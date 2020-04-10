Emma Muscat: video, testo e traduzione di Turn Back Time

Emma Muscat, cantante maltese di Amici 17, ha voluto condividere con tutti i suoi fan lo spoiler di un nuovo videoclip musicale. La canzone si intitola Turn Back Time e il video è stato realizzato prima della quarantena. “Turn Back Time – Un regalo per voi”, scrive Emma su Instagram.

Anteprima video di Turn Back Time

Testo di Turn Back Time di Emma Muscat

Don’t look back it’s hard to see

You played with my fragility

Only thinking bout your selfish needs

Now I’ve found a safe place for me

Where I can face reality

Even though inside I,

I wish I could turn back time

So you’d you’d maybe realize

No matter how hard you try nobody else

Can keep me out your mind

I wish I could turn back time

And make everything alright

No matter how hard you try nobody else

Can keep me out your mind

And make everything alright

No matter how hard you try nobody else

Can keep me out your mind

Traduzione di Turn Back Time

Non guardare indietro è difficile vedere

Hai giocato con la mia fragilità

Pensando solo ai tuoi bisogni egoisti

Adesso ho trovato un posto sicuro per me

Dove posso affrontare la realtà

Anche se dentro di me

Vorrei tornare indietro nel tempo

Così che tu possa renderti conto

Che non importa quanto ci provi nessun’altra

Può tenermi fuori dalla tua mente

Vorrei tornare indietro nel tempo

Per rendere tutto giusto

Non importa quanto ci provi, nessun’altra

Può tenermi fuori dalla tua mente

Per rendere tutto giusto

Non importa quanto ci provi, nessun’altra

Può tenermi fuori dalla tua mente