Uscirà ufficialmente domani 27 marzoin tutte le piattaforme di streaming come Spotify e negli online store Future Nostalgia, il secondo disco di Dua Lipa! All’intterno dell’album, fra le altre, troveremo anche il epezzo Break my heart, rilasciata oggi.
Vi informoiam che DUa Lipa presenterà Break my heart e i pezzi del nuovo disco in occasione di un tour che, per ovvi motivi, è stato spostato.
Testo Break my heart Dua Lipa[Verse 1] I’ve always been the one to say the first goodbye
Had to love and lose a hundred million times
Had to get it wrong to know just what I like
Now I’m falling
You say my name like I have never heard before
I’m indecisive, but, this time, I know for sure
I hope I’m not the only one that feels it all
Are you falling?
You know you can get whatever you want from me
Whenever you want it, baby
It’s you in my reflection
I’m afraid of all the things you could do to me
If I would’ve known it, baby [Chorus] I would’ve stayed at home
‘Cause I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no, I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Two can play that game, but you win me every time
Everyone before you was a waste of time
Yeah, you got me
You know you can get whatever you want from me
Whenever you want it, baby
It’s you in my reflection
I’m afraid of all the things you could do to me
If I would’ve known it, baby [Chorus] I would’ve stayed at home
‘Cause I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no, I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Ooh, break my heart
Ooh
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart? [Chorus] I would’ve stayed at home
‘Cause I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home (I would’ve stayed at home ’cause I–)
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no (Oh no), I was doing better alone
But when you said, “Hello”
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Traduzione
Sono sempre stata la prima a dire addio
dovevo amare e perdere un milione di volte
dovevo sbagliare per sapere cosa mi piace
adesso sto cadendo
tu dici il mio nome come se non l’avessi mai sentito prima
sono indecisa ma questa volta lo so per certo
spero di non essere l’unica che lo sente tutto
stai cadendo?
il centro dell’attenzione
tu sai che puoi ottenere tutto quello che vuoi da me
in qualunque momento lo vorrai, tesoro
ci sei tu nel mio riflesso
ho paura di tutte le cose che potresti farmi
se l’avessi saputo, tesoro
sarei rimasta a casa
perché stavo meglio da sola
ma quando hai detto “Ciao”
sapevo che era la fine di tutto
sarei dovuta rimanere a casa
perché adesso non ti lascio più andare
mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spezzarmi il cuore?
oh no io stavo meglio da sola
ma quando tu dici “Ciao”
sapevo che era la fine di tutto
perché adesso nonti lascio andare
mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spezzarmi il cuore?
mi chiedo, quando vai, se io rimango nella tua testa
due possono giocare il gioco, ma tu mi batti ogni volta
tutti prima di te erano una perdita di tempo
yeah, tu mi hai avuto
il centro dell’attenzione
tu sai che puoi ottenere tutto quello che vuoi da me
in qualunque momento lo vorrai, tesoro
ci sei tu nel mio riflesso
ho paura di tutte le cose che potresti farmi
se l’avessi saputo, tesoro
sarei rimasta a casa
perché stavo meglio da sola
ma quando hai detto “Ciao”
sapevo che era la fine di tutto
sarei dovuta rimanere a casa
perché adesso non ti lascio più andare
mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spezzarmi il cuore?
oh no io stavo meglio da sola
ma quando tu dici “Ciao”
sapevo che era la fine di tutto
perché adesso nonti lascio andare
mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spez
oh mi spezzi il cuore
oh mi spezzi il cuore
il centro dell’attenzione
tu sai che puoi ottenere tutto quello che vuoi da me
in qualunque momento lo vorrai, tesoro
ci sei tu nel mio riflesso
ho paura di tutte le cose che potresti farmi
se l’avessi saputo, tesoro
sarei rimasta a casa
perché stavo meglio da sola
ma quando hai detto “Ciao”
sapevo che era la fine di tutto
sarei dovuta rimanere a casa
perché adesso non ti lascio più andare
mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spezzarmi il cuore?
oh no io stavo meglio da sola
ma quando tu dici “Ciao”
sapevo che era la fine di tutto
perché adesso nonti lascio andare
mi sto innamorrando dell’unico che potrebbe spez