Blackpink feat. Selena Gomez: video, testo e traduzione di Ice Cream

Le Blackpink hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Ice Cream, in collaborazione con Selena Gomez. Dal ritmo divertente e accattivante, il brano è stato scritto da Ariana Grande che lo ha anche prodotto. Ad accompagnare il brano un video colorato e simpatico.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Ice Cream di Blackpink e Selena Gomez:

Testo

Come a little closer ’cause you looking thirsty

I’ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee

Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)

In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin’ like a wheelie

Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick, but it’s too cold to bite me (Haha)

Brr, brr, frozen, you’re the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)

Traduzione

[Chorus: Rosé, Selena Gomez, Jennie] Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)Lookin’ good, enough to eatColdest with this kiss, so he call me ice creamCatch me in the fridge, right where the ice beLook so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)Baby, you deserve a treatDiamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice creamYou could double-dip ’cause I know you like me [Post-Chorus: Jennie] Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’ [Verse 2: Selena Gomez, Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie] I know that my heart can be so coldBut I’m sweet for you, come put me in a cone (In a cone)You’re the only touch, yeah, that get me meltin’He’s my favourite flavor, always gonna pick himYou’re the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, soI can’t see nobody else for me, noGet it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that, oh, yeah, oh, yeahLike it, love it, lick it, do it like la, la, la, oh, yeah

