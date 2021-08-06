GingerGeneration.it

Maneskin e Iggy Pop: audio, testo e traduzione di I wanna be your slave

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Testo e traduzione di I wanna be your slave dei Maneskin con Iggy Pop: ecco la nuova versione della canzoni contenuta nel nuovo album della band, Teatro d’ira Vol. I.

La canzone nasce dalla linea vocale e si sviluppa con un loop ripetuto, con delle caratteristiche dance, ma
con un sound crudo e rock, strutturato con un riff che si ripete in modo ossessivo.
Scritto a Londra, in questo pezzo abbiamo voluto inserire l’anima da club inglese che si ritrova anche nel
testo, dove le varie figure in antitesi vogliono raccontare la sessualità in tutte le sue sfaccettature.
L’antinomia che vive in tutti noi e ci rende umani, imperfetti, peccatori e bisognosi di redenzione.

Testo di I wanna be your slave dei Maneskin

[Iggy Pop]

I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master
I wanna make your heart beat
run like rollercoasters
I wanna be a good boy
I wanna be a gangster
cause you can be the beauty
and I could be the monster

I love you since this morning
not just for aesthetic
I wanna touch your body
so fucking electric
I know you scared of me
you said that I’m too eccentric
I’m crying all my tears
and that’s fucking pathetic

[Damiano David]

I wanna make you hungry
then I wanna feed ya
I wanna paint your face
like you’re my Mona Lisa
I wanna be a champion
I wanna be a loser
I’ll even be a clown
cause I just wanna amuse ya

I wanna be your sex toy
I wanna be your teacher
I wanna be your sin
I wanna be a preacher
I wanna make you love me
then I wanna leave ya
cause baby I’m your David
and you’re my Goliath
cause I’m the devil

[Iggy Pop]

Because I’m searching for redemption
and I’m a lawyer
who’s searching for redemption
and I’m a killer
who’s searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
who’s searching for redemption
and I’m a bad guy
who’s searching for redemption
and I’m a blond girl
who’s searching for redemption
I’m a freak that
is searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
who’s searching for redemption

[Damiano David]

I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master

I wanna make your heart beat
run like rollercoasters
I wanna be a good boy
I wanna be a gangster
cause you can be the beauty
and I could be the monster

[Iggy Pop]

I wanna make you quite
I wanna make you nervous
I wanna set you free
but I’m too fucking jealous
I wanna pull your strings
like you’re my telecaster
and if you want to use me I could be your puppet

[Damiano e Iggy]

‘Cause I’m the devil
who’s searching for redemption
and I’m a lawyer
who’s searching for redemption
and I’m a killer
who’s searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
who’s searching for redemption
I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master

[Iggy Pop]

And i could be the monster
I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master

Traduzione di I wanna be your slave dei Maneskin

[Iggy Pop]

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo
Voglio essere il tuo padrone
Voglio farti battere il cuore
correre come sulle montagne russe
Voglio essere un bravo ragazzo
Voglio essere un gangster
perché tu puoi essere la bella
e io potrei essere il mostro

Ti amo da stamattina
non solo per una questione estetica
Voglio toccare il tuo corpo
così fottutamente elettrico
So che hai paura di me
hai detto che sono troppo eccentrico
Sto piangendo tutte le mie lacrime
ed è fottutamente patetico

[Damiano David]

Voglio farti venire fame
allora voglio darti da mangiare
Voglio dipingere la tua faccia
come se fossi la mia Monna Lisa
Voglio essere un campione
voglio essere un perdente
sarò anche un clown
perchè voglio solo divertirti

Voglio essere il tuo giocattolo sessuale
Voglio essere il tuo insegnante
voglio essere il tuo peccato
Voglio essere un predicatore
Voglio farmi amare da te
allora voglio lasciarti
perchè piccola io sono il tuo David
e tu sei il mio Golia
perché io sono il diavolo

[Iggy Pop]

Perché sto cercando la redenzione
e io sono un avvocato
che cerca redenzione
e io sono un assassino
che cerca redenzione
Sono un fottuto mostro
che cerca redenzione
e io sono un cattivo ragazzo
che cerca redenzione
e io sono una ragazza bionda
che cerca redenzione
Sono un mostro che
sta cercando la redenzione
Sono un fottuto mostro
che cerca redenzione

[Damiano Davide]

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo
Voglio essere il tuo padrone

Voglio farti battere il cuore
correre come sulle montagne russe
Voglio essere un bravo ragazzo
Voglio essere un gangster
perché tu puoi essere la bellezza
e potrei essere il mostro

[Iggy Pop]

Voglio farti stare tranquillo
voglio farti innervosire
voglio liberarti
ma sono troppo fottutamente geloso
Voglio tirare i tuoi fili
come se fossi la mia telecaster
e se vuoi usarmi potrei essere il tuo burattino

[Damiano e Iggy]

Perché io sono il diavolo
che cerca redenzione
e io sono un avvocato
che cerca redenzione
e io sono un assassino
che cerca redenzione
Sono un fottuto mostro
che cerca redenzione
Voglio essere il tuo schiavo
Voglio essere il tuo padrone

[Iggy Pop]

E potrei essere il mostro
Voglio essere il tuo schiavo
Voglio essere il tuo padrone

