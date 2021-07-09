Billie Eilish – NDA: Audio, testo e traduzione della canzone scritto da Laura Boni 9 Luglio 2021 Billie Eilish ha pubblicato il quinto brano estratto dal suo nuovo disco, scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di NDA. La cantante americana si sta infatti preparando a pubblicare l’album Happier Than Ever il prossimo 30 luglio. E’ stato scritto e prodotto dalla 19enne Billie Eilish e dal fratello FINNEAS a Los Angeles e conterrà 16 tracce tra cui i singoli già pubblicati Therefore I Am, my future, Your Power, brano accompagnato da un video diretto da Billie e girato nella Simi Valley. Di recente è uscito anche il nuovo singolo Lost Cause. Ascolta il disco di BillieEilish in streaming su Amazon Music! Tracklist di Happier than Ever, in uscita il 30 luglio: 1. Getting Older 2. I Didn’t Change My Number 3. Billie Bossa Nova 4. my future 5. Oxytocin 6. GOLDWING 7. Lost Cause 8. Halley’s Comet 9. Not My Responsibility 10. OverHeated 11. Everybody Dies 12. Your Power 13. NDA 14. Therefore I Am 15. Happier Than Ever 16. Male Fantasy Ascolta NDA: Testo di NDA di Billie Eilish: [Verse 1] Did you think I’d show up in a limousine? (No) Had to save my money for security Got a stalker walkin’ up and down the street Says he’s Satan and he’d like to meet I bought a secret house when I was seventeen Haven’t had a party since I got the keys Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay On his way out I made him sign an NDA, mm Yeah, I made him sign an NDA Once was good enough ‘Cause I don’t want him having shit to say-ay, ayy, ayy, ayy-ayy [Chorus] You couldn’t save me, but you can’t let me go, oh, no I can crave you, but you don’t need to know, oh-oh [Verse 2] Mm-mm, mm-mm Thirty under thirty for another year (Another year) I can barely go outside, I think I hate it herе (Think I hate it here) Maybе I should think about a new career Somewhere in Kaua’i where I can disappear I’ve been havin’ fun (Fun, fun, fun) gettin’ older now Didn’t change my number, made him shut his mouth At least I gave him something he can cry about I thought about my future, but I want it now, oh-oh Want it now, mm-mm-mm You can’t keep me up [Chorus] You couldn’t save me, but you can’t let me go, oh, no I can crave you, but you don’t need to know, oh-oh [Outro] Did I take it too far? (Did I take it too far?) Now I know what you are (Are) You hit me so hard (So hard) I saw stars Think I took it too far (Too far) When I sold you my heart (My heart) How’d it get so dark? (So dark) I saw stars (I saw stars) Stars (Stars) Traduzione di NDA di Billie Eilish: [Verse 1] Pensavi che mi sarei presentata in limosine? (No) Devo risparmiare per la sicurezza ho un stalker che cammina lungo la via dice che è Satana e che vorrebbe incontrarmi ho comprato una casa segreta quando avevo 17 anni non ci ho ancora fatto una festa da quando ho le chiavi ci ho invitato un ragazzo carino, ma non poteva restare mentre usciva gli ho fatto firmare un NDA, mm si gli ho fatto firmare un NDA una volta è bastato perché non voglio che vada in giro a dire cose, ayy, ayy, ayy-ayy [Chorus] Avresti potuto salvarmi, ma non puoi lasciarmi andare, oh, no posso desiderarti, ma non devi saperlo, oh-oh [Verse 2] Mm-mm, mm-mm Un altro anno dei 30 sotto i 20 (un altro anno) posso a malapena uscire, penso di odiare stare qui (penso di odiare stare qui) forse dovrei pensare ad una nuova carriera da quale parte in Kaua’i dove posso scomparire Mi sono divertita (divertita, divertita, divertita) a crescere non cambiato numero, fargli chiudere la bocca Almeno gli ho dato qualcosa per cui piangere ho pensato al mio futuro, ma lo voglio adessow, oh-oh lo voglio adesso, mm-mm-mm non puoi stare al passo [Chorus] Avresti potuto salvarmi, ma non puoi lasciarmi andare, oh, no posso desiderarti, ma non devi saperlo, oh-oh [Outro] Sono andata troppo oltre? (Sono andata troppo oltre?) Ora so cosa sei (sei) Colpiscimi forte (così forte) ho visto le stelle penso di essere andata troppo oltre (troppo oltre) quando ti ho venduto il mio cuore (il mio cuore) com’è diventato così buio? (così buio) ho visto le stelle (ho visto le stelle) le stelle (le stelle )