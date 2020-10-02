Blackpink in your area! Ce l’abbiamo fatta! Le Blackpink sono finalmente riuscite a pubblicare il loro primo, vero album! Esce oggi in tutto il mondo The Album, la loro prima vera fatica discografica, anticipata nelle scorse settimane dai singoli How you like that e Ice Cream. All’interno dell’album troviamo fra le altre anche il pezzo Bet you wanna, in collaborazione con la rapper Cardi B.
Clicca qui per comprare The Album!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Bet you wanna delle Blackpink!
Testo
Cardi[Verse 1: Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo] Tell me where you wanna go
I’ll meet you with my bags at the door
Uh, I’m gonna make you go blind
Every time I walk, my hips, they don’t lie
Take me to your paradise
‘Cause I don’t wanna wait anymore
Uh, I’ll say it one more time
Every time I walk, my hips, they don’t lie
ginger[Pre-Chorus: Jennie] You wanna touch, wanna touch? Of course you wanna
You wanna run with my love, but now you wanna
From the club to the tub, you said you wanna
Give me an all night hug, I bet you wanna
I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna
I bet you-I bet you-I bet you wanna
I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna [Chorus: Jennie, Jisoo] Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Hey, hey)
And you ain’t evеr gonna come down (You ain’t ever, you ain’t еver)
I’m lighting your fire (Huh, huh)
And it ain’t ever gonna go out (It ain’t ever, it ain’t ever)
Take the car keys, drive me crazy (Uh)
Cardi a good catch but you gotta chase me
Grab my waistline, but don’t ever waste me
Turn on, please me, but don’t ever play me
One of a kind, you can’t replace me
Time to shine, I buss down the A.P (Bing)
The stakes is higher (Hey), let’s do what we both desire (Hey)
On God, like I’m in the choir (Ooh)
I bet you if you make me sweat, I’ll still be on fire[Pre-Chorus: Rosé] You wanna touch, wanna touch? Of course you wanna
You wanna run with my love, but now you wanna
From the club to the tub, you said you wanna
Give me an all night hug, I bet you wanna
I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna
I bet you-I bet you-I bet you wanna
I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna
ginger
And you ain’t ever gonna come down (You ain’t ever, you ain’t ever)
I’m lighting your fire (Huh)
And it ain’t ever gonna go out (It ain’t ever, it ain’t ever)
Wanna look down (Down), up in the sky
(Higher, higher, higher, higher, higher)
Boy better pick it up so down high
Lookin’ so thick (Thick), make him desire
I’m a whole bit (bit), keep you up higher
(Higher, higher, higher, higher, higher)[Chorus] Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Oh)
And you ain’t ever gonna come down (Down, you ain’t ever, you ain’t ever)
I’m lightin’ your fire
And it ain’t ever gonna go out (It ain’t ever, it ain’t ever)
Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Oh)
And you ain’t ever gonna come down (Down, you ain’t ever, you ain’t ever)[Outro] Bet you wanna love this, ah
Clicca qui per comprare la guida non ufficiale delle Blackpink
ginger
Traduzione
Clicca qui per leggere tutti i testi e le traduzioni delle canzoni di The Album!
Sponsored by Kaplan!
ho copiato ginger generation
Blackpink
Cardi
Dimmi dove vuoi andare
ti incontrerò con le mie valigie sulla porta
uh, ti renderò cieco
ogni volta che cammino, i miei fianchi, non mentono
portami nel tuo paradiso
perché non voglio più aspettare
uh dillo un’altra volta
ogni volta che cammino, i miei fianchi, non mentono
vuoi toccare, toccare? Ovviamente lo vuoi
tu vuoi correre con il mio amore, ma adesso tu vuoi
dalla discoteca alla vasca, tu dici che vuoi
darmi quell’abbraccio tutta la notte, scommetto che lo vuoi
scommetto che lo vuoi, lo vuoi, lo vuoi, lo vuoi
c’è qualcosa in me che ti sta facendo impazzire (hey hey)
e tu non hai voglia di scendere (non lo vorresti mai, mai)
sto accendendo il tuo fuoco (uh uh)
e non uscirebbe mai (mai, non lo farebbe mai)
ho copiato ginger generation
Cardi
prendi le chiavi della macchina, fammi impazzire (uh)
Cardi ha un bel ritmo, ma tu mi devi rincorree
stringimi i fianchi, non consumarmi
accendi, per favore, ma non giocare mai con me
una su un milione, non mi puoi sostituire
è arrivato il momento di brillare, rimetto al suo posto la mia fiamma
la posta in gioco è alta, hey, facciamo quello che entrambi vogliamo
hey
su Dio, come se fossi il coro (ooh)
scommetto che se mi fai sudare, sarei ancora in fiamme
vuoi toccare, toccare? Ovviamente lo vuoi
tu vuoi correre con il mio amore, ma adesso tu vuoi
dalla discoteca alla vasca, tu dici che vuoi
darmi quell’abbraccio tutta la notte, scommetto che lo vuoi
scommetto che lo vuoi, lo vuoi, lo vuoi, lo vuoi
c’è qualcosa in me che ti sta facendo impazzire (hey hey)
e tu non hai voglia di scendere (non lo vorresti mai, mai)
sto accendendo il tuo fuoco (uh uh)
e non uscirebbe mai (mai, non lo farebbe mai)
se mi vuoi (me) scommetti una cifra un po’ più alta
voglio guardare giù (giù), su nel cielo
più in alto, alto, alto, alto
ragazzo faresti meglio a prendere quella giusta
sembra così formosa (formosa) che lo fa desiderare
sono un bel pezzo (pezzo), ti faccio inebriare
più in alto, alto, alto, alto
ho copiato ginger generation
c’è qualcosa di me che ti inebria (oh)
e non scenderesti mai (giù, non lo faresti mai)
accendo il tuo fuoco
e non se ne andrebbe mai (non se ne andrebbe, non lo farebbe mai)
c’è qualcosa in me che ti fa inebriare (oh)
e non scenderesti mai (giù, non lo faresti mai)
scommetto che lo vuoi amare, ah