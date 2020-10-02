Blackpink in your area! Ce l’abbiamo fatta! Le Blackpink sono finalmente riuscite a pubblicare il loro primo, vero album! Esce oggi in tutto il mondo The Album, la loro prima vera fatica discografica, anticipata nelle scorse settimane dai singoli How you like that e Ice Cream. All’interno dell’album troviamo fra le altre anche il pezzo Bet you wanna, in collaborazione con la rapper Cardi B.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Bet you wanna delle Blackpink!

Testo

[Intro: Cardi B] BLACKPINK

Cardi[Verse 1: Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo] Tell me where you wanna go

I’ll meet you with my bags at the door

Uh, I’m gonna make you go blind

Every time I walk, my hips, they don’t lie

Take me to your paradise

‘Cause I don’t wanna wait anymore

Uh, I’ll say it one more time

Every time I walk, my hips, they don’t lie

[Pre-Chorus: Jennie] You wanna touch, wanna touch? Of course you wanna

You wanna run with my love, but now you wanna

From the club to the tub, you said you wanna

Give me an all night hug, I bet you wanna

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna

I bet you-I bet you-I bet you wanna

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna [Chorus: Jennie, Jisoo] Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Hey, hey)

And you ain’t evеr gonna come down (You ain’t ever, you ain’t еver)

I’m lighting your fire (Huh, huh)

And it ain’t ever gonna go out (It ain’t ever, it ain’t ever)



Take the car keys, drive me crazy (Uh)

Cardi a good catch but you gotta chase me

Grab my waistline, but don’t ever waste me

Turn on, please me, but don’t ever play me

One of a kind, you can’t replace me

Time to shine, I buss down the A.P (Bing)

The stakes is higher (Hey), let’s do what we both desire (Hey)

On God, like I’m in the choir (Ooh)

I bet you if you make me sweat, I’ll still be on fire[Pre-Chorus: Rosé] You wanna touch, wanna touch? Of course you wanna

You wanna run with my love, but now you wanna

From the club to the tub, you said you wanna

Give me an all night hug, I bet you wanna

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna

I bet you-I bet you-I bet you wanna

[Chorus] Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Hey)

And you ain’t ever gonna come down (You ain’t ever, you ain’t ever)

I’m lighting your fire (Huh)

And it ain’t ever gonna go out (It ain’t ever, it ain’t ever)

[Bridge] If you want me (Me), bet a bit higher

Wanna look down (Down), up in the sky

(Higher, higher, higher, higher, higher)

Boy better pick it up so down high

Lookin’ so thick (Thick), make him desire

I’m a whole bit (bit), keep you up higher

(Higher, higher, higher, higher, higher)[Chorus] Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Oh)

And you ain’t ever gonna come down (Down, you ain’t ever, you ain’t ever)

I’m lightin’ your fire

And it ain’t ever gonna go out (It ain’t ever, it ain’t ever)

Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Oh)

And you ain’t ever gonna come down (Down, you ain’t ever, you ain’t ever)[Outro] Bet you wanna love this, ah

Traduzione

Blackpink

Cardi

Dimmi dove vuoi andare

ti incontrerò con le mie valigie sulla porta

uh, ti renderò cieco

ogni volta che cammino, i miei fianchi, non mentono

portami nel tuo paradiso

perché non voglio più aspettare

uh dillo un’altra volta

ogni volta che cammino, i miei fianchi, non mentono

vuoi toccare, toccare? Ovviamente lo vuoi

tu vuoi correre con il mio amore, ma adesso tu vuoi

dalla discoteca alla vasca, tu dici che vuoi

darmi quell’abbraccio tutta la notte, scommetto che lo vuoi

scommetto che lo vuoi, lo vuoi, lo vuoi, lo vuoi

c’è qualcosa in me che ti sta facendo impazzire (hey hey)

e tu non hai voglia di scendere (non lo vorresti mai, mai)

sto accendendo il tuo fuoco (uh uh)

e non uscirebbe mai (mai, non lo farebbe mai)

Cardi

prendi le chiavi della macchina, fammi impazzire (uh)

Cardi ha un bel ritmo, ma tu mi devi rincorree

stringimi i fianchi, non consumarmi

accendi, per favore, ma non giocare mai con me

una su un milione, non mi puoi sostituire

è arrivato il momento di brillare, rimetto al suo posto la mia fiamma

la posta in gioco è alta, hey, facciamo quello che entrambi vogliamo

hey

su Dio, come se fossi il coro (ooh)

scommetto che se mi fai sudare, sarei ancora in fiamme

vuoi toccare, toccare? Ovviamente lo vuoi

tu vuoi correre con il mio amore, ma adesso tu vuoi

dalla discoteca alla vasca, tu dici che vuoi

darmi quell’abbraccio tutta la notte, scommetto che lo vuoi

scommetto che lo vuoi, lo vuoi, lo vuoi, lo vuoi

c’è qualcosa in me che ti sta facendo impazzire (hey hey)

e tu non hai voglia di scendere (non lo vorresti mai, mai)

sto accendendo il tuo fuoco (uh uh)

e non uscirebbe mai (mai, non lo farebbe mai)

se mi vuoi (me) scommetti una cifra un po’ più alta

voglio guardare giù (giù), su nel cielo

più in alto, alto, alto, alto

ragazzo faresti meglio a prendere quella giusta

sembra così formosa (formosa) che lo fa desiderare

sono un bel pezzo (pezzo), ti faccio inebriare

più in alto, alto, alto, alto

c’è qualcosa di me che ti inebria (oh)

e non scenderesti mai (giù, non lo faresti mai)

accendo il tuo fuoco

e non se ne andrebbe mai (non se ne andrebbe, non lo farebbe mai)

c’è qualcosa in me che ti fa inebriare (oh)

e non scenderesti mai (giù, non lo faresti mai)

scommetto che lo vuoi amare, ah