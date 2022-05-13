Emma Muscat: audio, testo e traduzione di Thank you

Thank you è una delle tracce del nuovo EP di Emma Muscat in uscita oggi, 13 maggio: I am Emma.

Il progetto contiene anche il brano I am what I am con cui Emma partecipa alla seconda semifinale di Eurovision Song Contest 2022 rappresentando Malta, il suo Paese d’origine.

Ecco la nostra video intervista in cui la cantante e pianista maltese, nonché ex allieva del talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi, spiega il significato del suo pezzo presentato a ESC.

Audio Thank you di Emma Muscat

Testo Thank you di Emma Muscat

You make me crazy

Got me fallin’ to my knees

You’re so amazin’

You were always there for me

Through thick and thin,

We’ll always win

Forever us against the world

As long as your heart is mine,

That’s all I need

My love for you is a waterfall of roses

How’d I even get so lucky

But all I know is

Thank you for all of the smiles when I was broken

For teaching me all of the things I’d never known

This moment’s you and me

There’s no other place else I’d rather be

So hold me tight and never let me go

This winter evening

With you beside of me

And despite the cold outside

Your warmth is all I need

Feel your lips on mine don’t overthink it

The spark is all I need to let you know

Thank you for all of the smiles when I was broken

For teaching me all of the things I’d never known

This moment’s you and me

There’s no other place else I’d rather be

So hold me tight and never let me go

I cherish every moment we’re together

Cos every day with you’d another blessin’

Nothing makes sense if you go away

So stay

Thank you for all of the smiles when I was broken

For teaching me all of the things I’d never known

This moment’s you and me

There’s no other place else I’d rather be

So hold me tight and never

Hold me tight and never

Hold me tight and never let me go

Traduzione Thank you di Emma Muscat

Mi fai impazzire

Mi ha fatto cadere in ginocchio

Sei così sorprendente

Sei sempre stato lì per me

Tra alti e bassi

Vinceremo sempre

Per sempre noi contro il mondo

Finché il tuo cuore è mio

Questo è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Il mio amore per te è una cascata di rose

Come ho fatto ad essere così fortunata

Ma tutto quello che so è

Grazie per tutti i sorrisi quando ero a pezzi

Per avermi insegnato tutte le cose che non avevo mai saputo

Questo momento siamo io e te

Non c’è nessun altro posto in cui preferirei essere

Quindi stringimi forte e non lasciarmi mai andare

Questa sera d’inverno

Con te accanto a me

E nonostante il freddo fuori

Il tuo calore è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Senti le tue labbra sulle mie non pensarci troppo

La scintilla è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno per farti sapere

Grazie per tutti i sorrisi quando ero a pezzi

Per avermi insegnato tutte le cose che non avevo mai saputo

Questo momento siamo io e te

Non c’è nessun altro posto in cui preferirei essere

Quindi stringimi forte e non lasciarmi mai andare

Apprezzo ogni momento in cui stiamo insieme

Perché ogni giorno con te avresti un’altra benedizione

Niente ha senso se te ne vai

Quindi resta

Grazie per tutti i sorrisi quando ero a pezzi

Per avermi insegnato tutte le cose che non avevo mai saputo

Questo momento siamo io e te

Non c’è nessun altro posto in cui preferirei essere

Quindi stringimi forte e mai più

Stringimi forte e mai

Stringimi forte e non lasciarmi mai andare