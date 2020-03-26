Uscirà ufficialmente domani 27 marzoin tutte le piattaforme di streaming come Spotify e negli online store Future Nostalgia, il secondo disco di Dua Lipa! All’intterno dell’album, fra le altre, troveremo anche il epezzo Break my heart, rilasciata oggi.

<br>

Vi informoiam che DUa Lipa presenterà Break my heart e i pezzi del nuovo disco in occasione di un tour che, per ovvi motivi, è stato spostato.

Testo Break my heart Dua Lipa

[Verse 1] I’ve always been the one to say the first goodbyeHad to love and lose a hundred million timesHad to get it wrong to know just what I likeNow I’m falling

You say my name like I have never heard before

I’m indecisive, but, this time, I know for sure

I hope I’m not the only one that feels it all

Are you falling?

[Pre-Chorus] Centre of attentionYou know you can get whatever you want from meWhenever you want it, babyIt’s you in my reflectionI’m afraid of all the things you could do to meIf I would’ve known it, baby [Chorus] I would’ve stayed at home‘Cause I was doing better aloneBut when you said, “Hello”I knew that was the end of it allI should’ve stayed at home‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you goAm I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, “Hello”

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

[Verse 2] I wonder, when you go, if I stay on your mindTwo can play that game, but you win me every timeEveryone before you was a waste of timeYeah, you got me[Pre-Chorus] Centre of attentionYou know you can get whatever you want from meWhenever you want it, babyIt’s you in my reflectionI’m afraid of all the things you could do to meIf I would’ve known it, baby [Chorus] I would’ve stayed at home‘Cause I was doing better aloneBut when you said, “Hello”I knew that was the end of it allI should’ve stayed at home‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, “Hello”

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

[Bridge] Ooh, break my heartOoh, break my heartOohAm I falling in love with the one that could break my heart? [Chorus] I would’ve stayed at home‘Cause I was doing better aloneBut when you said, “Hello”I knew that was the end of it allI should’ve stayed at home (I would’ve stayed at home ’cause I–)‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no (Oh no), I was doing better alone

But when you said, “Hello”

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Traduzione

Sono sempre stata la prima a dire addio

dovevo amare e perdere un milione di volte

dovevo sbagliare per sapere cosa mi piace

adesso sto cadendo

tu dici il mio nome come se non l’avessi mai sentito prima

sono indecisa ma questa volta lo so per certo

spero di non essere l’unica che lo sente tutto

stai cadendo?

il centro dell’attenzione

tu sai che puoi ottenere tutto quello che vuoi da me

in qualunque momento lo vorrai, tesoro

ci sei tu nel mio riflesso

ho paura di tutte le cose che potresti farmi

se l’avessi saputo, tesoro

sarei rimasta a casa

perché stavo meglio da sola

ma quando hai detto “Ciao”

sapevo che era la fine di tutto

sarei dovuta rimanere a casa

perché adesso non ti lascio più andare

mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spezzarmi il cuore?

oh no io stavo meglio da sola

ma quando tu dici “Ciao”

sapevo che era la fine di tutto

perché adesso nonti lascio andare

mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spezzarmi il cuore?

mi chiedo, quando vai, se io rimango nella tua testa

due possono giocare il gioco, ma tu mi batti ogni volta

tutti prima di te erano una perdita di tempo

yeah, tu mi hai avuto

il centro dell’attenzione

tu sai che puoi ottenere tutto quello che vuoi da me

in qualunque momento lo vorrai, tesoro

ci sei tu nel mio riflesso

ho paura di tutte le cose che potresti farmi

se l’avessi saputo, tesoro

sarei rimasta a casa

perché stavo meglio da sola

ma quando hai detto “Ciao”

sapevo che era la fine di tutto

sarei dovuta rimanere a casa

perché adesso non ti lascio più andare

mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spezzarmi il cuore?

oh no io stavo meglio da sola

ma quando tu dici “Ciao”

sapevo che era la fine di tutto

perché adesso nonti lascio andare

mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spez

oh mi spezzi il cuore

oh mi spezzi il cuore

il centro dell’attenzione

tu sai che puoi ottenere tutto quello che vuoi da me

in qualunque momento lo vorrai, tesoro

ci sei tu nel mio riflesso

ho paura di tutte le cose che potresti farmi

se l’avessi saputo, tesoro

sarei rimasta a casa

perché stavo meglio da sola

ma quando hai detto “Ciao”

sapevo che era la fine di tutto

sarei dovuta rimanere a casa

perché adesso non ti lascio più andare

mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spezzarmi il cuore?

oh no io stavo meglio da sola

ma quando tu dici “Ciao”

sapevo che era la fine di tutto

perché adesso nonti lascio andare

mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spez