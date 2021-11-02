X Factor 2021: testo e traduzione di Fire di Fellow scritto da Giovanna Codella 2 Novembre 2021 Fire di Fellow è uno dei 12 inediti presentati in occasione della prima puntata dei Live di X Factor 2021 trasmessa su Sky Uno. Federico Castello, 21 anni di Torino, è un cantautore dai capelli riccissimi e dalla voce soul che canta sia in italiano che in inglese; ha una voce che sembra classica pur risultando attuale. È grande fan di Mika e fa parte del roster dell’artista britannico di origini libanesi. Testo Fire di Fellow Your colourful world won’t turn Into grey No one’s ever going to Take you away You’re shattered on the ground You’re shattered on the ground You’re shattered on the ground, no living You would leave and run You would leave and run You would leave and run We fell in love so fast But nothing will bring us back I promised I wouldn’t let you go Can’t you see there’s a fire There’s a fire Running inside of him, my Lord There’s a fire There’s a fire And the flames are gonna burn it all My, my mind has gone crazy It can’t get used to the idea of not having you here I’ve gone mad, I’ve gone mad You said the sunflowers sadly look down When they can’t see the sun, when the sun isn’t up Now it belongs to us They say there’s nothing we can do There is nothing no, there is nothing no But I’m not gonna sit and lie to myself as I have no control So I’m gonna stand and fight Before the flames will swallow us all Can’t you see there’s a fire There’s a fire Running inside of him, my Lord There’s a fire There’s a fire And the flames are gonna burn it all Take my arms, run away Don’t look back, leave this place Come with me and we will find Somewhere to go, a place to hide We’ll start it all back again From zero through a new way But tonight you won’t be alone There’s a fire, there’s a fire There’s a fire, there’s a fire And the flames are gonna burn it all Can’t you see there’s a fire There’s a fire Running inside of him, my Lord No one’s ever gonna take you No one’s ever gonna take you away Traduzione Fire di Fellow Il tuo mondo colorato non cambierà nel grigio Nessuno lo farà mai Portarti via Sei frantumato a terra Sei frantumato a terra Sei in frantumi a terra, senza vita Te ne andresti e scapperesti Te ne andresti e scapperesti Te ne andresti e scapperesti Ci siamo innamorati così in fretta Ma niente ci riporterà indietro Ho promesso che non ti avrei lasciata andare Non vedi che c’è un incendio? C’è un incendio Correndo dentro di lui, mio Signore C’è un incendio C’è un incendio E le fiamme bruceranno tutto La mia, la mia mente è impazzita Non può abituarsi all’idea di non averti qui sono impazzito, sono diventato matto Hai detto che i girasoli guardano tristemente in basso Quando non possono vedere il sole, quando il sole non è alto Ora appartiene a noi Dicono che non possiamo fare niente Non c’è niente no, non c’è niente no Ma non mi siederò e mentirò a me stesso perché non ho alcun controllo Quindi mi alzerò e combatterò Prima che le fiamme ci inghiottiranno tutti Non vedi che c’è un incendio? C’è un incendio Correndo dentro di lui, mio Signore C’è un incendio C’è un incendio E le fiamme bruceranno tutto Prendi le mie braccia, scappa Non guardare indietro, lascia questo posto Vieni con me e lo troveremo Un posto dove andare, un posto dove nascondersi Ricominceremo tutto da capo Da zero attraverso un nuovo modo Ma stanotte non sarai solo C’è un incendio, c’è un incendio C’è un incendio, c’è un incendio E le fiamme bruceranno tutto Non vedi che c’è un incendio? C’è un incendio Correndo dentro di lui, mio Signore Nessuno ti prenderà mai Nessuno ti porterà mai via