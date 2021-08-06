The Weeknd: audio, testo e traduzione di Take My Breath scritto da Giovanna Codella 6 Agosto 2021 The Weeknd ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo. Take my breath è il titolo del brano uscito oggi, venerdì 6 agosto. Il video ufficiale è stato pubblicato su Youtube riportando un avviso di rischio di attacchi d’epilessia che la visione dalla clip stessa potrebbe comportare. Testo di Take my breath di The Weeknd I saw the fire in your eyes I saw the fire when I look into your eyes You tell me things you want to try I know temptation is the devil in disguise You risk it all to feel alive You’re offering yourself to me like sacrifice You said you do this all the time Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light [pre-chorus] It’s like a dream what she feels with me She loves to be on the edge Her fantasy is okay with me Then suddenly baby says [chorus] Take my breath away And make it last forever babe Do it now or never babe Take my breath away Nobody does it better babe Bring me Close to Want me to hold on to you tight You pull me closer feel the heat between your thighs You’re way too young to end your life Girl I don’t want to be the one who pays the price [pre-chorus] It’s like a dream what she feels with me She loves to be on the edge Her fantasy is okay with me Then suddenly baby says [chorus] Take my breath away And make it last forever babe Do it now or never babe Take my breath away Nobody does it better babe Bring me Close to heaven babe Take my breath Ooh Oh, oh-oh-ooh, they’ll see me Oh-ooh, ooh-oh no Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh Oh, ooh-oh Take my breath away And make it last forever babe Do it now or never babe Take my breath away Nobody does it better babe We’ll be close to heaven babe Take my breath away Take my breath away Nobody does it better babe Bring me close to heaven babe Take my breath Traduzione di Take my breath di The Weeknd Ho visto il fuoco nei tuoi occhi Ho visto il fuoco quando ti guardo negli occhi Mi dici cose che vuoi provare So che la tentazione è il diavolo travestito Rischi tutto per sentirti viva Ti stai offrendo a me come un sacrificio Hai detto che lo fai sempre Dimmi che mi ami se ti porto alla luce [pre-ritornello] È come un sogno quello che prova con me Adora essere al limite La sua fantasia mi sta bene Poi improvvisamente la piccola dice [coro] Prendi il mio respiro E fallo durare per sempre piccolo Fallo ora o mai più piccolo Prendi il mio respiro Nessuno lo fa meglio piccolo Portami vicino a Vuoi che ti tenga stretto Mi attiri più vicino, senti il calore tra le tue gambe Sei troppo giovane per porre fine alla tua vita Ragazza non voglio essere quello che paga il prezzo [pre-ritornello] È come un sogno quello che prova con me Adora essere al limite La sua fantasia mi sta bene Poi improvvisamente la piccola dice [coro] Prendi il mio respiro E fallo durare per sempre piccolo Fallo ora o mai più piccolo Prendi il mio respiro Nessuno lo fa meglio piccolo Portami vicino a paradiso tesoro prendi il mio respiro ooh Oh, oh-oh-ooh, mi vedranno Oh-ooh, ooh-oh no Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh Oh, ooh-oh Prendi il mio respiro E fallo durare per sempre piccola Fallo ora o mai più piccola Prendi il mio respiro Nessuno lo fa meglio piccola Saremo vicini al paradiso tesoro Prendi il mio respiro Prendi il mio respiro Nessuno lo fa meglio piccola Portami vicino al paradiso piccola prendi il mio respiro