The Prom: audio, testo, traduzione di Just Breathe

Tratto dall’omonimo show di Broadway, The Prom è il nuovo film di Ryan Murphy prodotto da Netflix. Interpretato da Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose e Jo Ellen Pellman.

Il film è disponibile in streaming su Netflix dall’11 dicembre.

Ascolta Just Breathe tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom:

Leggi il testo di Just Breathe tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[EMMA] Note to self: Don’t be gay in IndianaBig heads up: That’s a really stupid planThere are places where it’s in to be outMaybe San Francisco or thereaboutBut in Indiana without a doubtIf you’re not straight, then guess what’s bound to hit the fan?

Just breathe, Emma

Not everyone is that repressed

Just breathe, Emma

It wouldn’t be high school without a test

Just close your eyes

And count to ten

Go to your happy place and then

Try not to combust

Just breathe

[BOY, spoken] Hey EmmaWho’s this girl you’re gonna bring to prom, anyway? I didn’t know we had more than one lesbo in town [EMMA, spoken] You don’t know her. She’s new here [BOY 2, spoken] Like, an exchange student? [EMMA, spoken] Maybe [BOY, spoken] Well then why don’t you, like, exchange her for a guy? [BOY 2, spoken] Dude, nice! [EMMA] Note to self: People suck in IndianaLeave today, pray the Greyhound isn’t fullWho knew asking out a girl to the promWould go over just like an atom bombAnd make things much worse with your dad and mom?And who’d have ever thought that could be possible?

Just breathe, Emma

Picture a beach with golden sand

Just breathe, Emma

Picture a Xanax in your hand

Try journaling or start a blog

Just end this inner monologue

Seethe if you must

But just breathe

[MR. HAWKINS, spoken] Okay, I just got off the phone with the state’s attorney. She thinks this is a civil rights issue. This is a big deal, Emma [EMMA, spoken] So, what are you saying? [MR. HAWKINS, spoken] I’m just saying I’m really excited to be a part of something like this [EMMA, spoken] We’ll see how the PTA meeting goes [MR. HAWKINS, spoken] Okay, well, it’s not gonna be fun. We’ll get through it. Just take a sec. Relax [EMMA] Just breathe, EmmaRemember that thing called oxygenJust breathe, EmmaLook at the crazy state you’re in

Just smile and nod, although they’re jerks

Say namaste and pray it works

And like we’ve discussed

Just breathe

Leggi la traduzione di Just Breathe tratta dalla colonna sonora di The Prom

[EMMA] Nota per me stessa: non essere gay in IndianaAttenzione: è un piano davvero stupidoCi sono posti in cui è meglio non farsi notareForse San Francisco o giù di lìMa in Indiana senza dubbioSe non sei etero, allora indovina cosa è destinato a colpire il ventilatore?

Respira e basta, Emma

Non tutti sono così repressi

Respira e basta, Emma

Non sarebbe il liceo senza un test

Chiudi solo gli occhi

E conta fino a dieci

Vai al tuo posto felice e poi

Cerca di non bruciare

Respira e basta

[RAGAZZO, parlato] Hey EmmaChi è questa ragazza che porterai al ballo, comunque? Non sapevo che avessimo più di una lesbica in città [EMMA, parlato] Tu non la conosci. È nuova qui [RAGAZZO 2, parlato] Tipo, uno studente in scambio? [EMMA, parlato] Può essere [RAGAZZO, parlato] E allora perché non la scambi per un ragazzo? [RAGAZZO 2, parlato] Amico, carino! [EMMA] Nota per me stessa: la gente fa schifo in IndianaParti oggi, prega che il Greyhound non sia pienoChi immaginava che chiedere a una ragazza di uscire al ballo di fine annoSarebbe stato come una bomba atomicaE peggiorare le cose con tuo padre e tua madre?E chi avrebbe mai pensato che potesse essere possibile?

Respira e basta, Emma

Immagina una spiaggia con sabbia dorata

Respira e basta, Emma

Immagina uno Xanax in mano

Prova a scrivere nel diario o apri un blog

Basta porre fine a questo monologo interiore

Vedi se devi

Ma respira e basta

[SIG. HAWKINS, parlato] Ok, ho appena parlato al telefono con l’avvocato dello stato. Pensa che questa sia una questione di diritti civili. Questo è un grosso problema, Emma [EMMA, parlato] Quindi cosa stai dicendo? [SIG. HAWKINS, parlato] Sto solo dicendo che sono davvero entusiasta di far parte di qualcosa del genere [EMMA, parlato] Vedremo come andrà la riunione del PTA [SIG. HAWKINS, parlato] Ok, beh, non sarà divertente. Ce la faremo. Prenditi solo un secondo. Rilassati [EMMA] Respira e basta, EmmaRicorda quella cosa chiamata ossigenoRespira e basta, EmmaGuarda lo stato pazzo in cui ti trovi

Sorridi e annuisci, anche se sono dei cretini

Dì namaste e prega che funzioni

E come abbiamo detto

Respira e basta