Think About Things di Daði Freyr: video, testo e traduzione

Se non ci fosse stata l’emergenza Coronavirus, all’Eurovivision Song Contest 2020 per l’Islanda si sarebbe presentato Daði Freyr. L’artista islandese, dai lunghi capellii biondi, avrebbe portato in gara il clamoroso pezzo Think about things.

La canzone, come raccontato in questa intervista, parla del rapporto che l’artista ha con la figlia neonata.

Qui sotto trovate l’incredibile video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione di Think about tbings di Daði Freyr!

Think About Things :: Daði Freyr (Daði & Gagnamagnið) :: OFFICIAL VIDEO

Testo

Baby, I can’t wait to know

Believe me, I’ll always be there, so

Though I know I love you

I find it hard to see how you feel about me

‘Cause I don’t understand you

Oh, you are yet to learn how to speak

When we first met

I will never forget

‘Cause even though I didn’t know you yet

We were bound together, then and forever

And I could never let you go

Baby, I can’t wait to know

What do you think about things?

Believe me, I will always be there, so

You can tell me anything and I’ll listen

When we are together

There isn’t anywhere that I would rather be

Three birds of a feather

I just hope you enjoy our company

It’s been some time

And though hard to define

As if the stars have started to align

We are bound together, now and forever

And I will never let you go

Baby, I can’t wait to know

What do you think about things?

Believe me, I will always be there, so

You can tell me anything and I’ll listen

I might even know what to say

But either way, at least I’ll be there

Baby, I can’t wait to know

What do you think about things?

Believe me, I will always be there, so

You can tell me anything and I’ll listen

Traduzione

Baby non vedo l’ora di sapere

credimi, sarò sempre lì, qui

pensavo di conoscerti

trovo sia difficile capire i tuoi sentimenti per me

perché non ti capisco

oh devi ancora imparare a parlare

quando ci siamo incontrati per la prima volta

non me lo dimenticherò mai

perché anche se non ti conosevo ancora

siamo stati subito legati, legati per sempre

e non ti potrei mai lasciare andare

baby non vedo l’ora di sapere

cosa pensi delle cose?

credimi, io sarò sempre li, quindi

mi puoi dire qualsiasi cosa e io ascolterò

quando stiamo insieme

non c’è nessun altro posto dove vorrei essere

tre uccelli da una piuma

spero solo che ti piaccia la nostra compagnia

è passato un po’ di tempo

e anche se è difficile da definire

come se le stelle avessero iniziato ad allinearsi

siamo uniti per sempre, adesso e per sempre

e non ti laascerò mai andare

baby non vedo l’ora di sapere

cosa pensi delle cose?

credimi, io sarò sempre li, quindi

mi puoi dire qualsiasi cosa e io ascolterò

potrei anche non sapere cosa dire

ma in un modo o nell’altro, perlromeno sarò lì

baby non vedo l’ora di sapere

cosa pensi delle cose?

credimi, io sarò sempre li, quindi

mi puoi dire qualsiasi cosa e io ascolterò