Del successo di Doja Cat in questo 2020 così complicato su Ginger Generation ve ne avevamo parlato in temmpi non sospetti. Ora, in ogni caso, la rapper statunitense sembra pronta a voler fare un ulteriore salto di livello con un remix di tutto rispetto. Nelle scorse ore, forte del successo su TikTok, l’artista ha infatti pubblicato la nuova versione di Say So con Nicki Minaj!

Qui sotto potete acquistare Say So remix di Doja Cat e Nicki Minaj e leggere il testo e la traduzione della canzone!

<br>

Testo



[Intro: Nicki Minaj] Yeah, you know it

Mmm, this the remix

Doja, rrr

Traduzione Say So Remix Doja Cat Nicki Minaj

[Chorus: Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj] Day to night to morning, keep with me in the momentI’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll withYou got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so (Uh) [Verse 1: Nicki Minaj] Every time I take a break, the game be so boringPretty like Naomi, Cassie, plus LaurenSpittin’ like Weezy, Foxy, plus LaurynBall like the Rams, see, now that’s GordonThey don’t understand the bag talk, I’m foreignWhen they think they top the queen, they start fallin’Word to my ass-shots, I’m so cheekyGot ’em tryna palm my ass like young KekeYes, I’m ghetto, word to GeppettoPlus I’m little, where’s my stiletto?Tell Mike Jordan send me my RetrosUsed to be bi, but now I’m just heteroAin’t talkin’ medicine, but I made him more a fiendEver since I put the cookie on quarantineHe know this thing A1 like a felonyAll he gotta do is say the word like a spelling bee [Chorus: Doja Cat] Day to night to morning, keep with me in the momentI’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll withYou got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so (Yeah) [Verse 2: Doja Cat] Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)He ain’t ever seen it in a dress like this (Ah)He ain’t ever even been impressed like thisProlly why I got him quiet on the set like zipLike it, love it, need it, badTake it, own it, steal it, fastBoy, stop playing, grab my assWhy you actin’ like you shy? (Hot)Shut it, save it, keep it pushin’Why you beating ’round the bush?Knowin’ you want all this womanNever knock it ’til you try (Yah, yah)All of them bitches hating I have you with meAll of my niggas sayin’ you mad committedRealer than anybody you had, and prettyAll of the body-ody, the ass and titties[Chorus: Doja Cat] Day to night to morning, keep with me in the momentI’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll withYou got to keep me focused; you want it? Say soDay to night to morning, keep with me in the momentI’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll withYou got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so [Post-Chorus: Nicki Minaj] Yeah, you know it X4 [Outro: Nicki Minaj] You coulda said soBoy, you shoulda said soSay so, say soI got dressed just to sit in the housePeople with the least always doin’ the mostI’m countin’ money while he suckin’ my toesReal nasty with them balls, all net, yeah, I’m grossWhy you talkin’ ’bout who body fake?With all them fillers in your face, you just full of hateThat real ass ain’t keep your nigga homeNow you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone

yeah lo sai

mm questo è il remix

Doja, rrr

Minaj

dal giorno alla notte alla mattina, continua

con me al momento

ti lascio intendere che lo so, perché non lo dici?

non l’ho nemmeno notato, non mi sono rimasti pugni

tu mi devi far rimanere focalizzata

lo vuoi? Dillo (uh)

ogni volta che faccio una pausa, il gioco è stato così noioso

Bella come Noami, Cassie, più Lauren

Sputando come Weezy, Foxy e Lauryn

Un ballo come i Rams, vedi, adesso è Gordon

loro non capiscono i discorsi spiccioli, sono straniera

quando pensano di essere meglio della regina, iniziano a cadere

parole che mi vanno sul cul*, sono così birbante

li farò schiaffeggiare il mio cul* come il giovane Keke

Sì sono del ghetto, parla al mio Geppetto

Inoltre sono piccola, dove sono i miei tacchi?

Dì a Mike Jordan che mi invii le mie retro

Una volta ero bisessuale, adesso sono solo etero

non parlo di medicina, ma l’ho resa più un demonio

fin da quando ho messo il biscotto in quarantena

lui sa che questa cosa è un corpo da reato

tutto quello che deve dire è la parola

come una gara di spelling

dal giorno alla notte alla mattina, continua

con me al momento

ti lascio intendere che lo so, perché non lo dici?

non l’ho nemmeno notato, non mi sono rimasti pugni

tu mi devi far rimanere focalizzata

lo vuoi? Dillo (uh)

lascia che controlli il mio petto, il mio respiro va rapido (ha)

non l’ha mai vista con un vestito così

non è mai stato impressionato così

probabilmente perché l’ho fatto tranquillizzare sul set in un attimo

gli piace, lo ama, ne ha bisogno, cattivo

prendilo, guadagnatelo, rubalo, veloce

ragazzo, smettila di suonare, prendi il mio cul*

perché ti comporti come se fossi timido?

(caldo)

stai zitto, risparmialo, continua a spingere

perchè ci giri intorno?

sapendo che vuoi tutta questa donna

non ce l’avrai mai fino a che non ci provi (yah, yah)

nonostante tutti questi stronz* che mi odiano io ho te

tutti i miei n***I dicono che sei troppo impegnato

più reale e più bello del tuo corpo

tutto il corpo-corpo, il cul* e le t***e

dal giorno alla notte alla mattina, continua

con me al momento

ti lascio intendere che lo so, perché non lo dici?

non l’ho nemmeno notato, non mi sono rimasti pugni

tu mi devi far rimanere focalizzata

lo vuoi? Dillo (

dal giorno alla notte alla mattina, continua

con me al momento

ti lascio intendere che lo so, perché non lo dici?

non l’ho nemmeno notato, non mi sono rimasti pugni

tu mi devi far rimanere focalizzata

lo vuoi? Dillo (

yeah lo sai x 4

potresti dirlo

ragazzo, dovresti dirlo

dillo, dillo

mi sono vestita solo per rimanere seduta in casa

le persone che hanno meno fanno sempre di più

sto contando i soldi mentre mi succhian* le dita dei piedi