Blackpink feat. Selena Gomez: video, testo e traduzione di Ice Cream

Le Blackpink hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Ice Cream, in collaborazione con Selena Gomez. Dal ritmo divertente e accattivante, il brano è stato scritto da Ariana Grande che lo ha anche prodotto. Ad accompagnare il brano un video colorato e simpatico.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Ice Cream di Blackpink e Selena Gomez:
Testo
Come a little closer ’cause you looking thirsty
I’ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee
Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)
In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin’ like a wheelie
Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy
You could take a lick, but it’s too cold to bite me (Haha)
Brr, brr, frozen, you’re the one been chosen
Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)
Lookin’ good, enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream
You could double-dip ’cause I know you like me [Post-Chorus: Jennie] Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’
Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’ [Verse 2: Selena Gomez, Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie] I know that my heart can be so cold
But I’m sweet for you, come put me in a cone (In a cone)
You’re the only touch, yeah, that get me meltin’
He’s my favourite flavor, always gonna pick him
You’re the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so
I can’t see nobody else for me, no
Get it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that, oh, yeah, oh, yeah
Like it, love it, lick it, do it like la, la, la, oh, yeah
Traduzione
