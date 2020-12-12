The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Just Breathe

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.
Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.
Ascolta Just Breathe tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:
Leggi il testo di Just Breathe tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[EMMA] Note to self: Don’t be gay in Indiana
Big heads up: That’s a really stupid plan
There are places where it’s in to be out
Maybe San Francisco or thereabout
But in Indiana without a doubt
If you’re not straight, then guess what’s bound to hit the fan?
Just breathe, Emma
Not everyone is that repressed
Just breathe, Emma
It wouldn’t be high school without a test
Just close your eyes
And count to ten
Go to your happy place and then
Try not to combust
Just breathe
Who’s this girl you’re gonna bring to prom, anyway? I didn’t know we had more than one lesbo in town [EMMA, spoken] You don’t know her. She’s new here [BOY 2, spoken] Like, an exchange student? [EMMA, spoken] Maybe [BOY, spoken] Well then why don’t you, like, exchange her for a guy? [BOY 2, spoken] Dude, nice! [EMMA] Note to self: People suck in Indiana
Leave today, pray the Greyhound isn’t full
Who knew asking out a girl to the prom
Would go over just like an atom bomb
And make things much worse with your dad and mom?
And who’d have ever thought that could be possible?
Just breathe, Emma
Picture a beach with golden sand
Just breathe, Emma
Picture a Xanax in your hand
Try journaling or start a blog
Just end this inner monologue
Seethe if you must
But just breathe
Remember that thing called oxygen
Just breathe, Emma
Look at the crazy state you’re in
Just smile and nod, although they’re jerks
Say namaste and pray it works
And like we’ve discussed
Just breathe
Leggi la traduzione di Just Breathe tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom[EMMA] Nota per me stessa: non essere gay in Indiana
Attenzione: è un piano davvero stupido
Ci sono posti in cui è meglio non farsi notare
Forse San Francisco o giù di lì
Ma in Indiana senza dubbio
Se non sei etero, allora indovina cosa è destinato a colpire il ventilatore?
Respira e basta, Emma
Non tutti sono così repressi
Respira e basta, Emma
Non sarebbe il liceo senza un test
Chiudi solo gli occhi
E conta fino a dieci
Vai al tuo posto felice e poi
Cerca di non bruciare
Respira e basta
Chi è questa ragazza che porterai al ballo, comunque? Non sapevo che avessimo più di una lesbica in città [EMMA, parlato] Tu non la conosci. È nuova qui [RAGAZZO 2, parlato] Tipo, uno studente in scambio? [EMMA, parlato] Può essere [RAGAZZO, parlato] E allora perché non la scambi per un ragazzo? [RAGAZZO 2, parlato] Amico, carino! [EMMA] Nota per me stessa: la gente fa schifo in Indiana
Parti oggi, prega che il Greyhound non sia pieno
Chi immaginava che chiedere a una ragazza di uscire al ballo di fine anno
Sarebbe stato come una bomba atomica
E peggiorare le cose con tuo padre e tua madre?
E chi avrebbe mai pensato che potesse essere possibile?
Respira e basta, Emma
Immagina una spiaggia con sabbia dorata
Respira e basta, Emma
Immagina uno Xanax in mano
Prova a scrivere nel diario o apri un blog
Basta porre fine a questo monologo interiore
Vedi se devi
Ma respira e basta
Ricorda quella cosa chiamata ossigeno
Respira e basta, Emma
Guarda lo stato pazzo in cui ti trovi
Sorridi e annuisci, anche se sono dei cretini
Dì namaste e prega che funzioni
E come abbiamo detto
Respira e basta