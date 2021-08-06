GingerGeneration.it

The Weeknd: audio, testo e traduzione di Take My Breath

scritto da Giovanna Codella
The Weeknd ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo. Take my breath è il titolo del brano uscito oggi, venerdì 6 agosto.

Il video ufficiale è stato pubblicato su Youtube riportando un avviso di rischio di attacchi d’epilessia che la visione dalla clip stessa potrebbe comportare.

Testo di Take my breath di The Weeknd

I saw the fire in your eyes
I saw the fire when I look into your eyes
You tell me things you want to try
I know temptation is the devil in disguise
You risk it all to feel alive
You’re offering yourself to me like sacrifice
You said you do this all the time
Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light

[pre-chorus]
It’s like a dream what she feels with me
She loves to be on the edge
Her fantasy is okay with me
Then suddenly baby says

[chorus]
Take my breath away
And make it last forever babe
Do it now or never babe
Take my breath away
Nobody does it better babe
Bring me Close to

Want me to hold on to you tight
You pull me closer feel the heat between your thighs
You’re way too young to end your life
Girl I don’t want to be the one who pays the price

[pre-chorus]
It’s like a dream what she feels with me
She loves to be on the edge
Her fantasy is okay with me
Then suddenly baby says

[chorus]
Take my breath away
And make it last forever babe
Do it now or never babe
Take my breath away
Nobody does it better babe
Bring me Close to
heaven babe
Take my breath

Ooh
Oh, oh-oh-ooh, they’ll see me
Oh-ooh, ooh-oh no
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, ooh-oh

Take my breath away
And make it last forever babe
Do it now or never babe
Take my breath away
Nobody does it better babe
We’ll be close to heaven babe

Take my breath away
Take my breath away
Nobody does it better babe
Bring me close to heaven babe
Take my breath

Traduzione di Take my breath di The Weeknd

Ho visto il fuoco nei tuoi occhi
Ho visto il fuoco quando ti guardo negli occhi
Mi dici cose che vuoi provare
So che la tentazione è il diavolo travestito
Rischi tutto per sentirti viva
Ti stai offrendo a me come un sacrificio
Hai detto che lo fai sempre
Dimmi che mi ami se ti porto alla luce

[pre-ritornello]
È come un sogno quello che prova con me
Adora essere al limite
La sua fantasia mi sta bene
Poi improvvisamente la piccola dice

[coro]
Prendi il mio respiro
E fallo durare per sempre piccolo
Fallo ora o mai più piccolo
Prendi il mio respiro
Nessuno lo fa meglio piccolo
Portami vicino a

Vuoi che ti tenga stretto
Mi attiri più vicino, senti il ​​calore tra le tue gambe
Sei troppo giovane per porre fine alla tua vita
Ragazza non voglio essere quello che paga il prezzo

[pre-ritornello]
È come un sogno quello che prova con me
Adora essere al limite
La sua fantasia mi sta bene
Poi improvvisamente la piccola dice

[coro]
Prendi il mio respiro
E fallo durare per sempre piccolo
Fallo ora o mai più piccolo
Prendi il mio respiro
Nessuno lo fa meglio piccolo
Portami vicino a
paradiso tesoro
prendi il mio respiro

ooh
Oh, oh-oh-ooh, mi vedranno
Oh-ooh, ooh-oh no
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, ooh-oh

Prendi il mio respiro
E fallo durare per sempre piccola
Fallo ora o mai più piccola
Prendi il mio respiro
Nessuno lo fa meglio piccola
Saremo vicini al paradiso tesoro

Prendi il mio respiro
Prendi il mio respiro
Nessuno lo fa meglio piccola
Portami vicino al paradiso piccola
prendi il mio respiro

