Think About Things di Daði Freyr: video, testo e traduzione

Se non ci fosse stata l’emergenza Coronavirus, all’Eurovivision Song Contest 2020 per l’Islanda si sarebbe presentato Daði Freyr. L’artista islandese, dai lunghi capellii biondi, avrebbe portato in gara il clamoroso pezzo Think about things.
La canzone, come raccontato in questa intervista, parla del rapporto che l’artista ha con la figlia neonata.
Qui sotto trovate l’incredibile video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione di Think about tbings di Daði Freyr!
Testo
Baby, I can’t wait to know
Believe me, I’ll always be there, so
Though I know I love you
I find it hard to see how you feel about me
‘Cause I don’t understand you
Oh, you are yet to learn how to speak
When we first met
I will never forget
‘Cause even though I didn’t know you yet
We were bound together, then and forever
And I could never let you go
Baby, I can’t wait to know
What do you think about things?
Believe me, I will always be there, so
You can tell me anything and I’ll listen
When we are together
There isn’t anywhere that I would rather be
Three birds of a feather
I just hope you enjoy our company
It’s been some time
And though hard to define
As if the stars have started to align
We are bound together, now and forever
And I will never let you go
Baby, I can’t wait to know
What do you think about things?
Believe me, I will always be there, so
You can tell me anything and I’ll listen
I might even know what to say
But either way, at least I’ll be there
Baby, I can’t wait to know
What do you think about things?
Believe me, I will always be there, so
You can tell me anything and I’ll listen
Traduzione
Baby non vedo l’ora di sapere
credimi, sarò sempre lì, qui
pensavo di conoscerti
trovo sia difficile capire i tuoi sentimenti per me
perché non ti capisco
oh devi ancora imparare a parlare
quando ci siamo incontrati per la prima volta
non me lo dimenticherò mai
perché anche se non ti conosevo ancora
siamo stati subito legati, legati per sempre
e non ti potrei mai lasciare andare
baby non vedo l’ora di sapere
cosa pensi delle cose?
credimi, io sarò sempre li, quindi
mi puoi dire qualsiasi cosa e io ascolterò
quando stiamo insieme
non c’è nessun altro posto dove vorrei essere
tre uccelli da una piuma
spero solo che ti piaccia la nostra compagnia
è passato un po’ di tempo
e anche se è difficile da definire
come se le stelle avessero iniziato ad allinearsi
siamo uniti per sempre, adesso e per sempre
e non ti laascerò mai andare
baby non vedo l’ora di sapere
cosa pensi delle cose?
credimi, io sarò sempre li, quindi
mi puoi dire qualsiasi cosa e io ascolterò
potrei anche non sapere cosa dire
ma in un modo o nell’altro, perlromeno sarò lì
baby non vedo l’ora di sapere
cosa pensi delle cose?
credimi, io sarò sempre li, quindi
mi puoi dire qualsiasi cosa e io ascolterò