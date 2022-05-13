GingerGeneration.it

Emma Muscat: audio, testo e traduzione di Thank you

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Thank you è una delle tracce del nuovo EP di Emma Muscat in uscita oggi, 13 maggio: I am Emma.

Il progetto contiene anche il brano I am what I am con cui Emma partecipa alla seconda semifinale di Eurovision Song Contest 2022 rappresentando Malta, il suo Paese d’origine.

Ecco la nostra video intervista in cui la cantante e pianista maltese, nonché ex allieva del talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi, spiega il significato del suo pezzo presentato a ESC.

Audio Thank you di Emma Muscat

Testo Thank you di Emma Muscat

You make me crazy
Got me fallin’ to my knees
You’re so amazin’
You were always there for me
Through thick and thin,
We’ll always win
Forever us against the world
As long as your heart is mine,
That’s all I need
My love for you is a waterfall of roses
How’d I even get so lucky
But all I know is
Thank you for all of the smiles when I was broken
For teaching me all of the things I’d never known
This moment’s you and me
There’s no other place else I’d rather be
So hold me tight and never let me go
This winter evening
With you beside of me
And despite the cold outside
Your warmth is all I need
Feel your lips on mine don’t overthink it
The spark is all I need to let you know
Thank you for all of the smiles when I was broken
For teaching me all of the things I’d never known
This moment’s you and me
There’s no other place else I’d rather be
So hold me tight and never let me go
I cherish every moment we’re together
Cos every day with you’d another blessin’
Nothing makes sense if you go away
So stay
Thank you for all of the smiles when I was broken
For teaching me all of the things I’d never known
This moment’s you and me
There’s no other place else I’d rather be
So hold me tight and never
Hold me tight and never
Hold me tight and never let me go

Traduzione Thank you di Emma Muscat

Mi fai impazzire
Mi ha fatto cadere in ginocchio
Sei così sorprendente
Sei sempre stato lì per me
Tra alti e bassi
Vinceremo sempre
Per sempre noi contro il mondo
Finché il tuo cuore è mio
Questo è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Il mio amore per te è una cascata di rose
Come ho fatto ad essere così fortunata
Ma tutto quello che so è
Grazie per tutti i sorrisi quando ero a pezzi
Per avermi insegnato tutte le cose che non avevo mai saputo
Questo momento siamo io e te
Non c’è nessun altro posto in cui preferirei essere
Quindi stringimi forte e non lasciarmi mai andare
Questa sera d’inverno
Con te accanto a me
E nonostante il freddo fuori
Il tuo calore è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Senti le tue labbra sulle mie non pensarci troppo
La scintilla è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno per farti sapere
Grazie per tutti i sorrisi quando ero a pezzi
Per avermi insegnato tutte le cose che non avevo mai saputo
Questo momento siamo io e te
Non c’è nessun altro posto in cui preferirei essere
Quindi stringimi forte e non lasciarmi mai andare
Apprezzo ogni momento in cui stiamo insieme
Perché ogni giorno con te avresti un’altra benedizione
Niente ha senso se te ne vai
Quindi resta
Grazie per tutti i sorrisi quando ero a pezzi
Per avermi insegnato tutte le cose che non avevo mai saputo
Questo momento siamo io e te
Non c’è nessun altro posto in cui preferirei essere
Quindi stringimi forte e mai più
Stringimi forte e mai
Stringimi forte e non lasciarmi mai andare

