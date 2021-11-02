X Factor 2021: testo e traduzione di Fire di Fellow

Fire di Fellow è uno dei 12 inediti presentati in occasione della prima puntata dei Live di X Factor 2021 trasmessa su Sky Uno.

Federico Castello, 21 anni di Torino, è un cantautore dai capelli riccissimi e dalla voce soul che canta sia in italiano che in inglese; ha una voce che sembra classica pur risultando attuale. È grande fan di Mika e fa parte del roster dell’artista britannico di origini libanesi.

Testo Fire di Fellow

Your colourful world won’t turn

Into grey

No one’s ever going to

Take you away

You’re shattered on the ground

You’re shattered on the ground

You’re shattered on the ground, no living

You would leave and run

You would leave and run

You would leave and run

We fell in love so fast

But nothing will bring us back

I promised I wouldn’t let you go

Can’t you see there’s a fire

There’s a fire

Running inside of him, my Lord

There’s a fire

There’s a fire

And the flames are gonna burn it all

My, my mind has gone crazy

It can’t get used to the idea of not having you here

I’ve gone mad,

I’ve gone mad

You said the sunflowers sadly look down

When they can’t see the sun, when the sun isn’t up

Now it belongs to us

They say there’s nothing we can do

There is nothing no, there is nothing no

But I’m not gonna sit and lie to myself as I have no control

So I’m gonna stand and fight

Before the flames will swallow us all

Can’t you see there’s a fire

There’s a fire

Running inside of him, my Lord

There’s a fire

There’s a fire

And the flames are gonna burn it all

Take my arms, run away

Don’t look back, leave this place

Come with me and we will find

Somewhere to go, a place to hide

We’ll start it all back again

From zero through a new way

But tonight you won’t be alone

There’s a fire, there’s a fire

There’s a fire, there’s a fire

And the flames are gonna burn it all

Can’t you see there’s a fire

There’s a fire

Running inside of him, my Lord

No one’s ever gonna take you

No one’s ever gonna take you away

Traduzione Fire di Fellow

Il tuo mondo colorato non cambierà

nel grigio

Nessuno lo farà mai

Portarti via

Sei frantumato a terra

Sei frantumato a terra

Sei in frantumi a terra, senza vita

Te ne andresti e scapperesti

Te ne andresti e scapperesti

Te ne andresti e scapperesti

Ci siamo innamorati così in fretta

Ma niente ci riporterà indietro

Ho promesso che non ti avrei lasciata andare

Non vedi che c’è un incendio?

C’è un incendio

Correndo dentro di lui, mio ​​Signore

C’è un incendio

C’è un incendio

E le fiamme bruceranno tutto

La mia, la mia mente è impazzita

Non può abituarsi all’idea di non averti qui

sono impazzito,

sono diventato matto

Hai detto che i girasoli guardano tristemente in basso

Quando non possono vedere il sole, quando il sole non è alto

Ora appartiene a noi

Dicono che non possiamo fare niente

Non c’è niente no, non c’è niente no

Ma non mi siederò e mentirò a me stesso perché non ho alcun controllo

Quindi mi alzerò e combatterò

Prima che le fiamme ci inghiottiranno tutti

Non vedi che c’è un incendio?

C’è un incendio

Correndo dentro di lui, mio ​​Signore

C’è un incendio

C’è un incendio

E le fiamme bruceranno tutto

Prendi le mie braccia, scappa

Non guardare indietro, lascia questo posto

Vieni con me e lo troveremo

Un posto dove andare, un posto dove nascondersi

Ricominceremo tutto da capo

Da zero attraverso un nuovo modo

Ma stanotte non sarai solo

C’è un incendio, c’è un incendio

C’è un incendio, c’è un incendio

E le fiamme bruceranno tutto

Non vedi che c’è un incendio?

C’è un incendio

Correndo dentro di lui, mio ​​Signore

Nessuno ti prenderà mai

Nessuno ti porterà mai via