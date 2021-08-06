Maneskin e Iggy Pop: audio, testo e traduzione di I wanna be your slave scritto da Giovanna Codella 6 Agosto 2021 Testo e traduzione di I wanna be your slave dei Maneskin con Iggy Pop: ecco la nuova versione della canzoni contenuta nel nuovo album della band, Teatro d’ira Vol. I. Clicca qui per comprare Teatro d’ira Vol I! La canzone nasce dalla linea vocale e si sviluppa con un loop ripetuto, con delle caratteristiche dance, ma con un sound crudo e rock, strutturato con un riff che si ripete in modo ossessivo. Scritto a Londra, in questo pezzo abbiamo voluto inserire l’anima da club inglese che si ritrova anche nel testo, dove le varie figure in antitesi vogliono raccontare la sessualità in tutte le sue sfaccettature. L’antinomia che vive in tutti noi e ci rende umani, imperfetti, peccatori e bisognosi di redenzione. CLICCA QUI PER ATTIVARE LA PROVA GRATIS E ASCOLTARE LE CANZONI DEI MANESKIN Testo di I wanna be your slave dei Maneskin [Iggy Pop] I wanna be your slave I wanna be your master I wanna make your heart beat run like rollercoasters I wanna be a good boy I wanna be a gangster cause you can be the beauty and I could be the monster I love you since this morning not just for aesthetic I wanna touch your body so fucking electric I know you scared of me you said that I’m too eccentric I’m crying all my tears and that’s fucking pathetic [Damiano David] I wanna make you hungry then I wanna feed ya I wanna paint your face like you’re my Mona Lisa I wanna be a champion I wanna be a loser I’ll even be a clown cause I just wanna amuse ya I wanna be your sex toy I wanna be your teacher I wanna be your sin I wanna be a preacher I wanna make you love me then I wanna leave ya cause baby I’m your David and you’re my Goliath cause I’m the devil [Iggy Pop] Because I’m searching for redemption and I’m a lawyer who’s searching for redemption and I’m a killer who’s searching for redemption I’m a motherfucking monster who’s searching for redemption and I’m a bad guy who’s searching for redemption and I’m a blond girl who’s searching for redemption I’m a freak that is searching for redemption I’m a motherfucking monster who’s searching for redemption [Damiano David] I wanna be your slave I wanna be your master I wanna make your heart beat run like rollercoasters I wanna be a good boy I wanna be a gangster cause you can be the beauty and I could be the monster [Iggy Pop] I wanna make you quite I wanna make you nervous I wanna set you free but I’m too fucking jealous I wanna pull your strings like you’re my telecaster and if you want to use me I could be your puppet [Damiano e Iggy] ‘Cause I’m the devil who’s searching for redemption and I’m a lawyer who’s searching for redemption and I’m a killer who’s searching for redemption I’m a motherfucking monster who’s searching for redemption I wanna be your slave I wanna be your master [Iggy Pop] And i could be the monster I wanna be your slave I wanna be your master Traduzione di I wanna be your slave dei Maneskin [Iggy Pop] Voglio essere il tuo schiavo Voglio essere il tuo padrone Voglio farti battere il cuore correre come sulle montagne russe Voglio essere un bravo ragazzo Voglio essere un gangster perché tu puoi essere la bella e io potrei essere il mostro Ti amo da stamattina non solo per una questione estetica Voglio toccare il tuo corpo così fottutamente elettrico So che hai paura di me hai detto che sono troppo eccentrico Sto piangendo tutte le mie lacrime ed è fottutamente patetico [Damiano David] Voglio farti venire fame allora voglio darti da mangiare Voglio dipingere la tua faccia come se fossi la mia Monna Lisa Voglio essere un campione voglio essere un perdente sarò anche un clown perchè voglio solo divertirti Voglio essere il tuo giocattolo sessuale Voglio essere il tuo insegnante voglio essere il tuo peccato Voglio essere un predicatore Voglio farmi amare da te allora voglio lasciarti perchè piccola io sono il tuo David e tu sei il mio Golia perché io sono il diavolo [Iggy Pop] Perché sto cercando la redenzione e io sono un avvocato che cerca redenzione e io sono un assassino che cerca redenzione Sono un fottuto mostro che cerca redenzione e io sono un cattivo ragazzo che cerca redenzione e io sono una ragazza bionda che cerca redenzione Sono un mostro che sta cercando la redenzione Sono un fottuto mostro che cerca redenzione [Damiano Davide] Voglio essere il tuo schiavo Voglio essere il tuo padrone Voglio farti battere il cuore correre come sulle montagne russe Voglio essere un bravo ragazzo Voglio essere un gangster perché tu puoi essere la bellezza e potrei essere il mostro [Iggy Pop] Voglio farti stare tranquillo voglio farti innervosire voglio liberarti ma sono troppo fottutamente geloso Voglio tirare i tuoi fili come se fossi la mia telecaster e se vuoi usarmi potrei essere il tuo burattino [Damiano e Iggy] Perché io sono il diavolo che cerca redenzione e io sono un avvocato che cerca redenzione e io sono un assassino che cerca redenzione Sono un fottuto mostro che cerca redenzione Voglio essere il tuo schiavo Voglio essere il tuo padrone [Iggy Pop] E potrei essere il mostro Voglio essere il tuo schiavo Voglio essere il tuo padrone