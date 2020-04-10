Emma Muscat: video, testo e traduzione di Turn Back Time

Emma Muscat, cantante maltese di Amici 17, ha voluto condividere con tutti i suoi fan lo spoiler di un nuovo videoclip musicale. La canzone si intitola Turn Back Time e il video è stato realizzato prima della quarantena. “Turn Back Time – Un regalo per voi”, scrive Emma su Instagram.
Anteprima video di Turn Back Time
View this post on Instagram
Turn Back Time – Un regalo per voi 💝 𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗢 Non guardare indietro è difficile vedere Hai giocato con la mia fragilità Pensando solo ai tuoi bisogni egoisti Adesso ho trovato un posto sicuro per me Dove posso affrontare la realtà Anche se dentro di me Vorrei tornare indietro nel tempo Così che tu possa renderti conto Che non importa quanto ci provi nessun’altra Può tenermi fuori dalla tua mente Vorrei tornare indietro nel tempo Per rendere tutto giusto Non importa quanto ci provi, nessun’altra Può tenermi fuori dalla tua mente —————————————— 𝐋𝐘𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐒 Don’t look back it’s hard to see You played with my fragility Only thinking bout your selfish needs Now I’ve found a safe place for me Where I can face reality Even though inside I, I wish I could turn back time So you’d you’d maybe realize No matter how hard you try nobody else Can keep me out your mind I wish I could turn back time And make everything alright No matter how hard you try nobody else Can keep me out your mind Produzione: @_dima_prod Video: @luke__bedford @warnermusicitaly @krishnamusicgroup @smilax_publishing
Testo di Turn Back Time di Emma Muscat
Don’t look back it’s hard to see
You played with my fragility
Only thinking bout your selfish needs
Now I’ve found a safe place for me
Where I can face reality
Even though inside I,
I wish I could turn back time
So you’d you’d maybe realize
No matter how hard you try nobody else
Can keep me out your mind
I wish I could turn back time
And make everything alright
No matter how hard you try nobody else
Can keep me out your mind
And make everything alright
No matter how hard you try nobody else
Can keep me out your mind
Traduzione di Turn Back Time
Non guardare indietro è difficile vedere
Hai giocato con la mia fragilità
Pensando solo ai tuoi bisogni egoisti
Adesso ho trovato un posto sicuro per me
Dove posso affrontare la realtà
Anche se dentro di me
Vorrei tornare indietro nel tempo
Così che tu possa renderti conto
Che non importa quanto ci provi nessun’altra
Può tenermi fuori dalla tua mente
Vorrei tornare indietro nel tempo
Per rendere tutto giusto
Non importa quanto ci provi, nessun’altra
Può tenermi fuori dalla tua mente
Per rendere tutto giusto
Non importa quanto ci provi, nessun’altra
Può tenermi fuori dalla tua mente