The Weeknd: audio, testo e traduzione di Take My Breath

The Weeknd ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo. Take my breath è il titolo del brano uscito oggi, venerdì 6 agosto.

Il video ufficiale è stato pubblicato su Youtube riportando un avviso di rischio di attacchi d’epilessia che la visione dalla clip stessa potrebbe comportare.

Testo di Take my breath di The Weeknd

I saw the fire in your eyes

I saw the fire when I look into your eyes

You tell me things you want to try

I know temptation is the devil in disguise

You risk it all to feel alive

You’re offering yourself to me like sacrifice

You said you do this all the time

Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light

[pre-chorus]

It’s like a dream what she feels with me

She loves to be on the edge

Her fantasy is okay with me

Then suddenly baby says

[chorus]

Take my breath away

And make it last forever babe

Do it now or never babe

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better babe

Bring me Close to

Want me to hold on to you tight

You pull me closer feel the heat between your thighs

You’re way too young to end your life

Girl I don’t want to be the one who pays the price

[pre-chorus]

It’s like a dream what she feels with me

She loves to be on the edge

Her fantasy is okay with me

Then suddenly baby says

[chorus]

Take my breath away

And make it last forever babe

Do it now or never babe

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better babe

Bring me Close to

heaven babe

Take my breath

Ooh

Oh, oh-oh-ooh, they’ll see me

Oh-ooh, ooh-oh no

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, ooh-oh

Take my breath away

And make it last forever babe

Do it now or never babe

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better babe

We’ll be close to heaven babe

Take my breath away

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better babe

Bring me close to heaven babe

Take my breath

Traduzione di Take my breath di The Weeknd

Ho visto il fuoco nei tuoi occhi

Ho visto il fuoco quando ti guardo negli occhi

Mi dici cose che vuoi provare

So che la tentazione è il diavolo travestito

Rischi tutto per sentirti viva

Ti stai offrendo a me come un sacrificio

Hai detto che lo fai sempre

Dimmi che mi ami se ti porto alla luce

[pre-ritornello]

È come un sogno quello che prova con me

Adora essere al limite

La sua fantasia mi sta bene

Poi improvvisamente la piccola dice

[coro]

Prendi il mio respiro

E fallo durare per sempre piccolo

Fallo ora o mai più piccolo

Prendi il mio respiro

Nessuno lo fa meglio piccolo

Portami vicino a

Vuoi che ti tenga stretto

Mi attiri più vicino, senti il ​​calore tra le tue gambe

Sei troppo giovane per porre fine alla tua vita

Ragazza non voglio essere quello che paga il prezzo

[pre-ritornello]

È come un sogno quello che prova con me

Adora essere al limite

La sua fantasia mi sta bene

Poi improvvisamente la piccola dice

[coro]

Prendi il mio respiro

E fallo durare per sempre piccolo

Fallo ora o mai più piccolo

Prendi il mio respiro

Nessuno lo fa meglio piccolo

Portami vicino a

paradiso tesoro

prendi il mio respiro

ooh

Oh, oh-oh-ooh, mi vedranno

Oh-ooh, ooh-oh no

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, ooh-oh

Prendi il mio respiro

E fallo durare per sempre piccola

Fallo ora o mai più piccola

Prendi il mio respiro

Nessuno lo fa meglio piccola

Saremo vicini al paradiso tesoro

Prendi il mio respiro

Prendi il mio respiro

Nessuno lo fa meglio piccola

Portami vicino al paradiso piccola

prendi il mio respiro