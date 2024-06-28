Camila Cabello – B.O.A.T.: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 28 Giugno 2024 B.O.A.T. è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano è stato prodotto da Daniel Aged, El Guincho e Jasper Harris. B.O.A.T sta per “best of all time” ed è una ballata sulla fase di riflessione riguardo una rottura di tipo sentimentale. Inevitabile pensare che si riferisca alla fine della storia tra Camila e Shawn Mendes. Il visualizer della canzone Testo B.O.A.T. Camila Cabello Lying in bed Replaying the shit you said Ever regret all the messing with my head? ‘Cause I’ve been thinking You’d never give me peace of mind, so I had to give it to myself You never think it’s the right time until I’m good with someone else You’d probably have me for a lifetime, if you didn’t need some help I wish, I wish, I wish you’d say You were right That I want you when you’re not mine And just when I think I know how to live without you I forget why I try You were right And I fucked up, baby, big time And just when I think I could fall in love without you I forget why I try You were the best of all time Texts I won’t send We both know how that shit ends Trying again Too jealous to just be friends ‘Cuz now I’m thinking You’d never ask me who I’m giving all of my body to now You never ask me ‘bout these nights, Baby I pray that you find out You couldn’t give me your heart, boy Go and eat your heart out I wish you’d say You were right That I want you when you’re not mine And just when I think I know how to live without you I forget why I try You were right And I fucked up, baby, big time And just when I think I could fall in love without you I forget why I try You were the best of all time Traduzione Sdraiata a letto Ripensando alle s***zate che hai detto Non ti sei mai pentito di tutto il casino che ho fatto nella mia testa? Perché ho pensato Non mi daresti mai la pace della mente, così ho dovuto darla a me stessa Non pensi mai che sia il momento giusto finché non sto bene con qualcun altro Probabilmente mi avresti per tutta la vita, se non avessi bisogno di aiuto Vorrei, Vorrei, Vorrei che tu dicessi Che avevi ragione Che ti voglio quando non sei mio E proprio quando penso di sapere come vivere senza di te dimentico perché ci provo Avevi ragione E ho fatto una c**ata, baby, di quelle grosse E proprio quando penso di potermi innamorare senza di te dimentico perché ci provo Sei stato il migliore di tutti i tempi Non manderò messaggi Sappiamo entrambi come finisce questa m***a Ci sto provando di nuovo Troppo gelosa per essere solo un’ amica Perché ora sto pensando Non mi chiederesti mai a chi sto dando tutto il mio corpo adesso Non mi chiedi mai di queste notti, Baby, prego che tu lo scopra Non sei riuscito a darmi il tuo cuore, ragazzo Vai a mangiare il tuo cuore Vorrei che tu dicessi Che avevi ragione Che ti voglio anche se non sei mio E proprio quando penso di sapere come vivere senza di te dimentico perché ci provo Avevi ragione E ho fatto una c***ata, baby, di quelle grosse E proprio quando penso di potermi innamorare senza di te dimentico perché ci provo Sei stato il migliore di tutti i tempi Cosa ne pensate di B.O.A.T. di Camila Cabello?