, baby, di quelle grosse
E proprio quando penso di potermi innamorare senza di te
dimentico perché ci provo
Sei stato il migliore di tutti i tempi

Cosa ne pensate di B.O.A.T. di Camila Cabello?

