Del successo di Doja Cat in questo 2020 così complicato su Ginger Generation ve ne avevamo parlato in temmpi non sospetti. Ora, in ogni caso, la rapper statunitense sembra pronta a voler fare un ulteriore salto di livello con un remix di tutto rispetto. Nelle scorse ore, forte del successo su TikTok, l’artista ha infatti pubblicato la nuova versione di Say So con Nicki Minaj!
Qui sotto potete acquistare Say So remix di Doja Cat e Nicki Minaj e leggere il testo e la traduzione della canzone!
Testo
[Chorus: Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj]
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
[Intro: Nicki Minaj] Yeah, you know it
Mmm, this the remix
Doja, rrr
I’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?
Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so (Uh) [Verse 1: Nicki Minaj] Every time I take a break, the game be so boring
Pretty like Naomi, Cassie, plus Lauren
Spittin’ like Weezy, Foxy, plus Lauryn
Ball like the Rams, see, now that’s Gordon
They don’t understand the bag talk, I’m foreign
When they think they top the queen, they start fallin’
Word to my ass-shots, I’m so cheeky
Got ’em tryna palm my ass like young Keke
Yes, I’m ghetto, word to Geppetto
Plus I’m little, where’s my stiletto?
Tell Mike Jordan send me my Retros
Used to be bi, but now I’m just hetero
Ain’t talkin’ medicine, but I made him more a fiend
Ever since I put the cookie on quarantine
He know this thing A1 like a felony
All he gotta do is say the word like a spelling bee [Chorus: Doja Cat] Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?
Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so (Yeah) [Verse 2: Doja Cat] Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)
He ain’t ever seen it in a dress like this (Ah)
He ain’t ever even been impressed like this
Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip
Like it, love it, need it, bad
Take it, own it, steal it, fast
Boy, stop playing, grab my ass
Why you actin’ like you shy? (Hot)
Shut it, save it, keep it pushin’
Why you beating ’round the bush?
Knowin’ you want all this woman
Never knock it ’til you try (Yah, yah)
All of them bitches hating I have you with me
All of my niggas sayin’ you mad committed
Realer than anybody you had, and pretty
All of the body-ody, the ass and titties
ginger[Chorus: Doja Cat] Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?
Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?
Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so [Post-Chorus: Nicki Minaj] Yeah, you know it X4 [Outro: Nicki Minaj] You coulda said so
Boy, you shoulda said so
Say so, say so
I got dressed just to sit in the house
People with the least always doin’ the most
I’m countin’ money while he suckin’ my toes
Real nasty with them balls, all net, yeah, I’m gross
Why you talkin’ ’bout who body fake?
With all them fillers in your face, you just full of hate
That real ass ain’t keep your nigga home
Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone
Traduzione Say So Remix Doja Cat Nicki Minaj
yeah lo sai
mm questo è il remix
Doja, rrr
Minaj
dal giorno alla notte alla mattina, continua
con me al momento
ti lascio intendere che lo so, perché non lo dici?
non l’ho nemmeno notato, non mi sono rimasti pugni
tu mi devi far rimanere focalizzata
lo vuoi? Dillo (uh)
ogni volta che faccio una pausa, il gioco è stato così noioso
Bella come Noami, Cassie, più Lauren
Sputando come Weezy, Foxy e Lauryn
Un ballo come i Rams, vedi, adesso è Gordon
loro non capiscono i discorsi spiccioli, sono straniera
quando pensano di essere meglio della regina, iniziano a cadere
parole che mi vanno sul cul*, sono così birbante
li farò schiaffeggiare il mio cul* come il giovane Keke
Sì sono del ghetto, parla al mio Geppetto
Inoltre sono piccola, dove sono i miei tacchi?
Dì a Mike Jordan che mi invii le mie retro
Una volta ero bisessuale, adesso sono solo etero
non parlo di medicina, ma l’ho resa più un demonio
fin da quando ho messo il biscotto in quarantena
lui sa che questa cosa è un corpo da reato
tutto quello che deve dire è la parola
come una gara di spelling
dal giorno alla notte alla mattina, continua
con me al momento
ti lascio intendere che lo so, perché non lo dici?
non l’ho nemmeno notato, non mi sono rimasti pugni
tu mi devi far rimanere focalizzata
lo vuoi? Dillo (uh)
lascia che controlli il mio petto, il mio respiro va rapido (ha)
non l’ha mai vista con un vestito così
non è mai stato impressionato così
probabilmente perché l’ho fatto tranquillizzare sul set in un attimo
gli piace, lo ama, ne ha bisogno, cattivo
prendilo, guadagnatelo, rubalo, veloce
ragazzo, smettila di suonare, prendi il mio cul*
perché ti comporti come se fossi timido?
(caldo)
stai zitto, risparmialo, continua a spingere
perchè ci giri intorno?
sapendo che vuoi tutta questa donna
non ce l’avrai mai fino a che non ci provi (yah, yah)
nonostante tutti questi stronz* che mi odiano io ho te
tutti i miei n***I dicono che sei troppo impegnato
più reale e più bello del tuo corpo
tutto il corpo-corpo, il cul* e le t***e
dal giorno alla notte alla mattina, continua
con me al momento
ti lascio intendere che lo so, perché non lo dici?
non l’ho nemmeno notato, non mi sono rimasti pugni
tu mi devi far rimanere focalizzata
lo vuoi? Dillo (
dal giorno alla notte alla mattina, continua
con me al momento
ti lascio intendere che lo so, perché non lo dici?
non l’ho nemmeno notato, non mi sono rimasti pugni
tu mi devi far rimanere focalizzata
lo vuoi? Dillo (
yeah lo sai x 4
potresti dirlo
ragazzo, dovresti dirlo
dillo, dillo
mi sono vestita solo per rimanere seduta in casa
le persone che hanno meno fanno sempre di più
sto contando i soldi mentre mi succhian* le dita dei piedi