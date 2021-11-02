GingerGeneration.it

X Factor 2021: testo e traduzione di Fire di Fellow

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Fire di Fellow è uno dei 12 inediti presentati in occasione della prima puntata dei Live di  X Factor 2021 trasmessa su Sky Uno.

Federico Castello, 21 anni di Torino, è un cantautore dai capelli riccissimi e dalla voce soul che canta sia in italiano che in inglese; ha una voce che sembra classica pur risultando attuale. È grande fan di Mika e fa parte del roster dell’artista britannico di origini libanesi.

Testo Fire di Fellow

Your colourful world won’t turn
Into grey
No one’s ever going to
Take you away
You’re shattered on the ground
You’re shattered on the ground
You’re shattered on the ground, no living
You would leave and run
You would leave and run
You would leave and run

We fell in love so fast
But nothing will bring us back
I promised I wouldn’t let you go
Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all
My, my mind has gone crazy
It can’t get used to the idea of not having you here
I’ve gone mad,
I’ve gone mad

You said the sunflowers sadly look down
When they can’t see the sun, when the sun isn’t up
Now it belongs to us
They say there’s nothing we can do
There is nothing no, there is nothing no
But I’m not gonna sit and lie to myself as I have no control
So I’m gonna stand and fight

Before the flames will swallow us all

Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all

Take my arms, run away
Don’t look back, leave this place
Come with me and we will find
Somewhere to go, a place to hide
We’ll start it all back again
From zero through a new way
But tonight you won’t be alone
There’s a fire, there’s a fire
There’s a fire, there’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all

Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
No one’s ever gonna take you
No one’s ever gonna take you away

Traduzione Fire di Fellow

Il tuo mondo colorato non cambierà
nel grigio
Nessuno lo farà mai
Portarti via
Sei frantumato a terra
Sei frantumato a terra
Sei in frantumi a terra, senza vita
Te ne andresti e scapperesti
Te ne andresti e scapperesti
Te ne andresti e scapperesti

Ci siamo innamorati così in fretta
Ma niente ci riporterà indietro
Ho promesso che non ti avrei lasciata andare
Non vedi che c’è un incendio?
C’è un incendio
Correndo dentro di lui, mio ​​Signore
C’è un incendio
C’è un incendio
E le fiamme bruceranno tutto
La mia, la mia mente è impazzita
Non può abituarsi all’idea di non averti qui
sono impazzito,
sono diventato matto

Hai detto che i girasoli guardano tristemente in basso
Quando non possono vedere il sole, quando il sole non è alto
Ora appartiene a noi
Dicono che non possiamo fare niente
Non c’è niente no, non c’è niente no
Ma non mi siederò e mentirò a me stesso perché non ho alcun controllo
Quindi mi alzerò e combatterò

Prima che le fiamme ci inghiottiranno tutti

Non vedi che c’è un incendio?
C’è un incendio
Correndo dentro di lui, mio ​​Signore
C’è un incendio
C’è un incendio
E le fiamme bruceranno tutto

Prendi le mie braccia, scappa
Non guardare indietro, lascia questo posto
Vieni con me e lo troveremo
Un posto dove andare, un posto dove nascondersi
Ricominceremo tutto da capo
Da zero attraverso un nuovo modo
Ma stanotte non sarai solo
C’è un incendio, c’è un incendio
C’è un incendio, c’è un incendio
E le fiamme bruceranno tutto

Non vedi che c’è un incendio?
C’è un incendio
Correndo dentro di lui, mio ​​Signore
Nessuno ti prenderà mai
Nessuno ti porterà mai via

