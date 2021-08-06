Maneskin e Iggy Pop: audio, testo e traduzione di I wanna be your slave

Testo e traduzione di I wanna be your slave dei Maneskin con Iggy Pop: ecco la nuova versione della canzoni contenuta nel nuovo album della band, Teatro d’ira Vol. I.

La canzone nasce dalla linea vocale e si sviluppa con un loop ripetuto, con delle caratteristiche dance, ma

con un sound crudo e rock, strutturato con un riff che si ripete in modo ossessivo.

Scritto a Londra, in questo pezzo abbiamo voluto inserire l’anima da club inglese che si ritrova anche nel

testo, dove le varie figure in antitesi vogliono raccontare la sessualità in tutte le sue sfaccettature.

L’antinomia che vive in tutti noi e ci rende umani, imperfetti, peccatori e bisognosi di redenzione.

Testo di I wanna be your slave dei Maneskin

[Iggy Pop]

I wanna be your slave

I wanna be your master

I wanna make your heart beat

run like rollercoasters

I wanna be a good boy

I wanna be a gangster

cause you can be the beauty

and I could be the monster

I love you since this morning

not just for aesthetic

I wanna touch your body

so fucking electric

I know you scared of me

you said that I’m too eccentric

I’m crying all my tears

and that’s fucking pathetic

[Damiano David]

I wanna make you hungry

then I wanna feed ya

I wanna paint your face

like you’re my Mona Lisa

I wanna be a champion

I wanna be a loser

I’ll even be a clown

cause I just wanna amuse ya

I wanna be your sex toy

I wanna be your teacher

I wanna be your sin

I wanna be a preacher

I wanna make you love me

then I wanna leave ya

cause baby I’m your David

and you’re my Goliath

cause I’m the devil

[Iggy Pop]

Because I’m searching for redemption

and I’m a lawyer

who’s searching for redemption

and I’m a killer

who’s searching for redemption

I’m a motherfucking monster

who’s searching for redemption

and I’m a bad guy

who’s searching for redemption

and I’m a blond girl

who’s searching for redemption

I’m a freak that

is searching for redemption

I’m a motherfucking monster

who’s searching for redemption

[Damiano David]

I wanna be your slave

I wanna be your master

I wanna make your heart beat

run like rollercoasters

I wanna be a good boy

I wanna be a gangster

cause you can be the beauty

and I could be the monster

[Iggy Pop]

I wanna make you quite

I wanna make you nervous

I wanna set you free

but I’m too fucking jealous

I wanna pull your strings

like you’re my telecaster

and if you want to use me I could be your puppet

[Damiano e Iggy]

‘Cause I’m the devil

who’s searching for redemption

and I’m a lawyer

who’s searching for redemption

and I’m a killer

who’s searching for redemption

I’m a motherfucking monster

who’s searching for redemption

I wanna be your slave

I wanna be your master

[Iggy Pop]

And i could be the monster

I wanna be your slave

I wanna be your master

Traduzione di I wanna be your slave dei Maneskin

[Iggy Pop]

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo

Voglio essere il tuo padrone

Voglio farti battere il cuore

correre come sulle montagne russe

Voglio essere un bravo ragazzo

Voglio essere un gangster

perché tu puoi essere la bella

e io potrei essere il mostro

Ti amo da stamattina

non solo per una questione estetica

Voglio toccare il tuo corpo

così fottutamente elettrico

So che hai paura di me

hai detto che sono troppo eccentrico

Sto piangendo tutte le mie lacrime

ed è fottutamente patetico

[Damiano David]

Voglio farti venire fame

allora voglio darti da mangiare

Voglio dipingere la tua faccia

come se fossi la mia Monna Lisa

Voglio essere un campione

voglio essere un perdente

sarò anche un clown

perchè voglio solo divertirti

Voglio essere il tuo giocattolo sessuale

Voglio essere il tuo insegnante

voglio essere il tuo peccato

Voglio essere un predicatore

Voglio farmi amare da te

allora voglio lasciarti

perchè piccola io sono il tuo David

e tu sei il mio Golia

perché io sono il diavolo

[Iggy Pop]

Perché sto cercando la redenzione

e io sono un avvocato

che cerca redenzione

e io sono un assassino

che cerca redenzione

Sono un fottuto mostro

che cerca redenzione

e io sono un cattivo ragazzo

che cerca redenzione

e io sono una ragazza bionda

che cerca redenzione

Sono un mostro che

sta cercando la redenzione

Sono un fottuto mostro

che cerca redenzione

[Damiano Davide]

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo

Voglio essere il tuo padrone

Voglio farti battere il cuore

correre come sulle montagne russe

Voglio essere un bravo ragazzo

Voglio essere un gangster

perché tu puoi essere la bellezza

e potrei essere il mostro

[Iggy Pop]

Voglio farti stare tranquillo

voglio farti innervosire

voglio liberarti

ma sono troppo fottutamente geloso

Voglio tirare i tuoi fili

come se fossi la mia telecaster

e se vuoi usarmi potrei essere il tuo burattino

[Damiano e Iggy]

Perché io sono il diavolo

che cerca redenzione

e io sono un avvocato

che cerca redenzione

e io sono un assassino

che cerca redenzione

Sono un fottuto mostro

che cerca redenzione

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo

Voglio essere il tuo padrone

[Iggy Pop]

E potrei essere il mostro

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo

Voglio essere il tuo padrone