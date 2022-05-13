Emma Muscat: audio, testo e traduzione di Thank you scritto da Giovanna Codella 13 Maggio 2022 Thank you è una delle tracce del nuovo EP di Emma Muscat in uscita oggi, 13 maggio: I am Emma. Il progetto contiene anche il brano I am what I am con cui Emma partecipa alla seconda semifinale di Eurovision Song Contest 2022 rappresentando Malta, il suo Paese d’origine. Ecco la nostra video intervista in cui la cantante e pianista maltese, nonché ex allieva del talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi, spiega il significato del suo pezzo presentato a ESC. Audio Thank you di Emma Muscat Testo Thank you di Emma Muscat You make me crazy Got me fallin’ to my knees You’re so amazin’ You were always there for me Through thick and thin, We’ll always win Forever us against the world As long as your heart is mine, That’s all I need My love for you is a waterfall of roses How’d I even get so lucky But all I know is Thank you for all of the smiles when I was broken For teaching me all of the things I’d never known This moment’s you and me There’s no other place else I’d rather be So hold me tight and never let me go This winter evening With you beside of me And despite the cold outside Your warmth is all I need Feel your lips on mine don’t overthink it The spark is all I need to let you know Thank you for all of the smiles when I was broken For teaching me all of the things I’d never known This moment’s you and me There’s no other place else I’d rather be So hold me tight and never let me go I cherish every moment we’re together Cos every day with you’d another blessin’ Nothing makes sense if you go away So stay Thank you for all of the smiles when I was broken For teaching me all of the things I’d never known This moment’s you and me There’s no other place else I’d rather be So hold me tight and never Hold me tight and never Hold me tight and never let me go Traduzione Thank you di Emma Muscat Mi fai impazzire Mi ha fatto cadere in ginocchio Sei così sorprendente Sei sempre stato lì per me Tra alti e bassi Vinceremo sempre Per sempre noi contro il mondo Finché il tuo cuore è mio Questo è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno Il mio amore per te è una cascata di rose Come ho fatto ad essere così fortunata Ma tutto quello che so è Grazie per tutti i sorrisi quando ero a pezzi Per avermi insegnato tutte le cose che non avevo mai saputo Questo momento siamo io e te Non c’è nessun altro posto in cui preferirei essere Quindi stringimi forte e non lasciarmi mai andare Questa sera d’inverno Con te accanto a me E nonostante il freddo fuori Il tuo calore è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno Senti le tue labbra sulle mie non pensarci troppo La scintilla è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno per farti sapere Grazie per tutti i sorrisi quando ero a pezzi Per avermi insegnato tutte le cose che non avevo mai saputo Questo momento siamo io e te Non c’è nessun altro posto in cui preferirei essere Quindi stringimi forte e non lasciarmi mai andare Apprezzo ogni momento in cui stiamo insieme Perché ogni giorno con te avresti un’altra benedizione Niente ha senso se te ne vai Quindi resta Grazie per tutti i sorrisi quando ero a pezzi Per avermi insegnato tutte le cose che non avevo mai saputo Questo momento siamo io e te Non c’è nessun altro posto in cui preferirei essere Quindi stringimi forte e mai più Stringimi forte e mai Stringimi forte e non lasciarmi mai andare