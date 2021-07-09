Billie Eilish – NDA: Audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Billie Eilish ha pubblicato il quinto brano estratto dal suo nuovo disco, scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di NDA.

La cantante americana si sta infatti preparando a pubblicare l’album Happier Than Ever il prossimo 30 luglio. E’ stato scritto e prodotto dalla 19enne Billie Eilish e dal fratello FINNEAS a Los Angeles e conterrà 16 tracce tra cui i singoli già pubblicati Therefore I Am, my future, Your Power, brano accompagnato da un video diretto da Billie e girato nella Simi Valley. Di recente è uscito anche il nuovo singolo Lost Cause.

Tracklist di Happier than Ever, in uscita il 30 luglio:

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

Ascolta NDA:

Testo di NDA di Billie Eilish:

[Verse 1]

Did you think I’d show up in a limousine? (No)

Had to save my money for security

Got a stalker walkin’ up and down the street

Says he’s Satan and he’d like to meet

I bought a secret house when I was seventeen

Haven’t had a party since I got the keys

Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay

On his way out I made him sign an NDA, mm

Yeah, I made him sign an NDA

Once was good enough

‘Cause I don’t want him having shit to say-ay, ayy, ayy, ayy-ayy

[Chorus]

You couldn’t save me, but you can’t let me go, oh, no

I can crave you, but you don’t need to know, oh-oh

[Verse 2]

Mm-mm, mm-mm

Thirty under thirty for another year (Another year)

I can barely go outside, I think I hate it herе (Think I hate it here)

Maybе I should think about a new career

Somewhere in Kaua’i where I can disappear

I’ve been havin’ fun (Fun, fun, fun) gettin’ older now

Didn’t change my number, made him shut his mouth

At least I gave him something he can cry about

I thought about my future, but I want it now, oh-oh

Want it now, mm-mm-mm

You can’t keep me up

[Chorus]

You couldn’t save me, but you can’t let me go, oh, no

I can crave you, but you don’t need to know, oh-oh

[Outro]

Did I take it too far? (Did I take it too far?)

Now I know what you are (Are)

You hit me so hard (So hard)

I saw stars

Think I took it too far (Too far)

When I sold you my heart (My heart)

How’d it get so dark? (So dark)

I saw stars (I saw stars)

Stars (Stars)

Traduzione di NDA di Billie Eilish:

[Verse 1]

Pensavi che mi sarei presentata in limosine? (No)

Devo risparmiare per la sicurezza

ho un stalker che cammina lungo la via

dice che è Satana e che vorrebbe incontrarmi

ho comprato una casa segreta quando avevo 17 anni

non ci ho ancora fatto una festa da quando ho le chiavi

ci ho invitato un ragazzo carino, ma non poteva restare

mentre usciva gli ho fatto firmare un NDA, mm

si gli ho fatto firmare un NDA

una volta è bastato

perché non voglio che vada in giro a dire cose, ayy, ayy, ayy-ayy

[Chorus]

Avresti potuto salvarmi, ma non puoi lasciarmi andare, oh, no

posso desiderarti, ma non devi saperlo, oh-oh

[Verse 2]

Mm-mm, mm-mm

Un altro anno dei 30 sotto i 20 (un altro anno)

posso a malapena uscire, penso di odiare stare qui (penso di odiare stare qui)

forse dovrei pensare ad una nuova carriera

da quale parte in Kaua’i dove posso scomparire

Mi sono divertita (divertita, divertita, divertita) a crescere

non cambiato numero, fargli chiudere la bocca

Almeno gli ho dato qualcosa per cui piangere

ho pensato al mio futuro, ma lo voglio adessow, oh-oh

lo voglio adesso, mm-mm-mm

non puoi stare al passo

[Chorus]

Avresti potuto salvarmi, ma non puoi lasciarmi andare, oh, no

posso desiderarti, ma non devi saperlo, oh-oh

[Outro]

Sono andata troppo oltre? (Sono andata troppo oltre?)

Ora so cosa sei (sei)

Colpiscimi forte (così forte)

ho visto le stelle

penso di essere andata troppo oltre (troppo oltre)

quando ti ho venduto il mio cuore (il mio cuore)

com’è diventato così buio? (così buio)

ho visto le stelle (ho visto le stelle)

le stelle (le stelle )